September to bring suicide prevention, awareness programs to Ashland County
ASHLAND — Suicide is not something easily talked about, but that’s exactly what the Ashland County Mental Health and Recovery Board wants to do in September. The month was recently proclaimed by the Ashland County Commissioners as National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, where events focused on raising awareness, eliminating stigma and promoting suicide prevention as a public health issue will take place.
Fredericktown Local Schools
Could Fredericktown's latchkey program serve as a model for other Knox County school districts?. A two-part series: Fredericktown Local Schools is the only public school district in Knox County with a latchkey program. Local officials believe latchkey programs could help mitigate Knox County's child care shortage. This is the first in a two-part series examining how Fredericktown's program operates and what other districts might be able to learn from it.
Log Cabin Days set for Sept. 16 & 17 in Loudonville
LOUDONVILLE -- Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes in Loudonville. Join in the family friendly fun Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to 6 log homes and discover the casual, relaxing lifestyle that characterizes log home living.
How a Knox County ministry supports family relationships through faith-based coaching
MOUNT VERNON — Graduations typically signify new beginnings, and that holds true for Heidi Jo Rousseau's August graduation from Central Ohio Technical College. But her real new beginning started in 2018.
Ashland holds off Lexington in OCC soccer showdown
ASHLAND — Jayson Schneider was indoctrinated into north central Ohio’s fiercest soccer rivalry Tuesday night. A senior midfielder at Ashland, Schneider scored a first-half goal as the Arrows knocked off Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action at Ashland’s community soccer complex. GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys...
Shelby, Madison, Willard QBs get statewide notice for passing efforts
COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
Community rallies around Lucas football program after field vandalized
LUCAS — Lucas athletic director Taylor Iceman is more concerned about the future of Bob Wine Field than he is about what happened there last weekend. The Cubs' football field was vandalized early Saturday morning and a 21-year-old Lucas man was taken into custody later in the day in connection with the incident.
Kenneth Gene Tankersley
Kenneth Gene Tankersley, 73 of Ashland passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 in the Good Shepherd Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on January 18, 1949 in Sweetwater, Texas, the son of the late Billy E. and Doris (nee Westfall) Tankersley.
Hillsdale looking to rebound against backyard rival Loudonville
JEROMESVILLE — The loss may have stung, but all of Hillsdale’s goals are still reachable. The Falcons suffered a disheartening 14-13 setback to Lucas at Clear Fork last week, but coach Trevor Cline said the benefits of playing another small-school heavyweight will pay off down the road.
