School board has final say on transgender bathroom requests
ASHLAND, Va. (AP) — A county school board in Virginia has voted to require transgender students seeking to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity to present written requests to school officials — and possibly their disciplinary or criminal records. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Tuesday that the...
Idaho governor proclaims Overdose Awareness Day
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday declared Wednesday, Aug. 31, as Overdose Awareness Day. The Republican governor issued the proclamation as the state ramps up efforts to stem the flow of illegal fentanyl that has led to increased overdose deaths. Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke...
Michigan measure to expand voting access blocked from ballot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan elections board decided Wednesday that a proposed constitutional amendment that would expand voting access didn't qualify for the November ballot, leading the measure's supporters to vow to appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court. The proposed amendment to the state constitution would,...
California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock. State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars. But the state won't force automakers to...
The Daily 08-31-22: California's best-known whale dies from ship strike
The hearts of marine biologists across California sank when the first photos of a dead humpback whale in Half Moon Bay surfaced Monday morning. Read more. • My car-less trip from SF to California's oldest state park • 'Prolonged, dangerous' heat wave coming to California this week
Hawaii travel agent pleads guilty in scam of Bay Area residents, including friends
Some of the affected clients were family friends and old classmates.
SpaceX launches 46 satellites into orbit from California
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaked across the California sky as it carried 46 Starlink satellites into orbit late Tuesday night. The rocket blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:40 p.m. The satellites were later deployed from the rocket’s...
Student found with gun, pot at San Joaquin Valley school
WASCO, Calif. (AP) — A gun and marijuana were seized from a student at a San Joaquin Valley high school, but authorities said there was no indication the youth intended to use the weapon. Staff took the items from the student on Monday at Independence High School in Wasco...
Iron Chef Morimoto to open sixth ramen restaurant nationwide, first in California
There will be ramen, lots of it, but also sushi rolls and Peking duck from Iron Chef Morimoto.
Dog rescued after falling 50 feet off Northern California cliff
"This dog just curled up in her lap and was very quiet, very calm and very good."
