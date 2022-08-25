Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
Daycare Owner Faces 15 Years In Prison For Tax EvasionTaxBuzzWilmington, DE
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
3 Great Steakhouses in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
ExxonMobil Will Pay $9.5 Million For Natural Resource Damages in NJMorristown MinuteGloucester County, NJ
Related
fox29.com
13 elementary school students taken to hospital after minor bus crash in Chester, police say
CHESTER, Pa. - More than a dozen Pennsylvania elementary school students were sent to the hospital when their bus was rear-ended on Monday. Officials from the Chester Upland School District said the bus was carrying students from Toby Farms Elementary School when it was involved in a crash around 3:45 p.m.
fox29.com
School bus services cut for some Philadelphia archdiocese students
Archdiocese parents were frustrated to learn that school bus services for 7th and 8th grade students have been dropped. The City of Philadelphia has made public transportation available to impacted students.
fox29.com
Firefighters send off fallen crew member’s stepdaughter to first day of school
Baltimore firefighters stepped in and gave a little girl a special send-off for her first day of school after her stepfather died in the line of duty last January. Crews lined up outside Trinity Lutheran Christian School Monday for the young girl named Mila. The Baltimore Firefighters Union Twitter account showed Mila holding a bouquet of flowers and high-fiving firefighters are she entered the building.
fox29.com
'Try the first step': Utah man makes stop in Montgomery County on his walk across America
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Isaiah Sheilds is making his way across the county one step at a time - and he's already taken over 15 million!. "Inevitably, the first question is, are you really walking across America?" the Utah native said. Isaiah took the first steps off his Utah driveway over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Community pushes for answers on deadly Pottstown house explosion months later
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Residents in a Pennsylvania community where a deadly house explosion killed five people, including four children, are demanding answers from investigators who have remained silent for months. The late-May explosion completely leveled a family home on Hale Street and Butler Avenues, and claimed the lives of a...
fox29.com
Community rallies behind husband, father badly hurt in wave accident at Delaware beach
PHILADELPHIA - A local man faces a long road to recovery after he was badly injured in a boogie boarding accident while vacationing on the Delaware beach. Barry Fragale, a husband and father of two, said he was on a boogie board in the water off Bethany Beach when a wave came crashing down on top of him.
fox29.com
Study: Philadelphia is rudest city in America, has rudest locals
PHILADELPHIA - The City of Brotherly Love may not be so loving to others, according to a study conducted by Preply. "For those who travel often, experiencing cultural mismatches can be common," the language learning website said. "Even among cities in the same country, there are differences in local traditions, behaviors, mannerisms, and sayings that can affect our opinions of a place."
fox29.com
Police: 3 people hospitalized after being shot on elementary school playground in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after three people were shot near a playground at a Kensington elementary school. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Frances E. Willard Elementary School. Police say they found a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the arms and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Survey names Philadelphia the rudest city in America
A Preply study surveying 1,500 people named Philadelphia the rudest city in America. FOX 29's Alex Holley and Thomas Drayton discuss.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania State Police cancel Amber Alert after is girl found safe
An Amber Alert was issued for a girl from Reading, but the alert was canceled Wednesday evening after she was found safe. Pennsylvania State Police said she was abducted by an unknown man. There were no further details regarding the situation.
fox29.com
New Jersey man thanks hospital staff after recovering from massive heart attack
CAMDEN - A New Jersey man returned to a local hospital where he spent 75 days after suffering a massive heart attack to thank the staff that nursed him back to health. Erik Leach said the staff at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden "mean a lot to him" after his life changing health scare.
fox29.com
Police: Nighttime triple shooting erupts outside Philadelphia elementary school
Police say three people are in the hospital after they were shot on an elementary school playground in Kensington early Wednesday morning. According to authorities, a bullet from the shooting struck a wall in the school's lobby.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Police: Schools temporarily locked down after double shooting near SEPTA station in Juniata Park
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting outside a SEPTA station left two people injured, and sparked a lockdown at schools in Juniata Park Wednesday morning. Police responded to the scene after hearing gunshots near the Erie-Torresdale SEPTA Station on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue around 9 a.m. Two people were reportedly...
fox29.com
'Could've been a real tragedy': Fleeing criminal speeds past stopped school bus in Pottstown, police say
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - One community's first day of school was just moments away from taking a tragic turn, and now police are looking for the driver they say would have been responsible. A school bus was picking up students for their first day of school Monday morning when a...
fox29.com
Teen girl shot twice in West Philadelphia daytime shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say shots were fired in West Philadelphia Wednesday morning, hitting a teenage girl. The 17-year-old was reportedly shot on the 5100 block of Funston Street around 11:26 a.m. She suffered two gunshot wounds to the lower body, and was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. MORE HEADLINES:
fox29.com
Fishtown bolsters security across the neighborhood with high tech surveillance cameras
FISHTOWN - With all the crime spilling across Philadelphia, community members are coming together to provide an important tool – surveillance. "They approached us and asked if we want to add more cameras. It was a no-brainer. It was like, ‘Why not?’" said Stefani Lee Ryan, General Manager of Joe's Steaks.
fox29.com
2022 Made in America Festival: Philadelphia announces road closures, parking restrictions ahead of event
PHILADELPHIA - As the City of Philadelphia prepares to welcome thousands of visitors to the area for the 2022 Made in America Festival, officials have released information on road closures and other important details ahead of the Labor Day weekend event. The two-day event will take place on Saturday, September...
fox29.com
Camden County Police searching for vehicle, driver involved in deadly hit-and-run
CAMDEN, N.J. - The Camden County Police Department is searching for a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run and its driver. According to authorities, the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the corner of Mount Ephraim and Sayres Avenues. Police say a gold Nissan Maxima struck a motorcycle.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania State Police issue Amber Alert for missing 13-year-old girl in Reading
- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old missing from Reading, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Janae Kalia-Henry, 13, was reportedly last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police say she was abducted by an unknown man, who was last...
Comments / 0