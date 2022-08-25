ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland approves next round of Safer Summer PDX funding

PORTLAND, Ore. — The deadly violence continues in Portland, with police reporting four homicides in just the last week. The crimes put the city on pace for another record-breaking year. For many Portlanders, patience is wearing thin, and the concern over a lack of safety is only growing. However,...
Corbett Fire asking for donations to replace stolen life jackets

CORBETT, Ore. — A plea from Corbett Fire, someone is taking the life jackets they've placed along the Sandy River and not replacing them. The program is there to ensure people can be out on the water safely. Corbett Fire has issued a call for donations to buy new...
1 dead, 2 injured in column collapse at Lewis & Clark College

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person died and two others were hurt when a masonry column collapsed on the Lewis & Clark College campus Monday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. It happened just after 8:15 p.m. near the reflecting pool on campus. Officials confirmed all three were students.
OHSU pharmacists encourage everyone to carry overdose-reversing spray

PORTLAND, Ore. — Recovery advocates are trying to combat the crisis with some life saving medication and education. The educational and informational table was set on the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) campus in Southwest Portland on Tuesday morning. The public health team was posted as one of several booths at the campus' farmers market ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday.
Portland Pie Squares from "Fabulous Modern Cookies"

MAKES 25 (1 3/4-INCH) SQUARES. Although Paul lived in Portland, Oregon, for a few years, I had not visited until a couple years ago when we drove down after a book event in Seattle. I was struck by the lush magnificence of its evergreen landscape. In addition to providing its verdant beauty, Oregon’s climate (particularly in the Willamette Valley) is ideal for growing wine grapes, hazelnuts, and sweet cherries, including Bing and Rainier varieties. Along with its agriculture, Portland (in particular) is known for its coffee culture and has a history of roasting and selling coffee since 1900—long before baristas in green aprons appeared on the scene. Taking some liberties, we paired sour cherries (the traditional fruit for cherry pies) with crunchy hazelnuts for a streusel-topped bar that’s made even more special with the addition of instant espresso powder. While it doesn’t add a definite coffee flavor, it provides a complex dark undercurrent that highlights the cherry’s tart bite. —C.T.
Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon: Preparing Your Child for School

With schools across Oregon either back in session or about to begin, tens of thousands of kids are adjusting to new routines as well as new teachers, classes and classmates. Because adjusting to big changes like these can admittedly be a bit challenging, parents and other caretakers are always looking for recommendations on what they can do to make this time of year a bit more manageable for the children in their lives.
In-N-Out Burger denied application for Beaverton restaurant

BEAVERTON, Ore. — There will not be a new In-N-Out Burger location in Beaverton after all. A Washington County hearings officer denied the fast-food chain’s application Monday. The restaurant would have been on the north side of the Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway next to a Chick-fil-A. The hearings officer said...
Officials identify Centennial Neighborhood shooting victim

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim of the Centennial Neighborhood shooting as 54-year-old Stephenic Hall. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, officers from East Precinct responded to a shooting call in the 600 Block of Southeast 148th Avenue. Officers then found Hall who was later confirmed deceased.
Students voice safety concerns after death on Lewis and Clark College campus

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Lewis and Clark College Community is hurting as the school year begins. Administrators said on Monday night a student died, and two others were injured when a column supporting a hammock collapsed. According to the school, several students had attached hammocks to "free-standing columns that...
Rum Creek now biggest fire in the state, surpassing 10,000 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Firefighters from NW Oregon headed to fight Rum Creek Fire. The fire started...
