Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay UnitedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Clear day, pizza is in the cards
Today will be a mostly clear day like yesterday, although there is a slight chance it will rain after noon. The National Weather Service says, “The same storm system that brought storms across eastern NM yesterday will bring more to the state today, though severe weather is not expected.”
Lieutenant has run-in with snake on her way to work
Rio Rancho Police Department Lieutenant Jacquelynn Reedy was on her way to work when she was flagged down by a family to assist them with an “interesting situation.”. According to a social media post from the RRPD on August 29, a snake had become entangled in the netting covering the family’s chicken coop.
Oktoberest 2022: A celebration of beer, food, fun and local businesses
Oktoberfest specials including beer releases, delicious German foods, extended patios, and music. Oktoberfest, sponsored by the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Rio Rancho Observer. is set for Sept. 24. The celebration of the autumn festival held in Munich, Germany in late September and early October features beer...
Journal Poll: Inflation now main concern of NM families
Food has gotten more expensive. The cost of gas reached record highs this year. Skyrocketing home prices have made purchasing a home a fever dream for many New Mexicans. And New Mexicans are obviously feeling the pinch. Inflation is the top concern facing New Mexico families, with economic uncertainty coming...
McDonald’s to open Thursday
(Garrison Wells/Observer) After 10 a.m. Thursday, Rio Rancho residents will be able to get their first sausage biscuit, coffee, Big Mac or fresh fries from the latest McDonald’s restaurant – and a big step for northern Rio Rancho. That’s when her new restaurant opens, said owner Clemy Garza....
Fiery inspiration is part of the 98th burning of Zozobra
Kaieva Carpenter, 15, a 10th-grade student at the Santa Fe Waldorf School, painted a mural of Zozobra now hanging at Fort Marcy Park baseball field in Santa Fe. She and classmates were at the park August 30 for a ribbon-cutting for the mural. The mural is on panels and will come down after September and then go back up in the spring. The 98th burning of Zozobra will take place Friday evening at the park. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
‘LaRoy’ to begin filming in and around Albuquerque
The feature film, “LaRoy,” will begin principal photography in late August, in and around Albuquerque, according to New Mexico State Film Office Director Amber Dodson. Directed by Shane Atkinson and produced by Caddy Vanasirikul (“The Stand-In”), Sébastien Aubert (“The Strange Ones”), and Jérémie Guiraud, “LaRoy” is the story of a man named Ray who discovers his wife is cheating on him and decides to kill himself. Before he can pull the trigger, he is mistaken for a low-rent hired killer. Desperate for a little respect, and with nothing else to live for, Ray decides to take the job—and soon begins to question whether he made the right choice.
Legislator involved in crash near Old Town
SANTA FE – Albuquerque police and paramedics responded to a roll-over crash Friday involving state Sen. Jacob Candelaria, who said he lost consciousness while driving, just before the wreck. Witnesses told officers that Candelaria’s vehicle “was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran a red light” before...
UNM students experience food insecurity, may be causing drop-outs
Many people probably remember that time they had to live off of Kraft mac n cheese and ramen noodles for a couple months in college. The tradition, it would seem, hasn’t disappeared from college dorms completely. Now, because students have trouble getting any food, the University of New Mexico...
Albertsons Market to kick-off “Aisles of Smiles” fundraising campaign for Muscular Dystrophy Association
ALBUQUERQUE . — Albertsons Market is set to kick-off the “Aisles of Smiles” campaign, a program to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and its mission of fighting neuromuscular disease. The kick-off will take place on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10:30 a.m. at Albertsons Market (10131...
RRPD arrest records: July 22-July 31
Mitchell White, 37, Rio Rancho, was arrested for Assault Upon A Peace Officer, Resisting An Officer and had a Felony Warrant For his Arrest near Southern Blvd. Michael Dehoney, 65, Rio Rancho, was arrested for burglary near NM-528 and Northern Blvd. Jayson Waldron, 19, Rio Rancho, was cited for Interference...
NHCC joins film production industry
Edit House Productions recently expanded its own film studio in Rio Rancho. The National Hispanic Cultural Center is throwing its hat into the ring by joining the burgeoning film production industry. Margie Huerta, NHCC executive director, told the NHCC Board of Directors on Thursday that the center is rolling out...
BKFC 28: Fisticuffs frenzy at Rio Rancho Events Center
Eleven bouts made up BKFC 28 (Bare Knuckles Fighting Championships 28) at the Rio Rancho Events Center Saturday evening, Aug. 27. here are some photos of the action.
EsVolta attempts battery storage unit again, commissioners disagree with each other
EsVolta, a California company, got mixed reviews by the Sandoval County Commissioners at their last meeting. The company, which develops, owns and runs utility-scale battery energy storage nationwide, was approved by the commissioners in a split vote. It also sparked some controversy. Commissioner Jay Block said he believes lithium mining...
APD investigates two pedestrian crashes, one fatal
A woman who was walking on Interstate 40 was struck and killed by a vehicle near Coors and the I-40 westbound off-ramp at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Albuquerque Police Department. “The vehicle left the scene and there is no information on the vehicle...
Woman charged in more than a dozen burglaries around ABQ
A woman is accused in more than a dozen burglaries of nail salons, cafes and other businesses around Albuquerque over the past few months — break-ins that attracted notice for the perpetrator’s habit of cutting out windows to evade alarms. Kellie Shugart, 40, is charged with more than...
Sandoval County residents to vote on proposed expanded courthouse — price tag up to $41 million
BERNALILLO, NM —The voters of Sandoval County will decide in November on whether to borrow up to $41 million to fund expansion of the Sandoval County Courthouse in order to meet the demands of the fastest growing county in the state. Since the courthouse opened in 2005, the county’s...
APD shoots, kills man after West Side confrontation
Police shot and killed a person after responding to a scene at a gas station Sunday night, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said at a news conference early Monday morning. Officers responded to a request for assistance at a gas station in the area of Coors and Quail Northwest at...
Man found dead from apparent gunshot wound, ABQ police say
Albuquerque Police Department’s Violent Crimes section is investigating a suspicious death at 5239 Na Pali NE, Lt. Ray Del Greco of the Albuquerque Police Department said Monday. “One male is deceased from an apparent gunshot wound,” Del Greco said. Updates as they come in.
