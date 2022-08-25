Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Safeway shooter’s online threats prompt renewed focus on C.O schools’ security measures as classes begin
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After Sunday night's Eastside Safeway shooting, disturbing information the gunman posted about his violent intentions at Mountain View High School surfaced and spread virally online, putting a renewed focus on school safety, with classes due to begin soon. According to posts the shooter published online just...
Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunday night's Safeway shooting on Bend's Eastside resulted in tragedy, where three people were killed including the shooter. A Safeway employee, 66-year-old Donald Surrett Jr., was shot and killed in the rear of the store, in the produce section. Surrett is being hailed as a hero for trying to wrestle the gun The post Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero appeared first on KTVZ.
Washington Examiner
Three dead after shooting at Oregon shopping center
At least three people are dead after a shooting at a shopping center in Oregon on Sunday, according to authorities. The City of Bend Police Department confirmed the gunman killed himself and two other people during the incident. The shooting occurred at the Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Oregon, at...
3 dead including shooter at Bend shopping center
Three people are dead after a shooting at the Forum shopping center in Bend, police confirmed late Sunday.
KTVZ
Bend Safeway shooter reportedly planned to attack Mtn. View HS; police investigate threatening online posts
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Information from an online blog/manifesto and comments from a friend are giving us more information about a gunman who police say shot and killed two people at the East Bend Safeway on Sunday evening. Bend police identified Ethan Blair Miller, 20, as the shooter, who eventually...
Bend Safeway shooting victims, gunman identified; new details released
Authorities are slated to speak Monday afternoon after three people, including the gunman, died in a shooting at a Safeway in Bend on Sunday evening.
kbnd.com
One Injured In NE Bend Stabbing
BEND, OR -- One person was injured in an apparent domestic dispute in northeast Bend, Tuesday morning. Police responded to the intersection of NE 4th and Kearney just before 9:30 a.m. Investigators say a woman trying to retrieve property from an RV parked in the area stabbed a man, who was living there, in the face.
KTVZ
Natural gas line hit on ODOT project; Bend’s Third Street closed for four hours
Part of Third Street (N. Highway 97) in Bend was closed for four hours Monday while crews repaired a six-inch natural gas line hit during ODOT's road improvement project. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Why three cougars were shot and killed instead of relocated
Three cougars shot and killed by police in recent days were dispatched because they threatened human safety. Social media lit up with questions about why the cougars weren’t captured and relocated. Central Oregon Daily News asked why authorities made the decision to kill the three big cats. Authorities confirm...
centraloregondaily.com
Identity released of Bend man’s body recovered from Dillon Falls
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found deceased after going down Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m. Police say at around 6:19 p.m., a deputy operating a drone located 41-year-old Bend resident Maximillian Zelaya’s body in the Deschutes River, just below the falls.
KTVZ
MBSEF pushes back start of Thrilla Cyclocross series by a week due to extreme heat
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The MBSEF Thrilla Cyclocross Series presented by Bowen Sports Performance, will take place Thursdays, September 8, 15, 22 and 29 at the Athletic Club of Bend. Originally scheduled to begin on September 1st. We pushed the starting date to September 8th due to the extreme heat forecasted for September 1st.
KTVZ
Fire damages SW Bend home; no injuries, cause under investigation
A fire broke out Monday evening at a home in the 19800 block of Mahogany Street in southwest Bend, displacing a family of three. The cause is under investigation, a Bend Fire official said, and no injuries were reported.
