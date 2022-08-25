Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Deputy arrests man who allegedly stole fuel in Columbus County using homemade trailer
RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest of a man they say stole at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel last week. The Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted on August 16th about a victim who had the diesel fuel removed from his truck, after leaving his truck parked overnight at Filters and Hydraulics in Riegelwood.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville man charged with Cruelty to Animals after two dead goats discovered
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man in Columbus County has been arrested after two of his three goats were found dead by the Sheriff’s Office. 71-year-old David Warren Dew of Whiteville claimed to feed all three of his goats regularly, but the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered two dead goats after residents contacted WPD about a bad smell coming from Dew’s yard.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two arrested in Wilmington on drug charges
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested by the Wilmington Police Department on drug charges. Police say they conducted a traffic stop in the 3100 block of Market Street on Tuesday around 7:05 pm. Officers say they observed drug paraphernalia upon approaching the vehicle and located several...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man turns himself in following stabbing incident in Southport
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A man has turned himself in to police after a fight late Friday evening in Southport led to one person being stabbed. According to the Southport Police Department, units responded around 10:34 pm to 1000 Pickerell Drive following reports of a fight involving several people.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Police adds new technology to assist with arrests made in town limits
Leland, NC (WWAY)– The Leland Police Department can now fully process a person in house that has been arrested in the town without having to make a trip to the Brunswick County Sherriff’s Office in Bolivia. This is thanks to new technology in the department. The new technology...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram promotes new Chief Deputy
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An awards ceremony held Tuesday evening at the Odell Williamson Auditorium in Bolivia promoted several officers to new roles. The biggest promotion came for Brian Chism, who was promoted to Chief Deputy by Sheriff John Ingram. Chief Chism has been with the Sheriff’s Office...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington police horse recovering after injured by alleged drunk driver
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A member of Wilmington Police’s mounted unit is recovering after being involved in a crash this weekend. Elton is an equine officer on Wilmington Police’s mounted unit. The unit is made up of three horses and three human officers. Just before 3 a.m....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Several Sunset Beach Police Officers transported to hospital Sunday for possible secondary narcotics exposure
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Three officers with the Sunset Beach Police Department were transported to the hospital on Sunday following a possible secondary exposure to narcotics. Police say officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Seaside Road for reports of two people possibly under the influence of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Suspects allegedly steal trailer, shoot at owner during his pursuit of their vehicle
CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — A man was reportedly shot at by thieves he says stole a trailer from his yard last week. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, two people went into James Britt’s yard off Rough and Ready Road last Monday and hooked up his trailer before driving off.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man finds penny on the ground, uses it to win $100,000 on scratch-off
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A Bolivia man recently proved there are lucky pennies just waiting to be picked up. After snagging a penny off the ground, John Grant of Bolivia picked up a $100,000 lottery prize, too. His good fortune happened after he stopped at the store for gas,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Concerns expressed about Brunswick County Schools temporary bus stop on NC Hwy 87
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two days into the school year, a Brunswick County community says it is dealing with a problem with one of the county’s bus routes. The buses are unable to travel down a portion of NC Hwy 87 or Maco Road, to pick up and drop off kids, because of construction. The students are being dropped off at the corner of Hwy 87 and Colon Mintz Road.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman injured in train accident in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in stable condition after being injured by a train. Wilmington Police responded to a ‘pedestrian vs. train’ accident at 5th and Martin St. just before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman next to the railroad tracks...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Housing Authority receives $2M grant to address mold problem
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington residents impacted by a mold problem may return to their homes sooner rather than later thanks to a multi-million dollar grant. Tyrone Garrett, executive director of the Wilmington Housing Authority, says the WHA received a $2-million grant for public housing restoration from the state level.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two cats, bearded dragon rescued from Leland house fire
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Crews with Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a house fire in Mallory Creek Monday afternoon. According to Chief 501, there were no signs of a fire upon arrival but crews with Engine 53 say they encountered heavy spoke when they entered the home. The fire was...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 1 1/2-Year-Old Shepherd Mix Looking For a Forever Home
This week’s Pet Pal is a 1 ½-year-old female shepherd mix. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services staff describe her as an absolute love bug and is a favorite among the staff. They also say that she enjoys all types of attention, and loves cuddling after...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Fire crews contain multifamily structure fire
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crews responded to a multifamily residential structure fire earlier this afternoon and were quickly able to get the flames under control. New Hanover County Fire with assistance from the Wilmington Fire Department were called to 1101 Boone Ln. around 2:07 this afternoon. Crews says the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Documentary written, co-produced by UNCW student about her father’s death airing tonight on PBS NC
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A documentary is airing tonight that was written and co-produced by a UNCW student. The film explores her personal journey navigating grief following the death of her father. Betsy Bertram helped create “Captain Scott B and the Great Adventure”. When Bertram’s father, Scott,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County terminates COVID-19 state of emergency
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Columbus County has officially terminated its the state of emergency, that was declared in 2020 during the start of the pandemic. Columbus County Health Department’s Director Kim Smith said in the past eight to nine weeks the county has had an increase in COVID-19 cases, with numbers between 150 to 400 cases a week. Smith said this past week, numbers have significantly gone down to less than 100 cases.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Parents advised to speak with kids about internet safety
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With children back in school and using technology, the New Hanover and Pender Counties District Attorney’s Office has made an internet safety contract available online for families to go over with their kids. New Hanover And Pender Counties District Attorney Ben David...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bald Head Island ferry service adding additional runs for Labor Day Weekend
BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — If your Labor Day plans take you to Bald Head Island, you’re not alone. In preparation for what’s expected to be a busy holiday weekend, Bald Head Island ferry service has announced additional runs. There will be a second passenger ferry...
