The feature film, “LaRoy,” will begin principal photography in late August, in and around Albuquerque, according to New Mexico State Film Office Director Amber Dodson. Directed by Shane Atkinson and produced by Caddy Vanasirikul (“The Stand-In”), Sébastien Aubert (“The Strange Ones”), and Jérémie Guiraud, “LaRoy” is the story of a man named Ray who discovers his wife is cheating on him and decides to kill himself. Before he can pull the trigger, he is mistaken for a low-rent hired killer. Desperate for a little respect, and with nothing else to live for, Ray decides to take the job—and soon begins to question whether he made the right choice.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO