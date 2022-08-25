ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Trade Rumors

Royals Sign Jakson Reetz To Minor League Deal

The Royals signed catcher Jakson Reetz to a minor league deal last week, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He had recently elected free agency after being designated for assignment by the Brewers. Reetz, 26, got a sip of a cup of coffee in the majors last year, making...
KANSAS CITY, MO
