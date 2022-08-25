Read full article on original website
These Are the 20 Most Under-the-Radar Restaurants in New Hampshire
Have you ever said this sentence, "wait, you have never eaten there?!" You know what I am talking about. The hole in the wall restaurant that you love but no one else knows of it. The restaurant 20 miles away from everything but has the BEST food. Or even the restaurant just off the beaten path that not enough people go to.
These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals
Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
Dartmouth
More than just a primary: New Hampshire politics keeps voters and legislators engaged in local communities
With a notoriously centrist electorate and a large state legislature, legislators share that New Hampshire’s government and voting patterns are unparalleled in the rest of the nation. This article is featured in the 2022 Freshman special issue. As one of the country’s smallest swing states, New Hampshire occupies a...
‘Free Staters’ roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat
Controversy at a county-owned ski area has raised questions about Gov. Chris Sununu's grip on the Republican Party heading into the November elections.
Do You Live in One of the 10 Safest Places in New Hampshire?
We all take safety seriously, right? That includes when it comes to personal safety and where we choose to live. But ever wonder how your town rates when it comes to the safest places in your state? Or if you're planning on moving or visiting the area, you might just want to know that answer, too.
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
laconiadailysun.com
Counties with the most seniors in New Hampshire
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in New Hampshire using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Here Are 12 Swimply Pools That You Can Rent in Massachusetts
Summer will soon be dwindling down, so now is the perfect time to take a much-needed swim in the relaxing waters of a swimming pool. Maybe you want to lay out on a floaty with some sunglasses and feel the sun's rays, or you may want to enjoy the good old fashioned backstroke. Afterwards, you can find a sunny nearby spot and stretch out, put on some sunglasses, and read a good book with a cold, refreshing beverage.
This Popular Clam Shack in Maine, Will Be on a ‘Big Network’ TV Show
The Clamshack in Kennebunk has been providing the masses with delicious seafood since 1968. The iconic restaurant and its adjacent seafood market has been an institution and can't-miss spot for locals, tourists, celebrities, and even presidents. The restaurant is located right in the heart of the beautiful bay walk in...
A Family Driving Across the Country With a Busload of Free Books is Stopping in New England
Imagine spending several months traveling in a 24-foot school bus with 5 people. Okay, maybe if you're a deadhead you actually can. As for Matthew Swanson, Robbi Behr, and their four children, they're kicking off their inaugural "Busload of Books" travels this year, and New England is in the beginning of their nationwide tour.
Massachusetts is One of the Absolute Laziest States in the U.S.
In terms of its age in American history, Massachusetts is one of the oldest states in the United States. The 'Founding Fathers' had so much history either in or around the New England area in working hard to help with the creation of this country, you might think that our heritage rubbed on our state. Unfortunately, you would be very wrong.
Here Are 19 of the Best Taco Spots in New Hampshire
Mexican Monday, Taco Tuesday, Who Needs a Name Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, or my favorite... Fiesta Friday. Regardless of whether you have a nickname or not, who dislikes tacos? No one. Tacos, for me anyway, are one of those food groups I can always eat. One for a snack? Sure. Two...
NH’s GOP 1st Congressional District Primary Tightens Up
The Republican First Congressional District race has tightened up with Matt Mowers and Karoline Leavitt in a statistical tie in a UNH Survey Center poll but "undecided" still has a slight lead. The new poll of 1,993 voters showed Mowers the choice of 26%, Leavitt 24% and undecided with 25%...
Time to Reminisce: Remember Heritage New Hampshire?
I remember going to Heritage New Hampshire in up Glen, New Hampshire, with my family every year. It was honestly something that we just stumbled upon and instantly fell in love with. Unfortunately, Heritage New Hampshire has been closed since 2006 according to, Sun Journal. As sad as the closing...
These Theaters in New Hampshire and Maine Will Offer $3 Tickets for All Movies Sept. 3
Many theaters across the country are participating in "National Cinema Day" on September 3 by offering moviegoers tickets for just $3. Maine and New Hampshire have plenty of theaters participating where you can see a movie for just $3. Theaters Still Struggling. According to CNN, the movie industry has not...
30 Things That Make Maine the Best Place to Be During Fall
Fall is the best season. There's no reason to bury the lede. It's a season that's so far ahead of the other three that it's practically on a different planet. And in Maine, it's in another solar system. Being away for college actually made me appreciate the season even more....
There’s a Mysterious Corn Maze in Maine With a Sign That Simply Says ‘Enter’
In the last decade or so, corn mazes have become big business across many parts of the country. That includes Maine, where many local farms has seized the opportunity to bring in some extra cash during the fall months by offering up family friendly corn mazes or turning those corn fields into something haunted. The Treworgy corn maze in Levant has become a destination for its yearly theme, including the 2022 maze in the likeness of Winnie the Pooh. But there are a handful of other mazes that exist across the state that are far more under the radar, including one spotted in Mapleton that feels more ominous than inviting.
Did Maine Just Prove This TikTok Challenge is Bogus?
There's really no middle ground when it comes to TikTok. People either seem to love it from a content creation standpoint or can easily go down a wormhole of swiping from video to video as a viewer only. But it seems like there's really no casual TikTok fan. Being in...
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
WCAX
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
