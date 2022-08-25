ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

KTVZ News Channel 21

Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunday night's Safeway shooting on Bend's Eastside resulted in tragedy, where three people were killed including the shooter. A Safeway employee, 66-year-old Donald Surrett Jr., was shot and killed in the rear of the store, in the produce section. Surrett is being hailed as a hero for trying to wrestle the gun The post Community rises up to support family of Bend’s Safeway shooting hero appeared first on KTVZ.
Washington Examiner

Three dead after shooting at Oregon shopping center

At least three people are dead after a shooting at a shopping center in Oregon on Sunday, according to authorities. The City of Bend Police Department confirmed the gunman killed himself and two other people during the incident. The shooting occurred at the Forum Shopping Center in Bend, Oregon, at...
kbnd.com

One Injured In NE Bend Stabbing

BEND, OR -- One person was injured in an apparent domestic dispute in northeast Bend, Tuesday morning. Police responded to the intersection of NE 4th and Kearney just before 9:30 a.m. Investigators say a woman trying to retrieve property from an RV parked in the area stabbed a man, who was living there, in the face.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Why three cougars were shot and killed instead of relocated

Three cougars shot and killed by police in recent days were dispatched because they threatened human safety. Social media lit up with questions about why the cougars weren’t captured and relocated. Central Oregon Daily News asked why authorities made the decision to kill the three big cats. Authorities confirm...
centraloregondaily.com

Identity released of Bend man’s body recovered from Dillon Falls

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found deceased after going down Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m. Police say at around 6:19 p.m., a deputy operating a drone located 41-year-old Bend resident Maximillian Zelaya’s body in the Deschutes River, just below the falls.
KTVZ

MBSEF pushes back start of Thrilla Cyclocross series by a week due to extreme heat

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The MBSEF Thrilla Cyclocross Series presented by Bowen Sports Performance, will take place Thursdays, September 8, 15, 22 and 29 at the Athletic Club of Bend. Originally scheduled to begin on September 1st. We pushed the starting date to September 8th due to the extreme heat forecasted for September 1st.
