Nevada men’s basketball team announces non-conference 2022-23 schedule

The Nevada men's basketball team released its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season with six games set for Lawlor Events Center.

The Wolf Pack will also have a Thanksgiving Week trip to the Caribbean for the Cayman Islands Classic.

Fans can get their first look at the 2022-23 squad at an Oct. 21 exhibition against Cal State East Bay at Lawlor Events Center.

Tip times and TV information for the Pack's non-conference slate will be announced later.

The season officially tips off with a three-game homestand at Lawlor beginning Monday, Nov. 7, against Utah Tech (formerly Dixie State) before leading off a Saturday men’s basketball-football doubleheader Saturday, Nov. 12.

That day, the Pack will host Grand Canyon in the afternoon (tip time TBD) ahead of Nevada football’s 7:30 p.m. kick-off against Boise State at Mackay Stadium.

The homestand closes two days later as the Pack hosts William Jessup on Nov. 15.

Nevada then makes its first road trip of the season, going to Texas to face UT Arlington on Nov. 18 before heading to the Caribbean for the eight-team Cayman Islands Classic from Nov. 21-23. The Pack goes for a fourth Classic title in a row beginning Nov. 21 against Tulane. The field at the event includes two NCAA Tournament teams from last season in LSU and Akron, in addition to Kansas State, Rhode Island, Illinois State, and Western Kentucky.

After Thanksgiving, the Pack gets back into action Nov. 28, hosting Sam Houston State at Lawlor, before going on the road for three-straight: at LMU (Dec. 3), at Pepperdine (Dec. 6), and at Oregon (Dec. 10).

Nevada’s non-conference schedule wraps with two games at Lawlor, as UC San Diego comes to Lawlor on Dec. 14, with 2022 MEAC Champion and NCAA Tournament participant Norfolk State visiting Dec. 21.

The 2022-23 Mountain West schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Pack returns six letter-winners in 2022-23, including starters Will Baker, the team's leading returning scorer and rebounder at 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 54.6 from the field and 39.4 percent from 3-point range, and guard Kenan Blackshear, who averaged 8.1 points while passing out 2.68 assists per contest.

Nevada has several newcomers this season, including transfers Jarod Lucas (Hacienda Heights, Calif. / Oregon State / Los Altos HS), Hunter McIntosh (Snellville, Ga. / Elon / Greater Atlanta Christian School), Tyler Powell (Los Angeles, Calif. / Seton Hall / Ribet Acadmey), and Michael Folarin (London, England / Eastern Washington), along with prep signees Darrion Williams (Las Vegas / Bishop Gorman) and Trey Pettigrew (Chicago, Ill. / Kenwood Academy).

2022-23 Nevada Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule (times TBD unless noted)

Friday, Oct. 21 – Cal State East Bay (Exhibition)

Monday, Nov. 7 – Utah Tech

Saturday, Nov. 12 – Grand Canyon

Tuesday, Nov. 15 – William Jessup

Friday, Nov. 18 – at UT Arlington

2022 Cayman Islands Classic (Nov. 21-23)

Monday, Nov. 21 – vs. Tulane – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22 – vs. Rhode Island/Kansas State

Wednesday, Nov. 24 – vs. TBD

Monday, Nov. 28 – Sam Houston State

Saturday, Dec. 3 – at LMU

Tuesday, Dec. 6 – at Pepperdine

Saturday, Dec. 10 – at Oregon

Wednesday, Dec. 14 – UC San Diego

Wednesday, Dec. 21 – Norfolk State

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Nevada men’s basketball team announces non-conference 2022-23 schedule