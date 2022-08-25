Read full article on original website
New God Of War: Ragnarok Gameplay Video Shows Off Updated Combat Abilities
God of War: Ragnarok is a few short months away, but outside of a few trailers, we haven't learned too much about Kratos and Arteus's next father/son field trip. Two of the lead combat designers for the game, Mihir Sheth and Denny Yeh, have broken the silence, offering some insight on new combat abilities for the former Spartan.
PlayStation Plus Free Games For September 2022 Leaked
Surprising absolutely no one at this point, the next PlayStation Plus free games lineup has leaked early. September 2022's PS Plus Essential lineup will include Need for Speed Heat, Toem, and Granblue Fantasy: Versus. All three of those games are worth playing, so it'll be a pretty good month overall for freebies on PlayStation. The new batch of games will be available to claim starting September 6. As a reminder, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, can claim the PlayStation Plus Essential lineup each month.
Diablo Immortal Season 4 Update Will Tease Game's First "Major" Update
Diablo Immortal's Season 4 update will arrive on September 1, bringing with it a new Zakarum-themed battle pass, Helliquary boss, two-limited time events, and a tease about what's next for Blizzard's free-to-play mobile ARPG. As outlined in a new blog post, one of those events, the Mists of Cyrangar, will...
Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel, A Four-Player Twist On The Trading Card Game, Releases September 6
Konami has announced that Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel, the free-to-play four-player mobile version of the classic card game, will be released on September 6. Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel, which is being released on Apple App Store and Google Play Store, introduces a brand-new way to play Yu-Gi-Oh!. This new four-person version of...
Chenso Club (Pixadome)
The First Men
Hard landing
Picturesque
The Monster Under Your Skin
Logitech's Gaming Handheld Leaks, Looks Like A Switch
PC gaming giant Logitech and Tencent Games are working together on a new cloud gaming device, and now supposed images of the portable machine have leaked for the first time. Images posted on social media, some of which have since been removed due to copyright claims, show a white handheld device that looks like a Nintendo Switch, both for its form factor and UI.
Dream Hacker
Midnight Report
Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For September 2022 Revealed
Microsoft has unveiled the next batch of monthly free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. September's Games with Gold lineup includes Gods Will Fall, Double Kick Heroes, Thrillville, and Portal 2. The latter pair of games are the final backwards compatible classics that Microsoft is giving away via Games with Gold. Starting in October, the service will only include games from the Xbox One era and up.
The Last of Us Part I Rebuilt for PS5 - Honoring the Original
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. The Last of Us Part I Rebuilt for PS5 - Honoring the Original. Naughty Dog brings its latest tech, lessons learned, and gameplay philosophy to create the definitive edition of an already groundbreaking game.
