Woman missing near Brainard Lake found safe

UPDATE (Thursday, 2:26 p.m.): The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said the 82-year-old woman was found around 1 p.m. Thursday about one-third of a mile from where she was last seen. She and a group had been out mushroom foraging on Wednesday evening.

"Although she ended up being outside overnight in low temperatures and with a heavy rain that came through the area in the late afternoon, she was in remarkable health when crews found her," the sheriff's office said. "She was able to walk out to the trailhead on her own, with the assistance of rescuers. She was evaluated by medical personnel at the trailhead and reunited with her friends."

———

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A woman has been reported missing in the Brainard Lake area, and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help.

The sheriff’s office is searching for Natasha, no last name provided, who is described as a 6-foot, 178-pound woman who was last seen wearing a T-shirt and khaki pants.

She was last seen near the winter parking lot of Brainard Lake, according to authorities, but it’s not clear when she went missing.

Anyone who sees Natasha is asked to call 303-441-4444.