WESTPORT — Police arrested a Bronx, N.Y., man in connection with seven thefts of items, worth a total of $35,000, from a local Ulta Beauty store last year. Frank Greene was charged with second-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny, Westport police said in statement Wednesday. The 23-year-old is also facing six counts each of third-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny. Greene was held on $500,000 bond.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO