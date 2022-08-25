Read full article on original website
Rider Succumbs To Injuries Suffered In Monday Crash
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Felton area on Monday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 29, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., a blue 2008 Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill...
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Killed In New Castle Collision Sunday Night
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Sunday evening. At around 8:15, rescue crews responded to Boulden Boulevard in the area of Southgate Boulevard in New Castle for reports of a pedestrian struck. First arriving crews reported that one patient had succumbed to their...
Motorcyclist killed in Felton crash
FENTON, DE – Police are investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Fenton that took place...
WDEL 1150AM
Pedestrian killed crossing Route 299 in Middletown
A 42-year-old woman is dead after police said she was hit by a car on Route 299 in Middletown Monday morning. New Castle County Police said the unidentified woman was crossing Middletown-Odessa Road near Gloucester Blvd. at around 6:15 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 when she was struck by a Kia Sorento driven by another 42-year-old woman.
firststateupdate.com
Woman Struck And Killed In Middletown Early Monday
New Castle County Police are investigating a fatal crash in Middletown. Officials said at 6:15 this morning, police officers were dispatched to assist officers from the Middletown Police Department with a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Middletown Odessa Road (Route 299) east of Gloucester Blvd. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
44-year-old man dies after head-on crash, police say
A motorist from Cumberland County was killed in a head-on crash last week in Middle Township, police said Tuesday. The wreck happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday on Route 9, near Eagle’s Way, in the township’s Swainton section, authorities said. Theodore O’Donnell Jr, 44, of Millville, was driving a...
East Penn Railroad train derailment in Chester County part of "very scary" trend
NEWLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- There's new information on a train that derailed in Chester County, narrowly missing a woman's home. Eyewitness News first showed you the scene two weeks ago.It was the second time an East Penn Railroad train jumped the tracks in her yard.Everything has been cleaned up, but Trudie Powell's yard is completely torn up.Powell's been scared ever since this happened and now, she's even more concerned after learning the railroad that passes through her backyard has had a number of other accidents over the years."You can see where the grass is brown," Powell said. "That's where...
WMDT.com
Single vehicle crash claims life of one in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Dover man Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m., police say a silver 2009 Pontiac Solstice was traveling eastbound on Persimmon Tree Lane, approaching Persimmon Circle. For unknown reasons, the car failed to negotiate a curve and veered off the right edge of the roadway into the grass. The car then reportedly hit a utility pole at the southwest corner of the intersection of Persimmon Tree Lane and Persimmon Circle before flipping and coming to a rest on its roof.
firststateupdate.com
Man Succumbs To Injuries Suffered In Dover Crash Friday
The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Friday evening, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 6:56 p.m., a silver 2009 Pontiac Solstice was traveling eastbound on Persimmon Tree Lane, approaching Persimmon Circle. For unknown reasons, the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and left the right edge of the roadway, entering the grass on the roadside.
fox29.com
Police: Schools temporarily locked down after double shooting near SEPTA station in Juniata Park
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting outside a SEPTA station left two people injured, and sparked a lockdown at schools in Juniata Park Wednesday morning. Police responded to the scene after hearing gunshots near the Erie-Torresdale SEPTA Station on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue around 9 a.m. Two people were reportedly...
Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
Nottingham MD
Fatal Harford Road motorcycle crash leaves one dead
GLEN ARM, MD—Police say a 60-year-old man died on Saturday after his motorcycle was involved in a two-vehicle crash. The crash occurred in the 11800-block of Harford Road near Hartley Mill Road in Glen Arm (21057) at around 6:00 p.m. Investigators believe the vehicles crashed as the motorcycle entered...
WDEL 1150AM
Two pedestrians killed in New Castle County 10 hours apart
Delaware State Police and New Castle County police are investigating separate accidents that each killed a pedestrian. The first incident occurred Sunday, August 28, 2022, around 8:15 p.m. on Boulden Boulevard near Southgate Boulevard. State troopers said a 54-year old New Castle man, who was wearing dark clothing, stepped into...
firststateupdate.com
Police Say Driver Fled After Pedestrian Killed In New Castle, Two Taken Into Custody
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 28, 2022, at approximately 8:14 p.m., a red 2013 Toyota Highlander was traveling westbound on Boulden Boulevard...
Garage, Three Vehicles Destroyed In Massive Port Deposit Blaze: Fire Marshal
A massive garage fire that broke out in Cecil County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. At approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, a crew of more than two dozen members of the Water Witch Volunteer Fire Company responded to a large garage fire in the 700 block of Jacob Tome Highway in Port Deposit.
morethanthecurve.com
Road rage incident leads to shooting along Schuylkill Expressway in West Conshohocken
Overnight there was a shooting along the Schuylkill Expressway at mile marker 332 in West Conshohocken. According to a source, the shooting came occurred during a road rage incident. The victim of the shooting was grazed and not seriously injured. We do not yet know if the shooter has been...
firststateupdate.com
Police Say Death Of 82-Year-Old Newport Man Is Under Investigation
New Castle County Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in Newport. Officials said yesterday, at approximately 6:26 in the evening, officers responded to the unit block of Christian Street in the community of Lyndalia for a death investigation. Upon arrival, the officers discovered an 82-year-old male...
WMDT.com
Drug investigation leads to two arrests in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Del. – Delaware State Police have charged two people following a drug investigation Tuesday afternoon. At around 1 p.m., troopers responded to a residence in the 22000 block of Pine Haven Road in an attempt to locate 25-year-old Chanel Fosque, who had several active warrants for her arrest. On arrival, troopers located Fosque and her two minor children inside the residence.
Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Chester County due to possible contamination
PARKESBURG, Pa. (CBS) – A water warning for some people living in Chester County. There's a boil water advisory in effect right now in the area lined out on a map on American Water Works. A water main broke in Parkesburg Thursday morning and there are concerns the water could be contaminated.People living in this area should boil their water for at least one minute, then cool it before using it.Free bottled water is also available at the Keystone Fire Department.
Driver flees after hitting woman lying on Roosevelt Boulevard: Police
According to investigators, a white vehicle was driving westbound when it hit a woman who was laying in the road.
