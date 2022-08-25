Read full article on original website
JV Football Wins Big
The Panther JV squad apparently did not want to be out done by the varsity’s big win on Friday night. The young Panthers traveled to Mendota on Monday evening and came home with a 48-0 thumping of the Trojans. Running back Connor Keegan had five rushing touchdowns with quarterback...
Panther Speed Generates 54-34 Win Over Mendota (video)
Things had an ominous start for the EP Panther football team on Friday night as senior running back Jase Grunder fumbled on the first Panther offensive play of the game. Fortunately, that proved to be about the only thing that didn’t go right for the EP as they sprinted out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and went on to a 20 point win over Mendota. The win avenging a season opening loss to the Trojans last year.
New PLT Staff, Part 2
Each year Aroundptown.com does a quick profile of new teachers and staff in the school district. This is part two to introduce the new faces that will seen in the various buildings this school year. Tonia Ernst. Hometown- Morrison, IL (for most of the adult life) Family – My husband,...
Weekend Events for Sept. 2nd-5th
Submitted by Diane Bausman, Executive Director Blackhawk Waterways CVB. September 3rd Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt Carroll presents the Six-One-Five Collective – musical artists that are steeped in the musical mix of Country, Americana, Folk and Pop. Show time is Saturday at 7pm – go to the website for tickets – timberlakeplayhouse.org.
St. Catherine/St. Ambrose Parishes Welcome New Priest
Father David Reese has been assigned by Bishop David Malloy of the Rockford Diocese to lead the St. Catherine and St. Ambrose parishes. Raised in the Quad Cities, Fr. Reese is a graduate from Rock Island Alleman. Describing his as a “full life”, Father Reese has served in the U.S....
2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts ‘Shivery & Snowy’ Illinois Winter Forecast
Buckle up, we've got a tragically cold winter on the way. Usually I'm all about bringing good news, but this time, I can't promise that. As we get ready for fall, we're also not too far away from the cold, wet, blustery winter that apparently we're getting this year. Which...
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5th
Summer fun comes to an end as Illinois' largest waterpark closes out its season this Labor Day weekend. Drone shot of the Three SistersImage courtesy of Raging Waves. (CHICAGO) It's a short drive from the city to the suburb of Yorkville, where 32 water slides, kiddie areas, a wave pool, and a lazy river sit on 58 acres amid the corn fields.
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois
There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
Find Awesome Events This Week In Your Illinois And Iowa FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
Severe thunderstorms continue to move east. Severe thunderstorm warning now in effect for portions of LaSalle, Lee, and DeKalb counties in north-central Illinois; valid until 4:30 pm CDT
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 317 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN LA SALLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN LEE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 317 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 7 MILES SOUTHEAST OF ASHTON TO NEAR GRANVILLE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... DEKALB, SYCAMORE, PERU, LA SALLE, SANDWICH, MENDOTA, SHABBONA, LAKE HOLIDAY, CORTLAND, OGLESBY, HINCKLEY, SOMONAUK, EARLVILLE, WATERMAN, NORTH UTICA, MAPLE PARK, MALTA, LELAND, PAW PAW AND LEE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 53 AND 94. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 74 AND 83. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 83 AND 101. THIS INCLUDES... NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, SANDWICH FAIRGROUNDS, ILLINOIS VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, AND TRI-COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
One detained in threat to Sterling/Rock Falls School District
According to a press release from the City of Sterling, the Sterling Police Department was alerted to a possible threat to schools in Sterling and in Rock Falls on August 28 at approximately 9:46 p.m. The threat was sent via a social media application from one student to another. The Rock Falls Police Department was […]
Skydiver found deceased in field near Ottawa
OTTAWA – One person is dead after what is being described as a skydiving accident near Ottawa on Saturday. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said they were called around 1:15 PM to a location in Dayton Township. Authorities say a skydiver was located deceased in a cornfield. The name of the deceased individual is being withheld at this time pending notification of the next of kin. The investigation is being handled by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Coroners Office, and the FAA.
Illinois family of 6, killed in car crash, laid to rest Monday
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WTVO) — A funeral was held Monday for six members of the same family who were killed in a fiery crash in McHenry County last month. The Dobosz family was on their way to Minnesota when they were hit by a wrong-way driver on I-90, near Hampshire. Lauren Dobosz and her four […]
Two Quad City Area Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed Their Doors
One of the Quad Cities' favorite pizza joints is losing two locations after the stores announced their permanent closure on Facebook. "The Eldridge Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, August 29th," the store's Facebook page wrote in a post on Monday morning. "We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years."
FIRST ALERT DAY until 4 p.m. for strong to severe storms
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 4 p.m. for strong to severe storms. storms***. A First Alert Day will be in effect Monday for strong to severe storms. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall and hail. There is a level 1 to...
Skydiver found dead Saturday near Skydive Chicago
The LaSalle Sheriff's Office is investigating a tragic accident Saturday northeast of Ottawa. Deputies were called to a cornfield about 12:25pm south of Skydive Chicago. A skydiver was found deceased in the field. At the same time, Serena and Sheridan Fire/EMS were dispatched to the same area - near 3215...
The One App That Helps Put the Brakes On Rising Car Thefts in Illinois
Vehicle technology has come so far that we no longer have to use a key to start our car or open it, but it still can't find a way to make car thefts a thing of the past. In fact, cars are being stolen in the Rockford area at an alarming rate.
IDOT in Dixon Says They Need You for Over the Winter Months
Even though it is warm and sunny right now, the fact remains that in a few months the farming season and the construction season will be winding down and finish for the year. This may mean that some people will find themselves out of work. The Illinois Department of Transportation...
Heavy rainfall bringing some flooding- Flood advisory issued for DeKalb and Lee counties in north-central Illinois- valid through 8:00 pm CDT
FLOOD ADVISORY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 450 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 DE KALB IL-LEE IL- 450 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...A PORTION OF NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES, DE KALB AND LEE. * WHEN...UNTIL 800 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...MINOR FLOODING IN LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. WATER OVER ROADWAYS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - AT 449 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. UP TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. - ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS UP TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE OVER THE AREA AS ADDITIONAL THUNDERSTORM DEVELOP OVER AREAS THAT HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED HEAVY RAINFALL. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. - SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... DEKALB, SYCAMORE, GENOA, SHABBONA, CORTLAND, WATERMAN, MAPLE PARK, MALTA, KINGSTON, PAW PAW, LEE AND COMPTON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS MINOR FLOODING ALONG WATERWAYS AND OTHER POOR DRAINAGE AREAS IS IMMINENT OR MAY ALREADY BE OCCURRING. PERSONS IN THE ADVISORY AREA SHOULD USE CAUTION AND AVOID FLOOD WATERS.
Two Spring Valley Women Booked On Warrants
A couple of women wanted for drugs have been tracked down in Spring Valley. Forty-three-year-old Joy Hannigan of Spring Valley was arrested Monday evening on a warrant out of La Salle County for possession of a controlled substance. A few hours later Monday night, officers stopped 37-year-old Ashley Dominic of...
