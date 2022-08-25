Surprising absolutely no one at this point, the next PlayStation Plus free games lineup has leaked early. September 2022's PS Plus Essential lineup will include Need for Speed Heat, Toem, and Granblue Fantasy: Versus. All three of those games are worth playing, so it'll be a pretty good month overall for freebies on PlayStation. The new batch of games will be available to claim starting September 6. As a reminder, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, can claim the PlayStation Plus Essential lineup each month.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 HOURS AGO