ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Ex-Norwalk official accused of murder to be released from custody

STAMFORD — Former Norwalk official Ellen Wink, who was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her tenant earlier this year, is expected to post bond after a judge modified the terms of her release on Wednesday. Despite objections from state prosecutors, Judge Gary White will allow Wink...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Lawsuit over Fairfield smoothie shop incident ends in settlement

BRIDGEPORT — A Fairfield investment broker, caught on video angrily berating four teenage girls in the Robeks smoothie shop after he claims they put peanut butter in a smoothie for his son who has an extreme nut allergy, has agreed to pay a settlement to one of the workers.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Bridgeport man led cops on a second chase, had ghost gun

BRIDGEPORT — A local man, awaiting trial for allegedly leading police on a chase with drugs and guns in his car, was arrested again Monday afternoon after police said he led them in a new chase before crashing his car into one that had a young child inside. Following...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hartford#Superior Court
NBC Connecticut

CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides

Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
EAST GRANBY, CT
Register Citizen

Hamden man charged with North Haven residential burglary, police say

NORTH HAVEN — A Hamden man was charged Monday with a residential burglary, and is allegedly a suspect in multiple other burglaries in the area, according to the North Haven Police Department. Xuanting Yan, 37, of Hamden, was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft and illegal...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Daylight double shooting under investigation in New Haven

Police addressed violent crime in New Haven. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Rising food costs impacting schools, rise in auto part thefts. Rising food costs are causing schools across the U.S. to cut back on lunch options and State Farm is seeing a rise in auto part thefts. 3 Things You Need...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Westport police: Bronx man charged with stealing $35,000 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty store

WESTPORT — Police arrested a Bronx, N.Y., man in connection with seven thefts of items, worth a total of $35,000, from a local Ulta Beauty store last year. Frank Greene was charged with second-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny, Westport police said in statement Wednesday. The 23-year-old is also facing six counts each of third-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny. Greene was held on $500,000 bond.
WESTPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison

HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Waterbury man drowned in local reservoir Monday

WATERBURY — Police say a man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir Monday afternoon. Waterbury authorities and EMS personnel were called to the reservoir at 4:15 p.m. for a report of a drowning involving an adult male. Prospect authorities and the Region 5 Dive Team subsequently made the scene as well.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Connecticut man pleads guilty to crime related to Jan. 6

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who had secret security clearance at submarine builder General Dynamics Electric Boat has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Jeremy K. Baouche, 25, of New London, Connecticut, pleaded guilty during a […]
NEW LONDON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy