School board has final say on transgender bathroom requests

ASHLAND, Va. (AP) — A county school board in Virginia has voted to require transgender students seeking to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity to present written requests to school officials — and possibly their disciplinary or criminal records. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Tuesday that the...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
Idaho governor proclaims Overdose Awareness Day

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday declared Wednesday, Aug. 31, as Overdose Awareness Day. The Republican governor issued the proclamation as the state ramps up efforts to stem the flow of illegal fentanyl that has led to increased overdose deaths. Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke...
IDAHO STATE
Michigan measure to expand voting access blocked from ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan elections board decided Wednesday that a proposed constitutional amendment that would expand voting access didn't qualify for the November ballot, leading the measure's supporters to vow to appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court. The proposed amendment to the state constitution would,...
MICHIGAN STATE
California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock. State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
South Carolina State
Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars. But the state won't force automakers to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SpaceX launches 46 satellites into orbit from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaked across the California sky as it carried 46 Starlink satellites into orbit late Tuesday night. The rocket blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:40 p.m. The satellites were later deployed from the rocket’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Henry Mcmaster
Darrell Jackson
Student found with gun, pot at San Joaquin Valley school

WASCO, Calif. (AP) — A gun and marijuana were seized from a student at a San Joaquin Valley high school, but authorities said there was no indication the youth intended to use the weapon. Staff took the items from the student on Monday at Independence High School in Wasco...
WASCO, CA

