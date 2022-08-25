ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

20 years later, survivor of DC snipers is not obsessing, but he'll never forget either

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — It's been 20 years, but Paul LaRuffa still cries listening to audio of a 911 dispatcher telling him he wouldn't let him die. The now-retired Prince George's County restaurant owner was bleeding out, his lungs collapsed, shot five times by a 17-year-old who would go on to become one half of the most notorious sniper team ever to terrorize the Washington region.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself

WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

It's all hands on deck as organizers prepare for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is soaring to new heights this year. "It's one of those experiences that you just can't replace. It's something that's unique," said Nan Nawrocki, president of Sail Baltimore. The event celebrates the rich maritime traditions of the Chesapeake Bay with 12 vessels at the Inner Harbor, including local ships and those from visiting navies."We have tall ship coming from Denmark, Navy destroyer from the U.K. and a vessel from Canada as well. So, it's not only a U.S. Navy event but also an international event," said Nawrocki. "It's important to us to...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Late Maryland mayor accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system

Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit.The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C. federal court, alleges that Ward committed wire fraud and theft using government money that is awarded annually to KIPP DC. The charter school network is a subset of the district's wider public school system, encompassing 20 schools and eight campuses where roughly 7,000 students are enrolled on a tuition-free basis, the lawsuit...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Some Maryland jurisdictions see spike in carjackings

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Recent incidents in the Baltimore region have some asking police if carjacking cases are on the rise. Baltimore City police just released their numbers showing a sharp increase in carjackings year to year. As of Aug. 13, 2022, there have been 412 carjackings in the city,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Man Fired Shots Inside, Outside Georgetown Wawa Store

A man fired shots inside and outside the Wawa convenience store in Georgetown on Tuesday evening, D.C. police say. No one was hurt, and police arrested the suspect, a Metropolitan Police Department commander told News4. Officials received calls at about 5:15 p.m. about a man with a handgun inside the...
GEORGETOWN, MD
fox5dc.com

Deadly shooting in broad daylight

Fairfax County police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Alexandria in the middle of the day. That scene is contained, thanks to help from the community. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez has all the details from the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
CBS Baltimore

'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails

FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Keno Bet Makes Silver Spring Man $60,000 Richer

An early-summer Keno bet put a Montgomery County man on the road to riches, leading him to Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Aug. 26 to claim a $60,000 prize. The anonymous winner added the Super Bonus feature to his 8-spot wager on numbers 1, 11, 21, 31, 41, 51, 61 and 71. He bought his lucky $9 ticket on June 16 at J&S Liquors located at 10000 Liberty Road in Randallstown. The 2x Super Bonus multiplier for that game doubled the Silver Spring resident’s prize.His lucky Baltimore County retailer earned a $600 bonus from the Lottery for selling a winning Keno ticket of $10,000 or more. The bonus is equal to 1% of the prize.A new Keno Sprinkler promotion is now in progress through Sept. 11, giving players the chance to double or triple their winnings up to $100,000. If a ticket purchased during this period carries a Doubler or Tripler message, players can double or triple any prizes they win on the ticket.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

