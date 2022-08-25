Read full article on original website
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During SeptemberDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Women's Equality Weekend at Hotel ZiggySusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Calls Russell Westbrook the Team’s Most ‘Consistent’ Player Last Year
The Los Angeles Lakers are seemingly heading into another season with Russell Westbrook. Ahead of training camp, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss spoke with The Athletic and said Westbrook was the “best player” on the team last year but would reverse the claim. Westbrook’s 2021-22 campaign wasn’t the most...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Lakers star LeBron James’ strong message to John Wall after suicide confession
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
Yardbarker
Luka Doncic Was Reportedly Playing Cards, Drinking Coke, And Smoking Cigarettes Before Slovenia's Loss To Germany
Luka Doncic might be just 23 years old, but the Dallas Mavericks superstar has already been to the Western Conference Finals. Although he was unable to carry the Mavs to the NBA Finals, it was still a great effort against a team of the Golden State Warriors' caliber. Luka was...
Yardbarker
LeBron James And Savannah James Were Seen Dancing And Living It Up At A Kendrick Lamar Concert In Vancouver
The expectations from LeBron James for the coming season are as intense as they have ever been for the King. LeBron is no stranger to being asked to be perfect, he has been dealing with that since he was in high school. And with the Los Angeles Lakers not being able to make many significant changes to the roster so far, a lot seems to once again be resting on the shoulders of King James.
Carmelo Anthony, Lakers appear headed for a divorce
The Los Angeles Lakers have some question marks when it comes to their point guard situation after recently acquiring Patrick Beverley and forcing him to co-exist with Russell Westbrook. But Westbrook’s not the only remnant from the previous year having his place on the team in question going into next season. Carmelo Anthony, who played a pretty significant role for the Lakers last season, remains unsigned as the 2022-23 season draws closer.
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley gets honest on report he’s ‘been in contact’ with Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers are without a doubt one of the most high-profile teams in all of sports. As such, being a new member of the squad does take a bit of getting used to. Just ask new Lakers recruit Patrick Beverley. The 34-year-old recently took to Twitter to express...
AUDIO/VIDEO: Ja Morant bought $3-Million Dollar Crib Next Door for his father Tee Morant
AUDIO/VIDEO: Ja Morant bought $3-Million Dollar Crib Next Door for his father Tee Morant AUDIO/VIDEO: Ja Morant bought $3-Million Dollar Crib Next Door for his father Tee Morant AUDIO/VIDEO: Ja Morant bought $3-Million Dollar Crib Next Door
Lakers News: Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair
Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
Jeanie Buss immediately walks back comment that Russell Westbrook was 'best player' for the Lakers last season
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss had some interesting comments while promoting the latest documentary about her life running an NBA franchise. Buss appeared on a podcast with NBA insider Sam Amick to discuss the new Hulu docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.” While speaking to Amick, the two eventually talked about the modern era of the team and the latest construction of the roster.
Montrezl Harrell receives huge update on felony drug charge just ahead of 2022-23 NBA season
Montrezl Harrell’s 2022 offseason has been quite tumultuous. Harrell was arrested in June on felony drug charges, which seemingly cast some doubt on his status for the upcoming season. Making matters worse, Harrell wasn’t on a team yet either after failing to find a suitor early on in free agency.
Lakers News: Julius Erving Doesn’t Think NBA Should Retire Kobe Bryant’s Numbers Like Bill Russell
The NBA was shaken to its core when it was announced that Bill Russell had passed away at 88. Russell was one of the game’s most dominant forces, where he won 11 titles as a player and two more as a head coach with the Boston Celtics. The legendary center is the embodiment of winning, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver made the right call in retiring his No. 6 throughout the league.
‘I think he’s out of the league’: Lakers star Russell Westbrook slapped with brutally harsh reality by Bill Simmons
The arrival of Patrick Beverley with the Los Angeles Lakers can’t bode well for Russell Westbrook. Despite the fact that the Lakers seem to be implying that a backcourt tandem between these two arch-rivals could actually work, all signs are pointing to the notion that Russ could be on his way out of Hollywood sooner rather than later.
RUMOR: Harsh Jazz reality makes Donovan Mitchell trade still possible for Knicks
The New York Knicks may have signed RJ Barrett to an extension, but that doesn’t mean their pursuit of Donovan Mitchell is over. If anything, it could probably turn the focus of the negotiations with the Utah Jazz on picks and the other young players of the team. According...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ja Morant Flexes Massive Memphis Mansion
Ja Morant has quickly become one of the most entertaining superstars in the entire NBA. He plays with a ton of swagger and he has turned the Memphis Grizzlies into one of the most fun teams to watch in the entire league. Last year, the Grizzlies were second in the Western Conference, and if it weren't for Morant's injury against the Golden State Warriors, there is a reasonable chance they would have made the Western Conference Finals.
Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s social media activity sets off alarm bells for possible trade
All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell removed “Utah Jazz” from his Twitter bio, despite still being employed by the Salt Lake City-based team. Is a blockbuster trade just around the corner? Is Mitchell headed to the New York Knicks in a potential multi-player, multi-draft pick deal? Any Woj bombs?. Ever...
Markieff Morris joins Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons in Brooklyn
The Brooklyn Nets are adding a veteran muscle to their team. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Markieff Morris is joining Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons in Brooklyn after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Nets. While Charania did not mention the financial aspect of Markieff...
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade Once Said Michael Jordan Will Be Forgotten In The GOAT Conversation By Future Generations: "They’re Gonna Forget About Jordan Like We Forget About Kareem."
The Chicago Bulls discovered a gold mind when they drafted Michael Jordan. Jordan took just a few seasons to get well-adjusted in the league, and following that, he never looked back. Behind MJ's amazing talent, the Chicago Bulls completed two three-peats and won six NBA Championships in the 1990s. Mike...
Yardbarker
Lakers Buzz: Trades, Mitchell, Westbrook, Reddish, Rose
The Lakers could get involved as a third team in a Donovan Mitchell trade with the Knicks, Marc Stein of Substack relays. If New York agrees to acquire Mitchell, they’ll likely send back several veteran players to Utah. Stein hears that Russell Westbrook could be sent to Utah in such an arrangement where some of New York’s package gets re-routed to Los Angeles.
