Dallas, TX

North Texans come together to support South Asian community after racist incident

Esmerelda Upton confronted a group of South Asian women, hitting them and yelling racist slurs outside of the Plano restaurant Sixty Vines earlier this week. The group South Asian Americans for Voter Empowerment hosted a rally at Haggard Park in Plano on Saturday to show solidarity with the women who were hit and verbally assaulted in the video.
PLANO, TX
Dallas police officer suspended over racist ‘challenge coin,' chief says

A Dallas police officer has been placed on administrative leave after creating and sharing a racist challenge coin, according to the city’s police chief. The unidentified officer, who is white, works in the department’s South Central Patrol Division, Chief Eddie Garcia said at a Wednesday press conference. The division serves a large Black population in South Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Tarrant County DA accuses prosecutors of lies, perjury in death penalty case

Storey was sentenced to death in 2008 for the murder of Jonas Cherry, a manager at a mini golf course in Hurst. During the trial, Tarrant County prosecutors Christy Jack and Robert Foran told the jury that Cherry’s family wanted the death penalty, but eight years later, Storey’s attorneys found out that wasn’t true, according to court documents.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

