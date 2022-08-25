ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbury, NY

News 12

ALERT CENTER: Firefighter injured in Dix Hills fire

Officials say a fire ripped through a two-story home in Dix Hills Tuesday night. According to police, the incident happened around 10 p.m. on Calumet Drive. News 12 has been told seven departments responded to the scene, and one firefighter was taken to the hospital with an injury. The fire...
DIX HILLS, NY
North Babylon, NY
News 12

Potentially rabid fox forces closure of New Jersey state park

Park officials say a potentially rabid fox is to blame for the closure of a state park on one of its most popular weekends. The fox apparently had several recent encounters with people visiting Double Trouble State Park. This is the second animal encounter in a week to force the...
ANIMALS
News 12

USGS: 2 earthquakes shake homes in parts of northern New Jersey

Two earthquakes rumbled in New Jersey Tuesday evening, leaving some residents shaken up. The first quake struck a little after 5 p.m. The United States Geological Survey says this was a 2.3-magnitude earthquake just west of Morris Plains. It was about 5 km deep. A 1.7-magnitude aftershock hit near Lake...
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ

