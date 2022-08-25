Read full article on original website
Water shut off near Mexico, Comanche Streets due to leak
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A water leak on Mexico St. near Comanche has water flowing into the street. Corpus Christi Water officials said a contractor in the area hit a line and caused the leak. The contractor will be making repairs but until then, the City of Corpus Christi will be closing the valves and water will be turned off in the area.
Driving You Crazy: Holly vs. Brownlee
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner for Round 7 of Driving You Crazy!. Navigation won with 52 percent of the vote. Brownlee from Morgan to Ayers. Anger still blooms for drivers who repeatedly tell us "please, get the city to fix this street!" Multiple health care facilities...
No one injured in early morning apartment fire in Flour Bluff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several fire agencies responded to a fire at the Bay Club Apartments on the 9300 block of SPID early Monday morning. Calls started coming in about flames visible from SPID in Flour Bluff at around 6:30 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Jackie Burrows with the Corpus Christi Fire Department.
Tanker truck rolls over on State Highway N. 119
GOLIAD COUNTY, Texas – At approximately 1:12 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office reported a tanker truck containing propane has rolled over on State Highway N. 119 and the DeWitt County Line. Officials have closed off the highway to through traffic until further notice. Please avoid the area. This is breaking and updates will be provided...
First responders work rollover crash in Rockport
ROCKPORT, Texas — First responders in Rockport worked a rollover crash this afternoon. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bypass 35. Everyone in the car got out safely and when police arrived, the occupants were getting medical attention from EMS crews at the scene.
Crews attempt to remove barge from beach near Bob Hall Pier
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was an alarming sight at Bob Hall Pier when a barge broke loose and washed up on the shore. The barge was collecting concrete piles when the surf and the wind washed it onto the beach. Scott Cross, director of Nueces County Coastal Parks, said that the barge breaking loose does not pose a threat to the public or the environment.
Arrest made after dozens of shopping carts found in Flour Bluff neighborhood
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were arrested in Flour Bluff after Corpus Christi police found dozens of shopping carts at a home near Flour Bluff Drive and Matlock area. Officers with the department, along with the City of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Compliance Team, spent around three hours cleaning up debris in the neighborhood, CCPD officials said. 31 shopping carts were found at one residence in the area and 30 more were found on surrounding streets.
'The ground just keeps sinking': Standing water covers southside neighborhood
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Standing water continues to be a problem for many Corpus Christi residents after heavy rains. One southside resident in particular spoke with 3NEWS about how she constantly deals with deep water after any rain. Jessica Baker and her fiancé have only lived in their current...
Identity released of Corpus Christi man shot, killed Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Medical Examiner on Tuesday released the name of the man killed early Monday morning. Isaias Ortiz, 42, died after being shot. Corpus Christi Police say Ortiz was killed around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on Nicholson Street near Horne Road. That's just northwest of Gollihar and Kostoryz roads.
Drivers adjust to new extended school zone near Mary Carroll HS
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers are now having to get used to that extended school zone along Saratoga Boulevard, which now takes into account the possible foot traffic around the new Mary Carroll High School. The Texas Department of Transportation combined five school zones along Saratoga Boulevard into one...
City of Corpus Christi looking to increase service fees
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A slew of rate increases for City services could come from your pocket book. Everything from ambulance fees, to hiking the rent price at the Corpus Christi Marina. Also seeing an increase, is city construction fees, some seeing an increase of 10%. One of the...
Woman with ties to Corpus Christi thought to be missing was actually evading arrest, tracked to South America
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi native who was reported missing from her home in La Porte, Texas almost one year ago has been found alive. Turns out all this time, authorities said the mom who disappeared from her family, children, her life, was actually on the run from the law.
constructiondive.com
Texas DOT halts $803M Harbor Bridge project over safety issues
The $802.9 million Harbor Bridge project in Corpus Christi, Texas, has been delayed indefinitely after an independent review identified a series of design and construction flaws. Texas DOT threatened to replace the contractors, a Flatiron/Dragados joint venture, if certain safety concerns aren’t addressed by Aug. 31. Citing “lack of...
mysoutex.com
Safety concerns halt Harbor Bridge construction yet again
The construction of the new Harbor Bridge hit another bump in the road as the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) released a statement about safety concerns it has with the project. The project broke ground on Aug. 8, 2016. Last month, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) directed project developer...
Corpus Christi mosquito spray schedule
The City of Corpus Christi will be spraying areas of the city this week to combat the mosquito population after the recent heavy rainfalls.
Corpus Christi police find man dead on Nicholson St.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was found dead in Corpus Christi early Monday morning, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department. CCPD received a call just after 7 a.m. and were dispatched to the 4200 block of Nicholson St. in reference to a shooting, Corpus Christi police said. They found an adult man dead at the scene when they arrived.
Suspect with 2 knives found, arrested near Flour Bluff ISD athletics facility
Corpus Christi Police received a phone call around 2 p.m. that a suspect with a weapon was walking in the backfield near the athletic facility next to two Flour Bluff campuses. The suspect was walking from the area of Sands Drive between houses and the stadium, according to an email...
Trade Center hopes to reopen Friday after closure for electrical issues
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Trade Center has been closed for two weeks, with residents eagerly awaiting its reopening. Where else can you get t-shirts, corn cups and a tattoo all in one place?. The building has been closed as a result of electrical issues with a...
Teen ran into Ray High School during police chase, arrested shortly after
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two minors were detained near Ray High School Monday morning after one ran into Ray High School during a short police chase, officials with the CCISD Police Department said. CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said there is a heavy police presence at the school but...
