Drag racing returns to Indianapolis for NHRA US Nationals
INDIANAPOLIS — Drag racing is back in central Indiana as drivers hit the pavement for the NHRA U.S. Nationals. This year is the 68th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals held here in Indianapolis. Officials anticipate nearly 950 different cars from all categories will be racing throughout Labor Day weekend, and this will be the first time a full-capacity crowd will be allowed since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Compete in your favorite game show at new Castleton business
INDIANAPOLIS — A new business in Castleton puts guests in their own game show, complete with their very own host. Game Show Battle Rooms invites friends, family, coworkers or teammates to face off against each other. Competitors choose between two different experiences, which are split into two rooms. Each...
Nothing Bundt Cakes giving free bundlets Thursday for 25th anniversary
INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th anniversary by giving back to customers. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the bakery will give the first 250 guests at each location a free Confetti Bundtlet. To expand the celebrations, Nothing Bundt Cakes is holding an online contest where one lucky...
Colts fans flood downtown Indy, unfazed by overnight shootings in the city
INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indianapolis was packed just hours after three men were shot outside a hotel in the city's entertainment district. The shooting comes as city leaders work to bring more people back downtown. On Saturday afternoon, people were eating and drinking at restaurants near the Hampton Inn, where...
Donated van gives Carmel mother battling cancer new lease on life
CARMEL, Ind. — A wheelchair-accessible van donated to a Carmel family is giving them a new lease on life. Jill Olecki is a mother of five who has been battling cancer for three years. She was first diagnosed with Diffuse Large B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in February 2019. She...
Electronics recycling event scheduled for Sept. 24 in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability and local nonprofit RecycleForce are holding an electronics recycling event Sept. 24. The event, which is for people living in Marion County, will be held at Perry Park, located at 451 E. Stop 11 Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. As...
Indianapolis releases youth housing grant recipients
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders announced recipients of the Youth and Young Adults Transitional Housing Grant Program on Monday. The $4 million program provides youths and young adults emergency and transitional housing for the next three years. “Addressing the root causes of violence is critical to making Indianapolis a safer...
Indiana students chat with astronaut on International Space Station
INDIANAPOLIS — Kids at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis got the chance to chat with astronauts on the International Space Station. NASA astronaut Dr. Kjell Lindgren is commander of the NASA SpaceX Crew-4 mission. He is focused on studying changes in the immune system associated with age. But he took some time Tuesday to have fun chatting with some young Hoosiers.
Purdue senior, cancer survivor carries on Tyler Trent's legacy
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It started in 2019 with what felt like a sore on his tongue. A few months later, Purdue University sophomore Eric Magallanes decided to seek help. "That's when I finally went to my dentist at Allure Dental, Dr. Trevor Murray," Magallanes said. It was only...
Police seek missing Indianapolis teenager
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives are asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old boy from Indianapolis. According to IMPD, 17-year-old Alan Turcios is missing and detectives believe he may be a danger to himself. He was last seen on the west side of Indianapolis near West 34th Street and...
Police: 3 injured in disturbance at Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating a reported disturbance during a concert Friday night at Noblesville's Ruoff Music Center, 12880 East 146th Street. Wiz Khalifa and Logic were performing at the venue Friday as part of the Vinyl Verse Tour. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a disturbance...
Indianapolis ventriloquist needs your votes Tuesday on 'America's Got Talent'
LOS ANGELES — An Indianapolis ventriloquist is one of 11 acts competing live Tuesday on "America's Got Talent." Jack Williams, 25, got rave reviews from the judges during his audition, which aired Tuesday, June 14. "I love him," "AGT" judge Howie Mandel said during Williams' audition. According to "AGT,"...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sunny skies and low humidity
INDIANAPOLIS — The muggy meter is dropping and you will feel the weather pattern change. With clear skies, temperatures overnight will fall into the middle and upper 50s for a cooler start to Wednesday. The rest of the day will be sunny and mild with highs in the lower...
Wounded IMPD officer, wife express gratitude amidst long recovery from shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer who was shot in the line of duty continues his recovery at home, but still has a long road ahead. Ofc. Tommy Mangan was seriously wounded during a traffic stop in Fountain Square in February. The bullet shattered his voice box and he has nerve damage that makes him sensitive to light. Therapy for the 26-year-old officer is ongoing.
Dutch soldier dead after downtown Indianapolis shooting
The soldiers were shot at the Hampton Inn downtown. Lauren Kostiuk has more on what happened and how the city is responding.
1 person seriously injured in shooting on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — An early morning shooting left one person injured early Wednesday morning. Around midnight, Indianapolis police got a report of a traffic accident in an alley near the 1000 block of Laurel Street, which is just northeast of Shelby and Prospect streets. Police found an unoccupied car when...
Silver Alert for man missing from Carmel has been canceled
CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from Carmel has been canceled. Police had been investigating the disappearance of 89-year-old Jack Hufford. The alert was canceled late Tuesday evening. Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?. There are specific standards a person's disappearance must...
Documentary on life of Pike Township grad premieres Saturday at Newfields
INDIANAPOLIS — A Pike Township graduate is here to change your idea of what it means to live with a disability. "The Masterpiece" - a short documentary about Milton Keys' life premieres Saturday at The Tobias Theater at Newfields. The movie is free and open to the public. The screening starts at 3 p.m., preceded by a red carpet event at 2 p.m.
IMPD: Man critically injured in northeast side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side Wednesday morning. IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East 65th Street and Johnson Road, near Skiles Test Nature Park, around 6:15 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound(s) who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Indianapolis man killed in motorcycle crash on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the south side of the city Saturday night. Indiana State Police said 40-year-old John Byers died in a crash on I-465 near East Street at around 7:15 p.m. Investigators determined Byers drove off the road and struck...
