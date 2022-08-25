ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
Yardbarker

LeBron James And Savannah James Were Seen Dancing And Living It Up At A Kendrick Lamar Concert In Vancouver

The expectations from LeBron James for the coming season are as intense as they have ever been for the King. LeBron is no stranger to being asked to be perfect, he has been dealing with that since he was in high school. And with the Los Angeles Lakers not being able to make many significant changes to the roster so far, a lot seems to once again be resting on the shoulders of King James.
ClutchPoints

Carmelo Anthony, Lakers appear headed for a divorce

The Los Angeles Lakers have some question marks when it comes to their point guard situation after recently acquiring Patrick Beverley and forcing him to co-exist with Russell Westbrook. But Westbrook’s not the only remnant from the previous year having his place on the team in question going into next season. Carmelo Anthony, who played a pretty significant role for the Lakers last season, remains unsigned as the 2022-23 season draws closer.
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair

Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jeanie Buss immediately walks back comment that Russell Westbrook was 'best player' for the Lakers last season

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss had some interesting comments while promoting the latest documentary about her life running an NBA franchise. Buss appeared on a podcast with NBA insider Sam Amick to discuss the new Hulu docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.” While speaking to Amick, the two eventually talked about the modern era of the team and the latest construction of the roster.
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Julius Erving Doesn’t Think NBA Should Retire Kobe Bryant’s Numbers Like Bill Russell

The NBA was shaken to its core when it was announced that Bill Russell had passed away at 88. Russell was one of the game’s most dominant forces, where he won 11 titles as a player and two more as a head coach with the Boston Celtics. The legendary center is the embodiment of winning, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver made the right call in retiring his No. 6 throughout the league.
ClutchPoints

‘I think he’s out of the league’: Lakers star Russell Westbrook slapped with brutally harsh reality by Bill Simmons

The arrival of Patrick Beverley with the Los Angeles Lakers can’t bode well for Russell Westbrook. Despite the fact that the Lakers seem to be implying that a backcourt tandem between these two arch-rivals could actually work, all signs are pointing to the notion that Russ could be on his way out of Hollywood sooner rather than later.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ja Morant Flexes Massive Memphis Mansion

Ja Morant has quickly become one of the most entertaining superstars in the entire NBA. He plays with a ton of swagger and he has turned the Memphis Grizzlies into one of the most fun teams to watch in the entire league. Last year, the Grizzlies were second in the Western Conference, and if it weren't for Morant's injury against the Golden State Warriors, there is a reasonable chance they would have made the Western Conference Finals.
Yardbarker

Dwyane Wade Once Said Michael Jordan Will Be Forgotten In The GOAT Conversation By Future Generations: "They’re Gonna Forget About Jordan Like We Forget About Kareem."

The Chicago Bulls discovered a gold mind when they drafted Michael Jordan. Jordan took just a few seasons to get well-adjusted in the league, and following that, he never looked back. Behind MJ's amazing talent, the Chicago Bulls completed two three-peats and won six NBA Championships in the 1990s. Mike...
Yardbarker

Lakers Buzz: Trades, Mitchell, Westbrook, Reddish, Rose

The Lakers could get involved as a third team in a Donovan Mitchell trade with the Knicks, Marc Stein of Substack relays. If New York agrees to acquire Mitchell, they’ll likely send back several veteran players to Utah. Stein hears that Russell Westbrook could be sent to Utah in such an arrangement where some of New York’s package gets re-routed to Los Angeles.
