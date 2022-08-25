ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

New VIP experience available at 2022 Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta officials announced a new VIP experience for the 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. New Sky Boxes, custom-fitted shipping containers, are available for this year’s event. Sky Box includes: Admission to the event (7) premium parking passes Access to luxury restrooms Access to the Fiesta Sky Box patio and upper deck […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
visitalbuquerque.org

Experience New Mexico’s Beauty on Horseback

New Mexico is nicknamed the Land of Enchantment for a reason. Stunning mountains, vast deserts and meandering rivers can all be found here. What better way to explore New Mexico’s beautiful landscape than on horseback? I headed out to The Stables at Tamaya to go on my first-ever horseback ride.
BERNALILLO, NM
Daily Lobo

Pink Rhino owner helps keep Albuquerque unique

The Pink Rhino and Red Velvet Underground offers a unique thrifting experience in a basement location on Central Avenue in the Nob Hill area of Albuquerque. The store, while upon first glance looks quaint, is in fact a sprawling shop with hundreds of clothing items and many art pieces both curated and crafted by owner Dori Martain, a longtime creative, entrepreneur and Renaissance woman of punk.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
momcollective.com

Guide to the New Mexico State Fair for Families | September 8-18

Nothing makes me feel quite so nostalgic and full of that good ol’ fashioned New Mexico pride like a day at the New Mexico State Fair. It’s farm animals, fry bread, amazing local art, rodeos, concerts, cultural celebrations, silly fun, thrill rides, and so much more. It really is a celebration of our beautiful, diverse state, and it has been since 1938!
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Society
KRQE News 13

Clue: It’s not just a game anymore

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was Ms. Scarlet, in the library, with the revolver. No, it was Professor Plumb, with the lead pipe, in the billiard room. Or was it Mrs. White with the noose in the hallway? You can be part of the timeless mystery and fun of the board game ‘Clue’ in an all-new […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Frida Kahlo exhibit coming to Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After the highly successful exhibit of Beyond Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo the influential Mexican artist is getting similar treatment at the Immersive Pavilion in the Sawmill District. It’s a lot like the recent Beyond Van Gogh Exhibit with full room-sized projections. Except this exhibit does not focus on the artist’s work itself, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe to clear unsheltered camps across the city

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is reversing course on its policy for clearing homeless and unsheltered encampments. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city “deprioritized” removing encampments, but officials say they’re now going back to removing camps. “It’s imperative that we find real solutions to unsheltered camping,” Kyra Ochoa, the director of […]
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Oktoberest 2022: A celebration of beer, food, fun and local businesses

Oktoberfest specials including beer releases, delicious German foods, extended patios, and music. Oktoberfest, sponsored by the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Rio Rancho Observer. is set for Sept. 24. The celebration of the autumn festival held in Munich, Germany in late September and early October features beer...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

NHCC joins film production industry

Edit House Productions recently expanded its own film studio in Rio Rancho. The National Hispanic Cultural Center is throwing its hat into the ring by joining the burgeoning film production industry. Margie Huerta, NHCC executive director, told the NHCC Board of Directors on Thursday that the center is rolling out...
RIO RANCHO, NM
mountainliving.com

Ernest Thompson Handcrafts Fine Furnishings and Cabinetry for Over 50 Years

For nearly five decades, the builders at Ernest Thompson have made handcrafted furnishings using time-tested techniques, such as mortise-and-tenon joinery and French dovetailed drawers, carving and chiseling by hand rather than relying exclusively on the sort of machines often employed today. The attention to detail—and the gorgeous, often-ornate designs—inspired municipal...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Nationwide air travel complaints up, where does Albuquerque rank?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Transportation says consumer complaints about air travel have risen more than 200%. Part of the issue has been delays over the last few months. In June of 2022, the Albuquerque International Sunport saw more than 1600 arrivals and departures, new data from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

‘LaRoy’ to begin filming in and around Albuquerque

The feature film, “LaRoy,” will begin principal photography in late August, in and around Albuquerque, according to New Mexico State Film Office Director Amber Dodson. Directed by Shane Atkinson and produced by Caddy Vanasirikul (“The Stand-In”), Sébastien Aubert (“The Strange Ones”), and Jérémie Guiraud, “LaRoy” is the story of a man named Ray who discovers his wife is cheating on him and decides to kill himself. Before he can pull the trigger, he is mistaken for a low-rent hired killer. Desperate for a little respect, and with nothing else to live for, Ray decides to take the job—and soon begins to question whether he made the right choice.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Puppy adoption event set for Saturday in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thinking about getting a new puppy? Española Humane is reducing adoption fees this weekend for its Puppy Palooza event. The agency will have more than 50 puppies available for adoption Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Fe PetCo. Española Humane said its recent kitten fiesta found homes for […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Cheba Hut celebrates back-to-school with free subs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local Albuquerque Sandwich ‘Joint’ celebrating Back to School with Free sandwiches and parties for students and faculty this Friday. Back to school is here and Albuquerque’s local marijuana-inspired sandwich ‘joint’ Cheba Hut is celebrating local teachers and students. They will...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksfr.org

The City of Albuquerque unveils the B.R.A.I.N

State and city officials unveiled the Balanced Resource Acquisition and Information Network or B.R.I.A.N for short Tuesday morning at Albuquerque City Hall. The B.R.I.A.N has been in development for roughly 12 months and is a first-of-its-kind tool in the nation, and will allow the city to monitor utility use across all facilities in real time.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

CHART report shows divided Santa Fe over obelisk future

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Years’ worth of work and hours of community meetings appear to show Santa Feans are still split on what they think should happen to the controversial plaza obelisk. It’s been almost two years since the “Soldiers Obelisk,” which was on display since 1866, was toppled by protestors in the Santa Fe […]
SANTA FE, NM

