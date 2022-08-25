ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Drag racing returns to Indianapolis for NHRA US Nationals

INDIANAPOLIS — Drag racing is back in central Indiana as drivers hit the pavement for the NHRA U.S. Nationals. This year is the 68th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals held here in Indianapolis. Officials anticipate nearly 950 different cars from all categories will be racing throughout Labor Day weekend, and this will be the first time a full-capacity crowd will be allowed since the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Compete in your favorite game show at new Castleton business

INDIANAPOLIS — A new business in Castleton puts guests in their own game show, complete with their very own host. Game Show Battle Rooms invites friends, family, coworkers or teammates to face off against each other. Competitors choose between two different experiences, which are split into two rooms. Each...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis releases youth housing grant recipients

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders announced recipients of the Youth and Young Adults Transitional Housing Grant Program on Monday. The $4 million program provides youths and young adults emergency and transitional housing for the next three years. “Addressing the root causes of violence is critical to making Indianapolis a safer...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indiana students chat with astronaut on International Space Station

INDIANAPOLIS — Kids at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis got the chance to chat with astronauts on the International Space Station. NASA astronaut Dr. Kjell Lindgren is commander of the NASA SpaceX Crew-4 mission. He is focused on studying changes in the immune system associated with age. But he took some time Tuesday to have fun chatting with some young Hoosiers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police seek missing Indianapolis teenager

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives are asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old boy from Indianapolis. According to IMPD, 17-year-old Alan Turcios is missing and detectives believe he may be a danger to himself. He was last seen on the west side of Indianapolis near West 34th Street and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: 3 injured in disturbance at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating a reported disturbance during a concert Friday night at Noblesville's Ruoff Music Center, 12880 East 146th Street. Wiz Khalifa and Logic were performing at the venue Friday as part of the Vinyl Verse Tour. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a disturbance...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Sunny skies and low humidity

INDIANAPOLIS — The muggy meter is dropping and you will feel the weather pattern change. With clear skies, temperatures overnight will fall into the middle and upper 50s for a cooler start to Wednesday. The rest of the day will be sunny and mild with highs in the lower...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Wounded IMPD officer, wife express gratitude amidst long recovery from shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer who was shot in the line of duty continues his recovery at home, but still has a long road ahead. Ofc. Tommy Mangan was seriously wounded during a traffic stop in Fountain Square in February. The bullet shattered his voice box and he has nerve damage that makes him sensitive to light. Therapy for the 26-year-old officer is ongoing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Silver Alert for man missing from Carmel has been canceled

CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from Carmel has been canceled. Police had been investigating the disappearance of 89-year-old Jack Hufford. The alert was canceled late Tuesday evening. Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?. There are specific standards a person's disappearance must...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Documentary on life of Pike Township grad premieres Saturday at Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS — A Pike Township graduate is here to change your idea of what it means to live with a disability. "The Masterpiece" - a short documentary about Milton Keys' life premieres Saturday at The Tobias Theater at Newfields. The movie is free and open to the public. The screening starts at 3 p.m., preceded by a red carpet event at 2 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man critically injured in northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side Wednesday morning. IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East 65th Street and Johnson Road, near Skiles Test Nature Park, around 6:15 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound(s) who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis man killed in motorcycle crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the south side of the city Saturday night. Indiana State Police said 40-year-old John Byers died in a crash on I-465 near East Street at around 7:15 p.m. Investigators determined Byers drove off the road and struck...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
