Happy Sept. 1, everyone. Take a big inhale, now let it out. Now do that 100 more times, and you might be able to let go of some of the August tension. I’m sure most people have heard by now that Captain Buddy Vanderhoop collided with another boat at the beginning of August. The insurance is not going to cover all of the repairs on his boat, so his daughter, Emily Vanderhoop, has created a GoFundMe to help cover the costs. Please donate if you can; here is the link: bit.ly/BuddyVanderhoop;

AQUINNAH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO