Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Starting a New LifeSheeraz QurbanAustin, TX
Related
Tex-Mex eatery El Arroyo planning statewide expansion, beginning in New Braunfels
Longtime Austin restaurant El Arroyo is taking its Tex-Mex fare across the Lone Star State.
Austin grackles looking a little ‘rough’ — here’s why
Grackles, the black feathered birds that cover H-E-B parking lots across the capital city, are looking a little "rough these days."
SXSW begins announcing speakers for 2023 festival and conference
South by Southwest announced initial featured speakers for its 2023 conference on Tuesday.
Austin Film Festival: First wave of screenings revealed for 2022
The festival has announced its first wave of screenings, including some world premieres, and named the recipient of this year's New Voice Award.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Officials say zebra mussels have now ‘fully infested’ this Austin Lake
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) said that Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County is now infested with zebra mussels.
Austin firefighters sent to south Texas for flooding risk
Firefighters with the Austin Fire Department are being deployed to help with flooding around the state for the third straight week.
Efforts to unionize at Tiff’s Treats stores peter out
Tiff's Treats employees who were attempting to unionize have ended those efforts.
Groundbreaking in Georgetown marks start of final phase of Southwest Bypass expansion
In her address to the small crowd at the morning groundbreaking, Covey said the project was part of a long-term road expansion plan made 20 years ago. She says the expansion couldn't be happening at a better time amid the current population boom throughout Williamson County.
RELATED PEOPLE
After 15 years, could Austin’s St. Johns site finally see redevelopment?
After about 15 years, the City of Austin said it's closer to redeveloping the former Home Depot site in the St. Johns neighborhood, along with the former Chrysler Dealership.
Tech talent report: Austin is catching up to San Francisco, other tech hubs
The city ranked sixth overall — one spot higher than last year — in the annual Scoring Tech Talent report by CBRE, a commercial real estate agency based in Austin.
KXAN
Enjoy America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark Resort At Kalahari Resorts Texas
Kearstin Puricelli of Kalahari Resorts & Conventions joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about everything the resort in Round Rock has to offer. What makes Kalahari Resort a good destination, no matter what time of the year it is?. “Kalahari is a great destination for the whole family,...
Drivers frustrated with ‘roller coaster’ Travis County road
Drivers describe a stretch of Blake Manor Road in Travis County, Texas as dangerous and harmful.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Labor Day weekend forecast brings high chance of heavy rain
Scattered rain continues through Friday, but more numerous rain and thunderstorms are expected this holiday weekend leading to a higher threat of flooding. -- David Yeomans
$2M Texas Lottery prize claimed by New Braunfels resident
This was the second of four top prizes worth $2 million to be claimed in this game. The other winning ticket was sold in Sweetwater.
PHOTOS: Brushy Creek floods into sports complex parking lot
Parts of Brushy Creek Sports Park were still underwater due to recent storms. Photos from Tuesday morning show portions of the parking lot covered in water, dirt and mud.
Some San Marcos neighborhoods without sidewalks; others need repair
Tonight, the City of San Marcos discussed how to tackle existing sidewalk issues. Issues that are leaving some neighborhoods with gaps in between sidewalks or with just no sidewalks at all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tito’s Vodka grows fresh produce for employees, debuts new farm
The farm is a part of a program created to help provide employees with fresh food and encourage healthy eating.
Austin H-E-B store to add shopping cart for children, adults with special needs
Caregivers can use Caroline's Carts to make grocery stores and other stores accessible to people with mobility challenges.
Over 40 chickens, ducks available for adoption in Williamson County
There are currently over 40 roosters, hens, and ducks at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. The shelter is hosting a $5 adoption event to help them find new homes.
Comments / 0