ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 1

Related
102.9 WBLM

These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals

Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
94.9 HOM

Do You Live in One of the 10 Safest Places in New Hampshire?

We all take safety seriously, right? That includes when it comes to personal safety and where we choose to live. But ever wonder how your town rates when it comes to the safest places in your state? Or if you're planning on moving or visiting the area, you might just want to know that answer, too.
TRAVEL
97.5 WOKQ

Here Are 12 Swimply Pools That You Can Rent in Massachusetts

Summer will soon be dwindling down, so now is the perfect time to take a much-needed swim in the relaxing waters of a swimming pool. Maybe you want to lay out on a floaty with some sunglasses and feel the sun's rays, or you may want to enjoy the good old fashioned backstroke. Afterwards, you can find a sunny nearby spot and stretch out, put on some sunglasses, and read a good book with a cold, refreshing beverage.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ten Commandments
WUPE

Massachusetts is One of the Absolute Laziest States in the U.S.

In terms of its age in American history, Massachusetts is one of the oldest states in the United States. The 'Founding Fathers' had so much history either in or around the New England area in working hard to help with the creation of this country, you might think that our heritage rubbed on our state. Unfortunately, you would be very wrong.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Here Are 19 of the Best Taco Spots in New Hampshire

Mexican Monday, Taco Tuesday, Who Needs a Name Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, or my favorite... Fiesta Friday. Regardless of whether you have a nickname or not, who dislikes tacos? No one. Tacos, for me anyway, are one of those food groups I can always eat. One for a snack? Sure. Two...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
97.5 WOKQ

NH’s GOP 1st Congressional District Primary Tightens Up

The Republican First Congressional District race has tightened up with Matt Mowers and Karoline Leavitt in a statistical tie in a UNH Survey Center poll but "undecided" still has a slight lead. The new poll of 1,993 voters showed Mowers the choice of 26%, Leavitt 24% and undecided with 25%...
ELECTIONS
97.5 WOKQ

Time to Reminisce: Remember Heritage New Hampshire?

I remember going to Heritage New Hampshire in up Glen, New Hampshire, with my family every year. It was honestly something that we just stumbled upon and instantly fell in love with. Unfortunately, Heritage New Hampshire has been closed since 2006 according to, Sun Journal. As sad as the closing...
MUSEUMS
97.5 WOKQ

There’s a Mysterious Corn Maze in Maine With a Sign That Simply Says ‘Enter’

In the last decade or so, corn mazes have become big business across many parts of the country. That includes Maine, where many local farms has seized the opportunity to bring in some extra cash during the fall months by offering up family friendly corn mazes or turning those corn fields into something haunted. The Treworgy corn maze in Levant has become a destination for its yearly theme, including the 2022 maze in the likeness of Winnie the Pooh. But there are a handful of other mazes that exist across the state that are far more under the radar, including one spotted in Mapleton that feels more ominous than inviting.
MAPLETON, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Did Maine Just Prove This TikTok Challenge is Bogus?

There's really no middle ground when it comes to TikTok. People either seem to love it from a content creation standpoint or can easily go down a wormhole of swiping from video to video as a viewer only. But it seems like there's really no casual TikTok fan. Being in...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making

Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
POWNAL, VT
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy