MAKES 25 (1 3/4-INCH) SQUARES. Although Paul lived in Portland, Oregon, for a few years, I had not visited until a couple years ago when we drove down after a book event in Seattle. I was struck by the lush magnificence of its evergreen landscape. In addition to providing its verdant beauty, Oregon’s climate (particularly in the Willamette Valley) is ideal for growing wine grapes, hazelnuts, and sweet cherries, including Bing and Rainier varieties. Along with its agriculture, Portland (in particular) is known for its coffee culture and has a history of roasting and selling coffee since 1900—long before baristas in green aprons appeared on the scene. Taking some liberties, we paired sour cherries (the traditional fruit for cherry pies) with crunchy hazelnuts for a streusel-topped bar that’s made even more special with the addition of instant espresso powder. While it doesn’t add a definite coffee flavor, it provides a complex dark undercurrent that highlights the cherry’s tart bite. —C.T.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO