Senior-oriented health care group expands to Peoria, Glendale, Sun City, Phoenix

CenterWell Senior Primary Care will open nine senior-focused primary care centers in the Phoenix area through early 2023, marking the company's debut in the Arizona market.

CenterWell’s first facility in Arizona recently opened at 6544 W. Thomas Road, Suite 11. with locations in Sun City, Peoria, Glendale and Phoenix opening through December.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care and Conviva Care Centers delivers care to seniors in more than 215 centers across nine states, according to a release.

“Phoenix is one of the fastest-growing urban areas in the country, and a good portion of that growth is in the senior population,” said Daryl Young, market president.

“With our focus on underserved communities, we bring a new level of access to quality, coordinated care to seniors in this important market.”

Dr. Ravinder Dawke, CenterWell’s chief medical officer for Arizona, said the company is known for its focus on "whole-person health."

“We really focus on getting to know our patients,” he said. “Because of our attention to the whole person, we are able to spend 30 to 40 minutes with each patient every time they come in, which is two to three times longer than what they may be used to at traditional doctors’ offices.”

All new CenterWell Senior Primary Care locations in Arizona will be staffed by board-certified physicians, nurses and behavioral health specialists, and patients will also have access to clinical pharmacists and social workers who have been specially trained to treat the senior population, according to the release.

CenterWell is planning to hire about 100 employees in Arizona.

Centers opening through December are: