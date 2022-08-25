Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During SeptemberDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Women's Equality Weekend at Hotel ZiggySusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors
The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident
The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo reacts to being moved down to No. 6 spot in batting order
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has struggled in recent games. And those struggles have forced his manager to move him down the lineup. The Yankees released their lineup on Monday, and it saw the struggling first baseman batting sixth. It’s the first time Rizzo has hit sixth in any lineup since his 2011 […] The post Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo reacts to being moved down to No. 6 spot in batting order appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ronald Acuna Jr reveals worrying reason for two-game absence for Braves
As the Atlanta Braves try to chase the New York Mets, one of their key players was surprisingly absent for the last two games. Ronald Acuna Jr, the team’s star leadoff hitter, has been out for the team’s last two games against the St. Louis Cardinals. That is a worrying sign for Atlanta, who sorely missed Acuna’s hitting in those games.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds
Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
MLB・
Lakers star LeBron James’ strong message to John Wall after suicide confession
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
1 fatal flaw Dodgers must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs
The Los Angeles Dodgers have World Series aspirations. In fact, anything short of a World Series would be considered a failure for LA. The Dodgers, despite investing a jaw-dropping amount of money into stars over the years, have won just 1 World Series championship since 1988. With just over a month left in the regular season, we are taking a look at each contender’s fatal flaw ahead of the 2022 MLB playoffs.
Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of showdown with Shohei Ohtani, Angels
The New York Yankees are back to another skid after losing back-to-back games to the Oakland A’s, whose payroll is a drop in the bucket compared to what the Bronx Bombers are paying Aaron Judge and their superstar-laden roster this 2022 MLB season. Following their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Oakland Sunday night, Judge […] The post Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of showdown with Shohei Ohtani, Angels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘I think he’s out of the league’: Lakers star Russell Westbrook slapped with brutally harsh reality by Bill Simmons
The arrival of Patrick Beverley with the Los Angeles Lakers can’t bode well for Russell Westbrook. Despite the fact that the Lakers seem to be implying that a backcourt tandem between these two arch-rivals could actually work, all signs are pointing to the notion that Russ could be on his way out of Hollywood sooner rather than later.
Warriors star Stephen Curry’s blunt message to fellow NBA stars ahead of 2022-23 season
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had some sage advice for his fellow NBA players in their recent private run. Joining the Rico Hines Basketball camp alongside a number of NBA stars–including Trae Young, Scottie Barnes and Cade Cunningham–Curry spoke about the importance of such activities and how his younger peers can learn from it.
Giants makes intriguing roster decision with Darius Slayton amid trade talks
The New York Giants have been looking to trade Darius Slayton as roster cuts near. Slayton has shown a lot of potential throughout the start of his career with the Giants, but was largely phased out of the offense last season with the additions of Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney to the offense.
NFL・
Yankees’ Harrison Bader gets important injury update from Aaron Boone
New York Yankees trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader has yet to feature for the team since they traded for him in a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. Meanwhile, Jordan Montgomery, who was dealt away in the trade, has been excellent since joining the Cardinals. Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided a key update on Bader’s injury on Tuesday, indicating that the defensive-minded outfielder could be nearing a return to action. Via Marly Rivera of ESPN, Boone revealed that the Yankees have begun ramping up Bader’s activity and could send him out for rehab games before long.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gerrit Cole’s 10-word reaction to Aaron Judge monster 51 home run season for Yankees
Aaron Judge is in the midst of a special 2022 season. He is arguably the American League MVP front-runner at the moment. The New York Yankees superstar recently blasted his 51st home run of the year against the Los Angeles Angels. As eye-popping as his home run total is, Judge is doing more than hitting homers. He’s slashing a very impressive .297/.398/.667 with a 1.064 OPS as of this story’s publication. The home runs do stand out as Aaron Judge attempts to chase down Roger Maris for most long balls in a single season in Yankees franchise history.
Dodgers hit with brutal Tony Gonsolin injury
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin was scratched from his scheduled start against the Miami Marlins on Monday and was placed on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain, per Dodgers beat reporter Juan Toribio. The Dodgers, despite their 2022 success, have been hit hard with various injuries. Walker Buehler is already set […] The post Dodgers hit with brutal Tony Gonsolin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Makes me want to retire’: Michael Fulmer in disbelief over Twins pitcher’s insane 100mph pitch never seen before
The Minnesota Twins have ab absolute stud in relief pitcher Jhoan Duran, who’s been lights out for the team so far in his rookie year in Major League Baseball. And during Tuesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox at home, Duran showed once again why he’s become one of the best young talents in the […] The post ‘Makes me want to retire’: Michael Fulmer in disbelief over Twins pitcher’s insane 100mph pitch never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rory McIlroy shares classy message for Scottie Scheffler after miraculous FedEx Cup title win
Rory McIlroy pulled off an improbable feat to cap the week off with a FedEx Cup title at East Lake Golf Club down in Atlanta Georgia. McIlroy, however, sounded almost apologetic after his victory, believing that Scottie Scheffler deserved to win the championship more than him. Via Kyle Porter of CBS: “I think he deserves […] The post Rory McIlroy shares classy message for Scottie Scheffler after miraculous FedEx Cup title win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
JD Martinez reveals reason for big drop in HR production in 2022
By all means Boston Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter JD Martinez is having a solid 2022 MLB season. After all, he just earned his fifth All-Star nod this year. That being said, it’s hard not to notice the significant drop in his production in terms of home runs. Last season, Martinez had 28 home runs across 148 games played. This season, JD Martinez only has a total of 10 home runs over his first 110 games.
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Angels prediction, odds and pick – 8/31/2022
The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels clash once again! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Angels prediction and pick. Wednesday night will be the rubber match between two teams in different spectrums of the American League standings. The Yankees are leading the AL East and own the second-best record in the AL at (79-51). The Angels are (56-74) and are 4th in the AL West Division. They will not be making the postseason but can still take down the Yankees in a 3-game series with a win tonight. This will also be a battle between the two AL MVP favorites, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
Tony La Russa gets unfortunate update after missing White Sox game with mysterious medical issue
Bad news for Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox. La Russa missed Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals due to an undisclosed medical issue- and the team has provided an update on his status moving forward. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the White Sox manager will be out indefinitely.
Tony La Russa health update draws emotional response from White Sox players
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is expected to be out indefinitely to undergo further testing on an undisclosed medical issue. The White Sox have struggled as a team this season. But that is the last thing on anyone’s minds right now. Chicago’s players reacted to the Tony La Russa concerning health update ahead […] The post Tony La Russa health update draws emotional response from White Sox players appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
195K+
Followers
107K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0