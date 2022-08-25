Read full article on original website
Related
Springfield man found guilty of domestic violence
On Monday, Aug. 29, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office obtained a guilty verdict in an evidence-based domestic violence prosecution case.
Register Citizen
Ex-Norwalk official accused of murder to be released from custody
STAMFORD — Former Norwalk official Ellen Wink, who was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her tenant earlier this year, is expected to post bond after a judge modified the terms of her release on Wednesday. Despite objections from state prosecutors, Judge Gary White will allow Wink...
Register Citizen
Lawsuit over Fairfield smoothie shop incident ends in settlement
BRIDGEPORT — A Fairfield investment broker, caught on video angrily berating four teenage girls in the Robeks smoothie shop after he claims they put peanut butter in a smoothie for his son who has an extreme nut allergy, has agreed to pay a settlement to one of the workers.
Register Citizen
Police: Bridgeport man led cops on a second chase, had ghost gun
BRIDGEPORT — A local man, awaiting trial for allegedly leading police on a chase with drugs and guns in his car, was arrested again Monday afternoon after police said he led them in a new chase before crashing his car into one that had a young child inside. Following...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
New Britain man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for assault of relative
NEW BRITAIN — A man was sentenced to 15 ½ years in prison followed by 4 ½ years of special parole today for assaulting a relative in November 2020, according to the Connecticut State Division of Criminal Justice. Kenneth Bozeman, of New Britain, repeatedly struck a relative...
2 men arrested in Connecticut while protesting eviction order
Two men were arrested in Connecticut Monday after taking part in a group effort to protest a formal eviction order.
NBC Connecticut
CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides
Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
Plea For Peace Follows Mango’s Murder
On the Lincoln-Bassett courts, he was known as “Mango” who “got right” with a winning team. In the recording studio, where he was known as “Young Klean,” he found “time to heal.”. His real name was Michael Judkins. He...
Register Citizen
Hamden man charged with North Haven residential burglary, police say
NORTH HAVEN — A Hamden man was charged Monday with a residential burglary, and is allegedly a suspect in multiple other burglaries in the area, according to the North Haven Police Department. Xuanting Yan, 37, of Hamden, was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft and illegal...
New Haven police chief on latest homicide: ‘Do not retaliate’
Two people were shot inside a vehicle on Thompson Street in New Haven Monday afternoon.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man sentenced to 18 years in prison for role in 2018 murder
BRIDGEPORT — A man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release today for his role in a 2018 murder, according to the Department of Justice. Ta’Ron Pharr, also known as “250,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley...
Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
Register Citizen
Police: Naugatuck officer injured after cruiser struck by stolen vehicle
NAUGATUCK — Police say they are investigating after a cruiser was struck by a vehicle that turned out to be stolen, causing damage to the cruiser and minor injuries to the officer inside. The accident occurred in the Elm Street area, according to police. A photo posted on Facebook...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Daylight double shooting under investigation in New Haven
Police addressed violent crime in New Haven. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Rising food costs impacting schools, rise in auto part thefts. Rising food costs are causing schools across the U.S. to cut back on lunch options and State Farm is seeing a rise in auto part thefts. 3 Things You Need...
Register Citizen
Two Middletown residents indicted in robberies of People’s United Bank in Stop & Shop stores
A federal grand jury has indicted two Middletown residents who authorities say carried out some of the half-dozen robberies of People’s United Bank branches at Stop & Shop stores this summer. Gino Rizzo, 28, and Jalania Pantano, 27, were arrested Tuesday on bank robbery charges, the U.S. attorney’s office...
Register Citizen
Westport police: Bronx man charged with stealing $35,000 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty store
WESTPORT — Police arrested a Bronx, N.Y., man in connection with seven thefts of items, worth a total of $35,000, from a local Ulta Beauty store last year. Frank Greene was charged with second-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny, Westport police said in statement Wednesday. The 23-year-old is also facing six counts each of third-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny. Greene was held on $500,000 bond.
Register Citizen
Wethersfield man sentenced to four years in prison for fentanyl trafficking in Hartford area
HARTFORD — A Wethersfield man has been sentenced to four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for fentanyl trafficking, according to the Department of Justice. Fabio Vargas-Gonzalez, a citizen of the Dominican Republic and lawful permanent resident of the U.S., 47, was sentenced by U.S....
Register Citizen
Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison
HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
Register Citizen
Police: Waterbury man drowned in local reservoir Monday
WATERBURY — Police say a man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir Monday afternoon. Waterbury authorities and EMS personnel were called to the reservoir at 4:15 p.m. for a report of a drowning involving an adult male. Prospect authorities and the Region 5 Dive Team subsequently made the scene as well.
Connecticut man pleads guilty to crime related to Jan. 6
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who had secret security clearance at submarine builder General Dynamics Electric Boat has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Jeremy K. Baouche, 25, of New London, Connecticut, pleaded guilty during a […]
Comments / 0