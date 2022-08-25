ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Deputy arrests man who allegedly stole fuel in Columbus County using homemade trailer

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest of a man they say stole at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel last week. The Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted on August 16th about a victim who had the diesel fuel removed from his truck, after leaving his truck parked overnight at Filters and Hydraulics in Riegelwood.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville man charged with Cruelty to Animals after two dead goats discovered

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man in Columbus County has been arrested after two of his three goats were found dead by the Sheriff’s Office. 71-year-old David Warren Dew of Whiteville claimed to feed all three of his goats regularly, but the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered two dead goats after residents contacted WPD about a bad smell coming from Dew’s yard.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two arrested in Wilmington on drug charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested by the Wilmington Police Department on drug charges. Police say they conducted a traffic stop in the 3100 block of Market Street on Tuesday around 7:05 pm. Officers say they observed drug paraphernalia upon approaching the vehicle and located several...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man turns himself in following stabbing incident in Southport

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A man has turned himself in to police after a fight late Friday evening in Southport led to one person being stabbed. According to the Southport Police Department, units responded around 10:34 pm to 1000 Pickerell Drive following reports of a fight involving several people.
SOUTHPORT, NC
Brunswick County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Brunswick County, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram promotes new Chief Deputy

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An awards ceremony held Tuesday evening at the Odell Williamson Auditorium in Bolivia promoted several officers to new roles. The biggest promotion came for Brian Chism, who was promoted to Chief Deputy by Sheriff John Ingram. Chief Chism has been with the Sheriff’s Office...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Concerns expressed about Brunswick County Schools temporary bus stop on NC Hwy 87

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two days into the school year, a Brunswick County community says it is dealing with a problem with one of the county’s bus routes. The buses are unable to travel down a portion of NC Hwy 87 or Maco Road, to pick up and drop off kids, because of construction. The students are being dropped off at the corner of Hwy 87 and Colon Mintz Road.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman injured in train accident in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in stable condition after being injured by a train. Wilmington Police responded to a ‘pedestrian vs. train’ accident at 5th and Martin St. just before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman next to the railroad tracks...
WILMINGTON, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Housing Authority receives $2M grant to address mold problem

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington residents impacted by a mold problem may return to their homes sooner rather than later thanks to a multi-million dollar grant. Tyrone Garrett, executive director of the Wilmington Housing Authority, says the WHA received a $2-million grant for public housing restoration from the state level.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two cats, bearded dragon rescued from Leland house fire

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Crews with Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a house fire in Mallory Creek Monday afternoon. According to Chief 501, there were no signs of a fire upon arrival but crews with Engine 53 say they encountered heavy spoke when they entered the home. The fire was...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Fire crews contain multifamily structure fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crews responded to a multifamily residential structure fire earlier this afternoon and were quickly able to get the flames under control. New Hanover County Fire with assistance from the Wilmington Fire Department were called to 1101 Boone Ln. around 2:07 this afternoon. Crews says the...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County terminates COVID-19 state of emergency

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Columbus County has officially terminated its the state of emergency, that was declared in 2020 during the start of the pandemic. Columbus County Health Department’s Director Kim Smith said in the past eight to nine weeks the county has had an increase in COVID-19 cases, with numbers between 150 to 400 cases a week. Smith said this past week, numbers have significantly gone down to less than 100 cases.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Parents advised to speak with kids about internet safety

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With children back in school and using technology, the New Hanover and Pender Counties District Attorney’s Office has made an internet safety contract available online for families to go over with their kids. New Hanover And Pender Counties District Attorney Ben David...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

