The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels clash once again! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Angels prediction and pick. Wednesday night will be the rubber match between two teams in different spectrums of the American League standings. The Yankees are leading the AL East and own the second-best record in the AL at (79-51). The Angels are (56-74) and are 4th in the AL West Division. They will not be making the postseason but can still take down the Yankees in a 3-game series with a win tonight. This will also be a battle between the two AL MVP favorites, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO