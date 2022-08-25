Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Police Shot & Killed a Man during a Westside ConfrontationDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Suspect Has Been Arrested in a Robbery & Fatal Shooting of a Pizzeria OwnerDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The APD Is Investigating Two Pedestrian Crashes—One FatalDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Two People Have Been Killed in a Sunday Morning ShootingDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Woman Has Been Charged in Over 12 BurglariesDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
New VIP experience available at 2022 Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta officials announced a new VIP experience for the 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. New Sky Boxes, custom-fitted shipping containers, are available for this year’s event. Sky Box includes: Admission to the event (7) premium parking passes Access to luxury restrooms Access to the Fiesta Sky Box patio and upper deck […]
visitalbuquerque.org
Experience New Mexico’s Beauty on Horseback
New Mexico is nicknamed the Land of Enchantment for a reason. Stunning mountains, vast deserts and meandering rivers can all be found here. What better way to explore New Mexico’s beautiful landscape than on horseback? I headed out to The Stables at Tamaya to go on my first-ever horseback ride.
Daily Lobo
Pink Rhino owner helps keep Albuquerque unique
The Pink Rhino and Red Velvet Underground offers a unique thrifting experience in a basement location on Central Avenue in the Nob Hill area of Albuquerque. The store, while upon first glance looks quaint, is in fact a sprawling shop with hundreds of clothing items and many art pieces both curated and crafted by owner Dori Martain, a longtime creative, entrepreneur and Renaissance woman of punk.
momcollective.com
Guide to the New Mexico State Fair for Families | September 8-18
Nothing makes me feel quite so nostalgic and full of that good ol’ fashioned New Mexico pride like a day at the New Mexico State Fair. It’s farm animals, fry bread, amazing local art, rodeos, concerts, cultural celebrations, silly fun, thrill rides, and so much more. It really is a celebration of our beautiful, diverse state, and it has been since 1938!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clue: It’s not just a game anymore
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was Ms. Scarlet, in the library, with the revolver. No, it was Professor Plumb, with the lead pipe, in the billiard room. Or was it Mrs. White with the noose in the hallway? You can be part of the timeless mystery and fun of the board game ‘Clue’ in an all-new […]
Frida Kahlo exhibit coming to Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After the highly successful exhibit of Beyond Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo the influential Mexican artist is getting similar treatment at the Immersive Pavilion in the Sawmill District. It’s a lot like the recent Beyond Van Gogh Exhibit with full room-sized projections. Except this exhibit does not focus on the artist’s work itself, […]
rrobserver.com
Albertsons Market to kick-off “Aisles of Smiles” fundraising campaign for Muscular Dystrophy Association
ALBUQUERQUE . — Albertsons Market is set to kick-off the “Aisles of Smiles” campaign, a program to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and its mission of fighting neuromuscular disease. The kick-off will take place on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10:30 a.m. at Albertsons Market (10131...
Santa Fe to clear unsheltered camps across the city
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is reversing course on its policy for clearing homeless and unsheltered encampments. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city “deprioritized” removing encampments, but officials say they’re now going back to removing camps. “It’s imperative that we find real solutions to unsheltered camping,” Kyra Ochoa, the director of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
rrobserver.com
Oktoberest 2022: A celebration of beer, food, fun and local businesses
Oktoberfest specials including beer releases, delicious German foods, extended patios, and music. Oktoberfest, sponsored by the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Rio Rancho Observer. is set for Sept. 24. The celebration of the autumn festival held in Munich, Germany in late September and early October features beer...
Bernalillo County preps for free East Mountain community party
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s time to party in the East Mountains, for free! Bernalillo County’s annual 2022 East Mountain Celebration kicks off later this month, on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The purpose of this event is to celebrate the community in the East Mountains, however, organizers say everyone is welcome to come and enjoy, no […]
rrobserver.com
NHCC joins film production industry
Edit House Productions recently expanded its own film studio in Rio Rancho. The National Hispanic Cultural Center is throwing its hat into the ring by joining the burgeoning film production industry. Margie Huerta, NHCC executive director, told the NHCC Board of Directors on Thursday that the center is rolling out...
mountainliving.com
Ernest Thompson Handcrafts Fine Furnishings and Cabinetry for Over 50 Years
For nearly five decades, the builders at Ernest Thompson have made handcrafted furnishings using time-tested techniques, such as mortise-and-tenon joinery and French dovetailed drawers, carving and chiseling by hand rather than relying exclusively on the sort of machines often employed today. The attention to detail—and the gorgeous, often-ornate designs—inspired municipal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nationwide air travel complaints up, where does Albuquerque rank?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Transportation says consumer complaints about air travel have risen more than 200%. Part of the issue has been delays over the last few months. In June of 2022, the Albuquerque International Sunport saw more than 1600 arrivals and departures, new data from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) […]
rrobserver.com
‘LaRoy’ to begin filming in and around Albuquerque
The feature film, “LaRoy,” will begin principal photography in late August, in and around Albuquerque, according to New Mexico State Film Office Director Amber Dodson. Directed by Shane Atkinson and produced by Caddy Vanasirikul (“The Stand-In”), Sébastien Aubert (“The Strange Ones”), and Jérémie Guiraud, “LaRoy” is the story of a man named Ray who discovers his wife is cheating on him and decides to kill himself. Before he can pull the trigger, he is mistaken for a low-rent hired killer. Desperate for a little respect, and with nothing else to live for, Ray decides to take the job—and soon begins to question whether he made the right choice.
The Gay Rodeo Is Returning to Santa Fe, New Mexico for Its 30th Year
The rough and tumble rodeo scene is not for the faint of heart: the riding and roping contests embody the spirit of the Wild West, but many of these activities are dangerous and require an enormous amount of skill.
Puppy adoption event set for Saturday in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thinking about getting a new puppy? Española Humane is reducing adoption fees this weekend for its Puppy Palooza event. The agency will have more than 50 puppies available for adoption Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Fe PetCo. Española Humane said its recent kitten fiesta found homes for […]
KRQE News 13
Cheba Hut celebrates back-to-school with free subs
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local Albuquerque Sandwich ‘Joint’ celebrating Back to School with Free sandwiches and parties for students and faculty this Friday. Back to school is here and Albuquerque’s local marijuana-inspired sandwich ‘joint’ Cheba Hut is celebrating local teachers and students. They will...
ksfr.org
The City of Albuquerque unveils the B.R.A.I.N
State and city officials unveiled the Balanced Resource Acquisition and Information Network or B.R.I.A.N for short Tuesday morning at Albuquerque City Hall. The B.R.I.A.N has been in development for roughly 12 months and is a first-of-its-kind tool in the nation, and will allow the city to monitor utility use across all facilities in real time.
CHART report shows divided Santa Fe over obelisk future
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Years’ worth of work and hours of community meetings appear to show Santa Feans are still split on what they think should happen to the controversial plaza obelisk. It’s been almost two years since the “Soldiers Obelisk,” which was on display since 1866, was toppled by protestors in the Santa Fe […]
‘Grandma’s Pot Shop’ mural creates controversy in Peralta
A mural on the side of a pot shop is causing some controversy in the town of Peralta.
Comments / 4