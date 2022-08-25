Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for ‘prowler with firearm’
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on a “prowler with a firearm.”. The person was spotted at 6135 Sky High Ct. in Whitesburg, HCSO officials said. According to neighbors, the man was heard knocking and tapping on windows...
Johnson City Press
JCPD makes arrest in shooting incident
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Elbert S. Lyons III on Monday in connection to a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 28. Lyons is charged with reckless aggravated assault in connection to the shooting, which took place at 418 Lee St.
Johnson City Press
JCPD releases photos of shooting suspect
The Johnson City Police Department has released photos of a suspect in a shooting that took place at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Spring Street on Aug. 28. Officers responded to the scene following reports of a shooting and discovered that an altercation had occurred between an employee of the establishment and an individual waiting in line.
Johnson City police release new details on early Sunday morning shooting in downtown
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police have released new information about a shooting that took place over the weekend in downtown Johnson City. The Johnson City Police Department announced Monday that investigators were attempting to identify a suspect accused of striking another person with a gun and firing a round early Sunday morning near the […]
Johnson City Press
Carter County Sheriff's Office offering $1,000 reward for information on Brandon Carrier
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has announced a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Brandon Clay Carrier. Carrier is a person of interest in an investigation of remains found late in the evening of Aug. 23 in a burned vehicle.
JCPD: Argument over pizza crust leads to aggravated assault charge
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An argument over pizza crust late Monday led to one man’s arrest on a domestic aggravated assault charge after he allegedly hit the victim with a motorcycle helmet before biting and punching him multiple times. An arrest warrant penned by Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officer Shawn Phillips states that […]
JCPD: Man reportedly threatened to kill 2 neighbors with handgun
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged a man in connection to a reported aggravated assault incident Friday night on the 3200 block of Mayfield Drive. Officers arrived at 8:39 p.m. in reference to a neighbor threatening others with a handgun. A JCPD release states that an investigation determined that […]
Woman convicted in Washington County, Va. murder and robbery case
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Virginia jury has convicted a woman in a 2020 robbery and murder case. Karen Holmes of Saltville was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office. Holmes was charged in connection to the Jan. […]
Johnson City Press
JCPD investigates shooting in downtown Johnson City
Officers from the Johnson City Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 at 121 Spring Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an altercation took place between an employee of the establishment and an individual waiting in line for entry, according to a press release.
993thex.com
Shooting investigation taking place at Johnson City business
Police are looking for a suspect in a Sunday morning shooting at a Johnson City nightspot. Eyewitnesses told investigators that a black male standing in line to enter the Wonderland Lounge on Spring Street was in an altercation with a club employee outside. The report said the worker received a...
Crash cleared from I-26 in Johnson City
Update: Traffic has returned to normal as of 3:30 p.m. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash is causing delays along a section of Interstate 26 in Johnson City. Delays are being reported both east and westbound near mile marker 21, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT’s Smartway map shows heavy traffic […]
993thex.com
Johnson City Man Arrested After Biting Victim Repeatedly
A Johnson City man is to be arraigned after he was arrested on domestic aggravated assault charges for hitting a victim in the head with a motorcycle helmet and biting the victim repeatedly. Police arrested James Henderson after responding to an address off Claude Simmons Road in regards to a Domestic Assault. Officers collected a detailed account from the victim, who stated he was confronted by Henderson at 1106 Miller Street and Henderson hit him in the head with a motorcycle helmet and then repeatedly bit the victim.
Johnson City Press
Washington County officials take their oaths of offices
Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton had some fun with Chancellor John Rambo before he was sworn into office during a ceremony held at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center on Wednesday. Bailiffs produced a ladder for the sheriff to stand on to tower over the very tall judge. Moments later,...
Boone police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect
BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Boone police are looking for a shooting suspect who they consider to be “armed and dangerous.” Investigators are trying to find Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, 26 of Wilkesboro. Gibbs is wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in downtown Boone early Sunday morning. According to police, Gibbs fired a handgun […]
Johnson City Press
Hawkins Commission approves $600,000 donation of Baby Doe settlement to drug-related causes
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted on two resolutions and approved donations totaling $600,000 from the Baby Doe settlement money the county received. Last month, the commission voted to give $400,000 of the settlement money to the Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Treatment Facility, leaving approximately $1.2 million.
Greeneville PD: Body found behind Days Inn
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel. Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release […]
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Man Arrested After Threatening To Kill Neighbors With Firearm
A Johnson City man is scheduled for arraignment Monday on felony charges associated with threats and display of a firearm. George Traver was arrested at a residence at 3211 Mayfield Drive following an investigation that revealed Traver threatened to kill two of his neighbors while pointing a gun in their direction. Traver is facing two counts of aggravated assault when he is arraigned in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
Johnson City to DA: Investigate our police if ex-prosecutor didn’t report her corruption allegations
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If a former special prosecutor suing Johnson City and its police chief didn’t report police corruption allegations to the local district attorney’s office, City Manager Cathy Ball wants the local DA or Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to conduct its own preliminary investigation. Ball’s office hand-delivered a letter to District […]
Carter County death investigation: Person of interest married to missing woman
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators said possible human remains were found in a burned car near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road Tuesday night. On Thursday, authorities named Brandon Clay Carrier a person of interest in the death investigation. Carrier married Shannon Isaacs just over a month ago, according to county records. Isaacs’s […]
JCPD: Duo charged after buying car with bad check
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities duo is facing multiple charges after police say a bounced check revealed a string of thefts throughout the region. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were told about a vehicle purchased from a local car dealer by Roy and Jessica Killion of […]
