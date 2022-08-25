Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury: Woods sigh in relief
While not exactly “a song of praise or triumph,” as my Oxford English Dictionary defines it, I begin this column with a paean to rain. Specifically, a paean to the long, soaking, much-needed rain we had last Friday night. It was accompanied by thunder and lightning, giving local dogs a scare, and hitting a house in West Tisbury. (The flames were quickly put out, and the house suffered little damage.) Other than that, rain soaked into the parched ground. My woods breathed a sigh of relief, and appeared brightly, refreshingly green by Saturday morning.
Martha's Vineyard Times
On My Way: To the fair
I wheeled my bike out of the shed. I took my helmet from the peg. My water bottle was full, and I was wearing sunscreen. Ahead of me, not more than a 45-minute bike ride, awaited the rides, the food, the contests, the animals, the art, and the craftsmanship of the annual Agricultural Fair.
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury ZBA holds Stillpoint public hearing
A public hearing for Stillpoint Martha’s Vineyard took place regarding their barn during a West Tisbury zoning board of appeals meeting Thursday evening. Stillpoint acquired this property with the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank in April. The plan was to have Stillpoint make an educational community space for Islanders, while the Land Bank preserves the surrounding area. Stillpoint applied for a special permit to convert a barn on the property into a “public place of assembly.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
Aquinnah: Climate Action Plan
Happy Sept. 1, everyone. Take a big inhale, now let it out. Now do that 100 more times, and you might be able to let go of some of the August tension. I’m sure most people have heard by now that Captain Buddy Vanderhoop collided with another boat at the beginning of August. The insurance is not going to cover all of the repairs on his boat, so his daughter, Emily Vanderhoop, has created a GoFundMe to help cover the costs. Please donate if you can; here is the link: bit.ly/BuddyVanderhoop;
Martha's Vineyard Times
Select board supports beachgoers access group
At their Monday meeting, the Edgartown select board was given a presentation by Larry’s Tackle Shop owner Peter Sliwkowski regarding the MV Beachgoers Access Group. Sliwkowski, who is a full time Chappy resident, said he created the grassroots organization in the spring of 2021 with hopes to strike a balance between “responsible beach access” and active conservation initiatives with the aim of the group becoming a “catalyst for collaboration” among various stakeholders. He said concerns regarding The Trustees of Reservations’ managed properties, particularly on Chappy, triggered the group’s forming.
capecod.com
Barnstable Second Summer Celebration Fireworks Saturday
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable’s Second Summer Celebration Fireworks will return this Saturday with an estimated start time of 8 pm. The annual event will be presented from a barge in Lewis Bay over Hyannis Harbor. Kalmus and Veterans Beaches will be open for viewing. Parking will be available at...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Old souvenir shop to be demolished
As the famed Flying Horses Carousel gets its new paint job this fall, the abutting souvenir shop will be torn down. The demolition of the more than 100-year-old Old Variety Store, located at 10 Oak Bluffs Ave., was unanimously approved via special permit by the Oak Bluffs Zoning Board of Appeals last August.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Beach Road Weekend called ‘monstrous success’
They battled a flooded field from a thunderstorm that required Friday night’s concert to be evacuated, traffic snarls due to the Lagoon Pond Drawbridge opening two nights in a row, and escalating costs that put the three-day music festival about $2 million in the hole, but still Beach Road Weekend promoter Adam Epstein called this year’s three-day event a “monstrous success.”
fallriverreporter.com
Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County
Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Births
Katie Nisbet and Aiden Nisbet of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, John David Nisbet, on August 16, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. John weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Lightning damages West Tisbury house
A lightning strike damaged a West Tisbury home late Friday evening. West Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Pachico said the roof of a Charles Neck Way home ignited but rain extinguished the fire. Chief Pachico said the lightning strike blew off shingles, damaged woodwork and traveled through interior wiring where it blew an outlet out and damaged at least one electronic item. Chief Pachico said a full department response occurred because of the roof fire report. However the fire was already out by the time firefighters arrived. Nobody was injured, Chief Pachico said, however one person got “shook up” by the strike and was evaluated by EMS personnel. Given the nature of lightning, Chief Pachico said it was likely the homeowners will discover further electrical damage in the coming weeks.
yourtravelcap.com
Hidden Lawrence Island, Bourne, MA
Lawrence Island in Bourne’s village of Cataumet doesn’t require you to have a boat to explore it. You can easily walk to the island via a path at the end of Grasslands Lane. In total, the hike is an easy 2 miles. Important note: check the tidal chart...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Get ready to vote
We know you’re still basking in the glow of another successful summer on Martha’s Vineyard. Some of our favorite traditions were back in full swing, with no restrictions — the Oak Bluffs fireworks, the Ag Fair, the Edgartown fireworks and parade among them. We were pleased to be able to attend some great public events at the Tabernacle, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, and, of course, we were thrilled to be able to host some of the Island’s most gifted authors at our Islanders Write event at Featherstone Center for the Arts.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Sheriff candidates meet the crowd
The two Democrats running for Dukes County sheriff, incumbent Robert Ogden and challenger Erik Blake, faced off during the candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard. The event, the first in-person candidate forum on the Island in two years, took place in the packed Oak Bluffs library meeting room Tuesday evening, one week away from the state primary elections.
capecoddaily.com
Comcast Business Powers Newly Renovated Cape Cod Hotel
Pelham Hospitality Eyes Future Growth and Innovation with new Fiber Connection, Enhanced TV and Internet Services. South Yarmouth, MA – Comcast Business today announced that it is providing Pelham Hospitality’s newly renovated Pelham House Resort with Comcast Business solutions. The technology spans the hotel’s three Cape Cod properties, to include 100Mbps Ethernet Dedicated Internet (EDI) connection, in-room HD video and voice service lines offering reliability and high-quality connections to help Pelham Hospitality deliver a premier guest experience and seamless back-of-house operations.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Celebration of the Sara Joy Mayhew Parsonage
On Sunday Sept. 4, the Federated Church in Edgartown will celebrate the past, present, and the future of the Mayhew Parsonage. Visitors are invited to visit the historic building from 12:30 to 2 pm. Church historians Herb Ward and Elizabeth Villard will be available to answer questions about the building.
capecod.com
Higgins Scores Endorsements of Two Retired Cape Cod Police Chiefs
BARNSTABLE – Attorney Dan Higgins has received the endorsement of two retired Cape Cod police chiefs in his bid for Cape and Islands District Attorney. Former Barnstable Chief Paul MacDonald and former Yarmouth Chief Peter Carnes have endorsed Higgins, both highlighting his experience in the courtroom. Other law enforcement...
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Cribbage Club results
The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play our favorite game at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. Twenty-one of us played 6 games with 2 points for a win and 3 points for a skunk (winning by more than 30). The results were as follows:. 1st place –...
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘Large shapes in soft focus’ at Louisa Gould Gallery
The paintings of Christie Scheele, currently the focus of a solo show at the Louisa Gould Gallery, are clearly landscapes. Yet Scheele considers her work more in line with the color field artists, like Mark Rothko, than with traditional landscape painters. “I came to it from a very contemporary point...
