Read full article on original website
Related
WLKY.com
New program in Indiana focusing on pregnant mothers' health
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A new program rolling out in Indiana aims to improve the health of mothers and their babies. "In 2020 Indiana had 522 babies who died before their first birthday," said Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner. Box exposed the ugly truth about Indiana's infant...
WLKY.com
Organizers call 118th Kentucky State Fair a 'success'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the Kentucky State fairgrounds look much different Monday than they did just 24 hours prior, organizers call it a successful 118th year. "One of the ways I measure success is where the people come from and this is where Kentuckians come together so we had people here from Pikeville to Paducah," president and CEO if Kentucky Venues David Beck said. "All 120 counties from Kentucky were represented."
WLKY.com
Groundbreaking marks progress of $2 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Construction is now underway for a massive economic project at Kentucky Transpark that is sure to put the Commonwealth at the forefront of one of the fastest-growing industries. On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear joined other state officials, local leaders in Warren County and representatives from...
WLKY.com
Thieves steal copper from 500+ poles on parts of I-64, I-65 leaving drivers in dark for months
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of light poles on I-64 and I-65 are without power after officials say thieves have been stripping the copper wire from them. Criminals have been leaving drivers in the dark for months. Matt Bullock with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says copper wiring has been stolen from more than 500 light poles and junction boxes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
More than $5 million in federal funding announced to help prevent wrong-way crashes in Kentucky
Gov. Andy Beshear has announced more than $5 million in federal funding to prevent wrong-way crashes in Kentucky. The $5.14 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will pay for technology like video monitoring systems along stretches of interstates prone to collisions due to wrong-way drivers. The Kentucky Transportation...
Comments / 1