ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Firefighters send off fallen crew member’s stepdaughter to first day of school

Baltimore firefighters stepped in and gave a little girl a special send-off for her first day of school after her stepfather died in the line of duty last January. Crews lined up outside Trinity Lutheran Christian School Monday for the young girl named Mila. The Baltimore Firefighters Union Twitter account showed Mila holding a bouquet of flowers and high-fiving firefighters are she entered the building.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Education
Local
Delaware Health
Newark, DE
Education
City
Newark, DE
Local
Delaware COVID-19 Vaccines
Newark, DE
Health
fox29.com

Study: Philadelphia is rudest city in America, has rudest locals

PHILADELPHIA - The City of Brotherly Love may not be so loving to others, according to a study conducted by Preply. "For those who travel often, experiencing cultural mismatches can be common," the language learning website said. "Even among cities in the same country, there are differences in local traditions, behaviors, mannerisms, and sayings that can affect our opinions of a place."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#College#Moneybox#Ud#Student Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
fox29.com

Teen girl shot twice in West Philadelphia daytime shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police say shots were fired in West Philadelphia Wednesday morning, hitting a teenage girl. The 17-year-old was reportedly shot on the 5100 block of Funston Street around 11:26 a.m. She suffered two gunshot wounds to the lower body, and was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. MORE HEADLINES:
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy