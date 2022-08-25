ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear, DE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
firststateupdate.com

Rider Succumbs To Injuries Suffered In Monday Crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Felton area on Monday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 29, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., a blue 2008 Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill...
FELTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Pedestrian Killed In New Castle Collision Sunday Night

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Sunday evening. At around 8:15, rescue crews responded to Boulden Boulevard in the area of Southgate Boulevard in New Castle for reports of a pedestrian struck. First arriving crews reported that one patient had succumbed to their...
NEW CASTLE, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Pedestrian killed crossing Route 299 in Middletown

A 42-year-old woman is dead after police said she was hit by a car on Route 299 in Middletown Monday morning. New Castle County Police said the unidentified woman was crossing Middletown-Odessa Road near Gloucester Blvd. at around 6:15 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 when she was struck by a Kia Sorento driven by another 42-year-old woman.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Bear, DE
Accidents
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Bear, DE
Local
Delaware Accidents
Bear, DE
Crime & Safety
firststateupdate.com

Woman Struck And Killed In Middletown Early Monday

New Castle County Police are investigating a fatal crash in Middletown. Officials said at 6:15 this morning, police officers were dispatched to assist officers from the Middletown Police Department with a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Middletown Odessa Road (Route 299) east of Gloucester Blvd. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
NJ.com

44-year-old man dies after head-on crash, police say

A motorist from Cumberland County was killed in a head-on crash last week in Middle Township, police said Tuesday. The wreck happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday on Route 9, near Eagle’s Way, in the township’s Swainton section, authorities said. Theodore O’Donnell Jr, 44, of Millville, was driving a...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

East Penn Railroad train derailment in Chester County part of "very scary" trend

NEWLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- There's new information on a train that derailed in Chester County, narrowly missing a woman's home. Eyewitness News first showed you the scene two weeks ago.It was the second time an East Penn Railroad train jumped the tracks in her yard.Everything has been cleaned up, but Trudie Powell's yard is completely torn up.Powell's been scared ever since this happened and now, she's even more concerned after learning the railroad that passes through her backyard has had a number of other accidents over the years."You can see where the grass is brown," Powell said. "That's where...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WMDT.com

Single vehicle crash claims life of one in Dover

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Dover man Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m., police say a silver 2009 Pontiac Solstice was traveling eastbound on Persimmon Tree Lane, approaching Persimmon Circle. For unknown reasons, the car failed to negotiate a curve and veered off the right edge of the roadway into the grass. The car then reportedly hit a utility pole at the southwest corner of the intersection of Persimmon Tree Lane and Persimmon Circle before flipping and coming to a rest on its roof.
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Route 1#Thy#Delaware State Police#Traffic Accident
firststateupdate.com

Man Succumbs To Injuries Suffered In Dover Crash Friday

The Dover Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Friday evening, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 6:56 p.m., a silver 2009 Pontiac Solstice was traveling eastbound on Persimmon Tree Lane, approaching Persimmon Circle. For unknown reasons, the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and left the right edge of the roadway, entering the grass on the roadside.
DOVER, DE
FOX 43

Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Nottingham MD

Fatal Harford Road motorcycle crash leaves one dead

GLEN ARM, MD—Police say a 60-year-old man died on Saturday after his motorcycle was involved in a two-vehicle crash. The crash occurred in the 11800-block of Harford Road near Hartley Mill Road in Glen Arm (21057) at around 6:00 p.m. Investigators believe the vehicles crashed as the motorcycle entered...
GLEN ARM, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WDEL 1150AM

Two pedestrians killed in New Castle County 10 hours apart

Delaware State Police and New Castle County police are investigating separate accidents that each killed a pedestrian. The first incident occurred Sunday, August 28, 2022, around 8:15 p.m. on Boulden Boulevard near Southgate Boulevard. State troopers said a 54-year old New Castle man, who was wearing dark clothing, stepped into...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police Say Death Of 82-Year-Old Newport Man Is Under Investigation

New Castle County Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in Newport. Officials said yesterday, at approximately 6:26 in the evening, officers responded to the unit block of Christian Street in the community of Lyndalia for a death investigation. Upon arrival, the officers discovered an 82-year-old male...
NEWPORT, DE
WMDT.com

Drug investigation leads to two arrests in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Del. – Delaware State Police have charged two people following a drug investigation Tuesday afternoon. At around 1 p.m., troopers responded to a residence in the 22000 block of Pine Haven Road in an attempt to locate 25-year-old Chanel Fosque, who had several active warrants for her arrest. On arrival, troopers located Fosque and her two minor children inside the residence.
LINCOLN, DE
CBS Philly

Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Chester County due to possible contamination

PARKESBURG, Pa. (CBS) – A water warning for some people living in Chester County. There's a boil water advisory in effect right now in the area lined out on a map on American Water Works.  A water main broke in Parkesburg Thursday morning and there are concerns the water could be contaminated.People living in this area should boil their water for at least one minute, then cool it before using it.Free bottled water is also available at the Keystone Fire Department.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy