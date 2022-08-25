ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

New program in Indiana focusing on pregnant mothers' health

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A new program rolling out in Indiana aims to improve the health of mothers and their babies. "In 2020 Indiana had 522 babies who died before their first birthday," said Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner. Box exposed the ugly truth about Indiana's infant...
Organizers call 118th Kentucky State Fair a 'success'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the Kentucky State fairgrounds look much different Monday than they did just 24 hours prior, organizers call it a successful 118th year. "One of the ways I measure success is where the people come from and this is where Kentuckians come together so we had people here from Pikeville to Paducah," president and CEO if Kentucky Venues David Beck said. "All 120 counties from Kentucky were represented."
