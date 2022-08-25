ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

LkldNow

Construction Starts on Apartment Complex Off Old Tampa Highway

A Brooklyn apartment developer looking to expand into new markets has chosen a site off Old Tampa Highway, drawn by increased demand for housing for workers at large west Lakeland warehousing and shipping centers. Welcome Canary, a 160-unit apartment complex, broke ground last week at 1010 Browning Road. It is...
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Waterline failure washes out corner at Lakeland intersection

LAKELAND, Fla. — People should drive with care at the intersection of 10th Street and Wabash Avenue where a corner recently collapsed. The new waterline at the southeast corner was part of a larger, $5.1 million project that was completed in April, according to the city of Lakeland. The area now features a two-lane roadway, 6-foot wide sidewalks, street lighting, a traffic signal and more.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

State Attorney’s Office Citizens Academy Opportunity

The State Attorney’s Office is now accepting applications for their Annual Citizens Academy. Participants will meet every Tuesday night, at the main courthouse in Bartow, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. for seven weeks, beginning on September 20, 2022, and concluding on November 8, 2022. The deadline for applications is September 6th.
BARTOW, FL
WMNF

Pinellas County reopens Section 8 housing voucher waitlist for the first time since 2020

Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/pinellashousingvouchers.wav. For the first time in two years, the Pinellas County Housing Authority has reopened its waitlist for Section 8 housing voucher applications. The online application portal for Section 8 vouchers in Pinellas County opened at 9 AM on Tuesday, August 30, and will remain open through Thursday, September 1,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nearly $2M haul for state unclaimed property auction

'An estimated one in five Floridians has unclaimed funds just waiting to be claimed.'. Florida’s unclaimed property auction in Tampa pulled in $1.95 million, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ Office announced. The auction “was a huge success, generating more than $1.95 million in auction proceeds with more than...
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

TRAFFIC FATALITY INVOLVING A PEDESTRIAN

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 8:44 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 3000 block of US 98 North. Prior to the crash, a 2008 Infiniti sedan was traveling in the inside southbound lane of US 98 N when a pedestrian attempted to cross US 98 N outside a designated crosswalk area. The driver of the sedan swerved in an attempt to avoid impact but struck the pedestrian. After falling to the ground, the pedestrian was struck by a second vehicle, a 1997 Toyota Camry, also traveling southbound. Both drivers immediately stopped and remained at the scene.
LAKELAND, FL
phsnews.com

The halls of Plant have gone TikTok viral – and not for a good reason.

As Plant experiences its largest student population to date, the hallways are more crowded than ever. There are 2,495 students enrolled at Plant this school year, 351 more than the 2020-2021 school year. Plant’s record number of students has been the subject of recent Tik Tok fame. Sophomore Reagan...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1.1M gallons of wastewater spilled in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. — In May, 1.1 million gallons of wastewater spilled out in Haines City, and at least 835,000 gallons ended up in Lake Eva, according to the director of public infrastructure of the city. "Water came out of the manholes, into the storm system and discharged into...
HAINES CITY, FL
LkldNow

Phillip Walker’s Successor on the City Commission Could Be … Phillip Walker

The interim city commissioner chosen to replace Phillip Walker could possibly be … Phillip Walker. The 13-year incumbent had resigned from his city position in connection with his bid to become a state representative. He lost that race to Jennifer Canady on Tuesday; on Friday morning, just before the noon deadline, he submitted an application for the one-year interim position.
LAKELAND, FL
WDBO

Watch Live: Gov. DeSantis makes announcement with health officials in Lakeland

POLK COUNTY Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be making a stop in Polk County Wednesday morning. The governor is set to hold a news conference in Lakeland at 10 a.m. DeSantis’ administration did not reveal specifics on this morning’s announcement, but said the governor will be joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody, Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and Agency for Health Care Administration Sec. Simone Marstiller.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Interim Lakeland City Commissioner meet the nine citizens who want the job

I called it! Since Phillip Walker lost his election, he wants his seat back. I will bet that the Mayor and the council members will vote him back in! This is just laughable. Let him back in and then let the people vote him out when his term is up! I feel that we need to clean house in city hall! Look at the Mayor! He is just a hypocrite and everyone just votes yes with him! ABSOLUTE POWER IS ABSOLUTE CORRUPTION!
LAKELAND, FL
businessobserverfl.com

City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Ringling student photo exhibit puts Black beauty front and center

Sarasota has been both Jesse Clark’s muse and his springboard into the world of photography. Clark, who grew up in Lakeland, can recall his earliest days with a camera, and he fondly remembers trips to Sarasota with his father and photographing landscapes. Now, as a senior at the Ringling...
SARASOTA, FL
Community Policy