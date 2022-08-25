Read full article on original website
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?L. CaneFlorida State
Is there really a haunted bowling alley in Auburndale, Florida?Evie M.Auburndale, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
College Life: UF releases new campus construction website.Matthew C. WoodruffUniversity, FL
Construction Starts on Apartment Complex Off Old Tampa Highway
A Brooklyn apartment developer looking to expand into new markets has chosen a site off Old Tampa Highway, drawn by increased demand for housing for workers at large west Lakeland warehousing and shipping centers. Welcome Canary, a 160-unit apartment complex, broke ground last week at 1010 Browning Road. It is...
Waterline failure washes out corner at Lakeland intersection
LAKELAND, Fla. — People should drive with care at the intersection of 10th Street and Wabash Avenue where a corner recently collapsed. The new waterline at the southeast corner was part of a larger, $5.1 million project that was completed in April, according to the city of Lakeland. The area now features a two-lane roadway, 6-foot wide sidewalks, street lighting, a traffic signal and more.
Unfound Repairs At A Tampa AAMCO Repair Shop Subject Of Lawsuit Re-Filed In Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – An alleged faulty transmission repair at an AMMCO automotive service company has led to a personal injury lawsuit filed in the Hillsborough County court system and re-filed in Polk County. The suit was filed on August 28, 2022. According to the
State Attorney’s Office Citizens Academy Opportunity
The State Attorney’s Office is now accepting applications for their Annual Citizens Academy. Participants will meet every Tuesday night, at the main courthouse in Bartow, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. for seven weeks, beginning on September 20, 2022, and concluding on November 8, 2022. The deadline for applications is September 6th.
Lakeland Regional Set To Welcome Patients To $46 Million Behavioral Health Facility
In the next few weeks, Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center’s Behavioral Health unit will leave two cramped spaces in a building that is more than 50 years old and move into a new, $46 million facility filled with natural light, artwork, special in-patient units, and multiple courtyards. The Harrell...
islandernews.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Lakeland
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Home of the Gators lives up to its name at elementary school in Bartow
School principals face any number of problems on a given day, but Dr. Lacey Golden of Spessard Holland Elementary in Polk County had quite a surprise waiting for her Tuesday morning.
WMNF
Pinellas County reopens Section 8 housing voucher waitlist for the first time since 2020
Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/pinellashousingvouchers.wav. For the first time in two years, the Pinellas County Housing Authority has reopened its waitlist for Section 8 housing voucher applications. The online application portal for Section 8 vouchers in Pinellas County opened at 9 AM on Tuesday, August 30, and will remain open through Thursday, September 1,...
floridapolitics.com
Nearly $2M haul for state unclaimed property auction
'An estimated one in five Floridians has unclaimed funds just waiting to be claimed.'. Florida’s unclaimed property auction in Tampa pulled in $1.95 million, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ Office announced. The auction “was a huge success, generating more than $1.95 million in auction proceeds with more than...
'Happiest day of my life': Grandmother in Valrico gets $225K worth of house renovations for free
VALRICO, Fla. — A grandmother living in Valrico stepped foot into her newly renovated home Friday which all came at no cost. Terri Hughes lived in an old wooden house with a termite problem for 33 years. On top of that, her declining health put her out of the workforce making it harder to do repairs.
TRAFFIC FATALITY INVOLVING A PEDESTRIAN
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 8:44 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 3000 block of US 98 North. Prior to the crash, a 2008 Infiniti sedan was traveling in the inside southbound lane of US 98 N when a pedestrian attempted to cross US 98 N outside a designated crosswalk area. The driver of the sedan swerved in an attempt to avoid impact but struck the pedestrian. After falling to the ground, the pedestrian was struck by a second vehicle, a 1997 Toyota Camry, also traveling southbound. Both drivers immediately stopped and remained at the scene.
phsnews.com
The halls of Plant have gone TikTok viral – and not for a good reason.
As Plant experiences its largest student population to date, the hallways are more crowded than ever. There are 2,495 students enrolled at Plant this school year, 351 more than the 2020-2021 school year. Plant’s record number of students has been the subject of recent Tik Tok fame. Sophomore Reagan...
1.1M gallons of wastewater spilled in Haines City
HAINES CITY, Fla. — In May, 1.1 million gallons of wastewater spilled out in Haines City, and at least 835,000 gallons ended up in Lake Eva, according to the director of public infrastructure of the city. "Water came out of the manholes, into the storm system and discharged into...
Phillip Walker’s Successor on the City Commission Could Be … Phillip Walker
The interim city commissioner chosen to replace Phillip Walker could possibly be … Phillip Walker. The 13-year incumbent had resigned from his city position in connection with his bid to become a state representative. He lost that race to Jennifer Canady on Tuesday; on Friday morning, just before the noon deadline, he submitted an application for the one-year interim position.
Watch Live: Gov. DeSantis makes announcement with health officials in Lakeland
POLK COUNTY Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be making a stop in Polk County Wednesday morning. The governor is set to hold a news conference in Lakeland at 10 a.m. DeSantis’ administration did not reveal specifics on this morning’s announcement, but said the governor will be joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody, Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and Agency for Health Care Administration Sec. Simone Marstiller.
Hillsborough County school tax referendum fails after recount
The Hillsborough County Canvassing Board certified the second unofficial results for the school board millage increase and judicial race group 14 Sunday morning.
Interim Lakeland City Commissioner meet the nine citizens who want the job
I called it! Since Phillip Walker lost his election, he wants his seat back. I will bet that the Mayor and the council members will vote him back in! This is just laughable. Let him back in and then let the people vote him out when his term is up! I feel that we need to clean house in city hall! Look at the Mayor! He is just a hypocrite and everyone just votes yes with him! ABSOLUTE POWER IS ABSOLUTE CORRUPTION!
Why Trap-Neuter-Return Feral Cats? The Case for TNR in Polk County
Sheriff Grady Judd refuses to listen to Science he just wants to kill them all. Polk County Commissioners are afraid of Judd. Sheriff and Commissioners, it’s time to pull your head out of your asses and start a TNR program in Polk County. It’s just common sense!!!!!. Do...
businessobserverfl.com
City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
Longboat Observer
Ringling student photo exhibit puts Black beauty front and center
Sarasota has been both Jesse Clark’s muse and his springboard into the world of photography. Clark, who grew up in Lakeland, can recall his earliest days with a camera, and he fondly remembers trips to Sarasota with his father and photographing landscapes. Now, as a senior at the Ringling...
Lakeland Gazette
