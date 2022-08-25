ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Woman missing near Brainard Lake found safe

By Blayke Roznowski
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fznrx_0hVChSOC00

UPDATE (Thursday, 2:26 p.m.): The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said the 82-year-old woman was found around 1 p.m. Thursday about one-third of a mile from where she was last seen. She and a group had been out mushroom foraging on Wednesday evening.

"Although she ended up being outside overnight in low temperatures and with a heavy rain that came through the area in the late afternoon, she was in remarkable health when crews found her," the sheriff's office said. "She was able to walk out to the trailhead on her own, with the assistance of rescuers. She was evaluated by medical personnel at the trailhead and reunited with her friends."

———

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A woman has been reported missing in the Brainard Lake area, and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help.

The sheriff’s office is searching for Natasha, no last name provided, who is described as a 6-foot, 178-pound woman who was last seen wearing a T-shirt and khaki pants.

She was last seen near the winter parking lot of Brainard Lake, according to authorities, but it’s not clear when she went missing.

Anyone who sees Natasha is asked to call 303-441-4444.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Explosive device found at Colorado resort, to be detonated by authorities

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, an unexploded avalanche control device was discovered at Breckenridge Ski Resort. It's now set to be detonated near the top of Peak 7 on Wednesday between 11 AM and 2 PM. The detonation will likely sound similar to explosives used during avalanche work in winter months. There is no need for locals to call 911 when this is heard, according to the sheriff's office. ...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
KKTV

Woman reported missing in Colorado was found and is safe

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Russell was found and is safe, according to the CBI. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing woman. A photo of 92-year-old Margaret Russell is at the top of this article. She was last seen in the Lakewood...
LAKEWOOD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain
Daily Record

State Patrol: 13-year-old Longmont girl caused crash at 287 and Lookout

Investigators say a 13-year-old girl driving her parents’ SUV caused a four-vehicle crash in Boulder County on Friday morning that included a school bus. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said the 13-year-old, from Longmont, was driving her parents 2009 Chevrolet Suburban by herself north on U.S. 287 when she failed to stop at the intersection with Lookout Road, rear-ending a Kia Optima.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Man killed after being struck by 2 cars on Pecos Street

One man was killed after he was struck by two cars on Pecos Street. It happened before sunrise Wednesday morning. The 51-year-old man from Northglenn was wearing dark clothing. The Colorado State Patrol said the man was in the roadway near 72nd and may have been crossing the road when he was struck. A second vehicle then struck the man, killing him. Both drivers are talking with investigators. Pecos Street was closed during the crash investigation.
NORTHGLENN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

1 dead, 1 injured In Highway 285 crash in Bailey

Colorado State Patrol says a semi-truck rolled over on Highway 285 near Mile Marker 222 Monday night. That's near Bailey.A CSP spokesman confirmed one fatality. a 37-year-old female passenger from New Mexico. That woman was a passenger. The driver was hurt. He was 38 and from Texas.Northbound and southbound lanes were closed for several hours.
BAILEY, CO
KKTV

Murder suspect sought in Colorado after woman killed by stray bullet at a park

DENVER (KKTV) - Police in Denver are searching for two more suspects after a woman was shot and killed at a park earlier this summer. Investigators believe 42-year-old Ma Kaing was struck by a stray bullet at New Freedom Park on the night of July 15. Police say multiple suspects fired rounds at a passing vehicle that night. As of Tuesday, three suspects have been taken into custody on multiple charges, including murder. Police add Swa Bay, pictured at the top of this article, and a fifth suspect, who has not been publicly identified by police, are still wanted.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Woman, 4 children involved in rollover crash in Thornton

A woman and four children were involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Thornton Monday morning, the police department told CBS4. According to Thornton PD, police assisted fire crews in the response to the crash on Eppinger Boulevard near Hoffman Way, where the woman, who was driving what appeared to be a white SUV, needed to be helped out of the vehicle with equipment before she could be taken to the hospital to treat injuries. Police said the four children didn't not have any reported injuries and were not taken to the hospital. Copter4 was above the crash during the active response just before 7:30 a.m.It was not immediately known what the relationship was between the woman and the kids. Thornton PD is investigating alcohol as a factor in this crash. 
THORNTON, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy