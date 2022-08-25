ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

Johnson City Press

JCPD makes arrest in shooting incident

The Johnson City Police Department arrested Elbert S. Lyons III on Monday in connection to a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 28. Lyons is charged with reckless aggravated assault in connection to the shooting, which took place at 418 Lee St.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

JCPD releases photos of shooting suspect

The Johnson City Police Department has released photos of a suspect in a shooting that took place at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Spring Street on Aug. 28. Officers responded to the scene following reports of a shooting and discovered that an altercation had occurred between an employee of the establishment and an individual waiting in line.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Argument over pizza crust leads to aggravated assault charge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An argument over pizza crust late Monday led to one man’s arrest on a domestic aggravated assault charge after he allegedly hit the victim with a motorcycle helmet before biting and punching him multiple times. An arrest warrant penned by Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officer Shawn Phillips states that […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Man reportedly threatened to kill 2 neighbors with handgun

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged a man in connection to a reported aggravated assault incident Friday night on the 3200 block of Mayfield Drive. Officers arrived at 8:39 p.m. in reference to a neighbor threatening others with a handgun. A JCPD release states that an investigation determined that […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Woman convicted in Washington County, Va. murder and robbery case

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Virginia jury has convicted a woman in a 2020 robbery and murder case. Karen Holmes of Saltville was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office. Holmes was charged in connection to the Jan. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

JCPD investigates shooting in downtown Johnson City

Officers from the Johnson City Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 at 121 Spring Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an altercation took place between an employee of the establishment and an individual waiting in line for entry, according to a press release.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Shooting investigation taking place at Johnson City business

Police are looking for a suspect in a Sunday morning shooting at a Johnson City nightspot. Eyewitnesses told investigators that a black male standing in line to enter the Wonderland Lounge on Spring Street was in an altercation with a club employee outside. The report said the worker received a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Crash cleared from I-26 in Johnson City

Update: Traffic has returned to normal as of 3:30 p.m. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash is causing delays along a section of Interstate 26 in Johnson City. Delays are being reported both east and westbound near mile marker 21, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT’s Smartway map shows heavy traffic […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Johnson City Man Arrested After Biting Victim Repeatedly

A Johnson City man is to be arraigned after he was arrested on domestic aggravated assault charges for hitting a victim in the head with a motorcycle helmet and biting the victim repeatedly. Police arrested James Henderson after responding to an address off Claude Simmons Road in regards to a Domestic Assault. Officers collected a detailed account from the victim, who stated he was confronted by Henderson at 1106 Miller Street and Henderson hit him in the head with a motorcycle helmet and then repeatedly bit the victim.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Washington County officials take their oaths of offices

Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton had some fun with Chancellor John Rambo before he was sworn into office during a ceremony held at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center on Wednesday. Bailiffs produced a ladder for the sheriff to stand on to tower over the very tall judge. Moments later,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Boone police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Boone police are looking for a shooting suspect who they consider to be “armed and dangerous.” Investigators are trying to find Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, 26 of Wilkesboro. Gibbs is wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in downtown Boone early Sunday morning. According to police, Gibbs fired a handgun […]
BOONE, NC
WJHL

Greeneville PD: Body found behind Days Inn

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel. Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Man Arrested After Threatening To Kill Neighbors With Firearm

A Johnson City man is scheduled for arraignment Monday on felony charges associated with threats and display of a firearm. George Traver was arrested at a residence at 3211 Mayfield Drive following an investigation that revealed Traver threatened to kill two of his neighbors while pointing a gun in their direction. Traver is facing two counts of aggravated assault when he is arraigned in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City to DA: Investigate our police if ex-prosecutor didn’t report her corruption allegations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If a former special prosecutor suing Johnson City and its police chief didn’t report police corruption allegations to the local district attorney’s office, City Manager Cathy Ball wants the local DA or Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to conduct its own preliminary investigation. Ball’s office hand-delivered a letter to District […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Duo charged after buying car with bad check

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities duo is facing multiple charges after police say a bounced check revealed a string of thefts throughout the region. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were told about a vehicle purchased from a local car dealer by Roy and Jessica Killion of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

