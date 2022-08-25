Read full article on original website
News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen says goodbye to News 12 Long Island's Morning Show; will continue to host The New Normal
Hashagen is staying with News 12, but will move to a new time. She will continue to host the live, special report - The New Normal at 9 a.m.
ALERT CENTER: Firefighter injured in Dix Hills fire
Officials say a fire ripped through a two-story home in Dix Hills Tuesday night. According to police, the incident happened around 10 p.m. on Calumet Drive. News 12 has been told seven departments responded to the scene, and one firefighter was taken to the hospital with an injury. The fire...
Fire severely damages Central Islip home
A home was badly damaged after it went up in flames in Suffolk.
ALERT CENTER: Bear spotted in Rockland County
Ashley Moralez-Pena told News 12 that she and some co-workers were driving to a camp in Spring Valley when they spotted the bear.
Several condos and co-ops burglarized in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow
Tarrytown police are warning residents in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow that there were several homes broken into on Monday night.
Allan’s Bakery Bar and Café holds grand opening on Nostrand Avenue
Allan’s Bakery Bar and Café held its grand opening in Brooklyn on Nostrand Avenue Sunday.
Did you feel it? 2 earthquakes rumble Tuesday night in parts of New Jersey, USGS says
Two earthquakes rumbled Tuesday night in Morris County.
Potentially rabid fox forces closure of New Jersey state park
Park officials say a potentially rabid fox is to blame for the closure of a state park on one of its most popular weekends. The fox apparently had several recent encounters with people visiting Double Trouble State Park. This is the second animal encounter in a week to force the...
Investigators: Long Island mom, daughter ran credit card scheme racking up $850,000 in charges
The Manhattan District Attorney's office says Karen Geist and daughter Alyssa Geist are now facing felony grand larceny charges.
Teen accused of firing gun inside North Babylon gym expected to be sentenced
As News 12 has reported, 18-year-old Noah Haynes was asked to leave the gym last December after getting into a fight with another teen.
Elmont HS students, parents protest, demand answers after beloved principal placed on administrative leave
The protest took place outside the Sewanhaka district office in Floral Park.
‘It sounded like I heard a big boom’: Did you feel it? 2 earthquakes rumble in parts of NJ, USGS says
Two earthquakes rumbled Tuesday night in Morris County.
Alert Center: Woman struck by box truck on Cross Bronx Expressway
A woman was struck by a box struck on the Cross Bronx Expressway earlier this morning, police say.
Police: West Hempstead man shot, killed in the Bronx
The incident happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of East 214th Street and Wilson Avenue.
Police: 2 people injured in hit-and-run crash at Edison car show
Two people are recovering from injuries they sustained when they were struck by an out-of-control driver who then left the scene of a car show in Edison.
Police: Long Island man found in car with fatal gunshot wound in the Bronx
The NYPD says it has identified the man found in a car with a gunshot wound in the Bronx over the weekend.
USGS: 2 earthquakes shake homes in parts of northern New Jersey
Two earthquakes rumbled in New Jersey Tuesday evening, leaving some residents shaken up. The first quake struck a little after 5 p.m. The United States Geological Survey says this was a 2.3-magnitude earthquake just west of Morris Plains. It was about 5 km deep. A 1.7-magnitude aftershock hit near Lake...
Fire breaks out overnight in Orange County
According to Google Maps, that's the New Vernon Tavern on the corner of New Vernon Road and Robbin Road.
Police identify 29-year-old man who died in fall from Newburgh Beacon Bridge
Police have identified the man who died Tuesday night after falling off a bridge.
Overnight shooting at Brooklyn Bridge Park sends man to the hospital, police say
Police are searching for two suspects involved in an overnight Brooklyn Bridge Park shooting that they say sent a man to the hospital.
