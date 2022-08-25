ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

New God Of War: Ragnarok Gameplay Video Shows Off Updated Combat Abilities

God of War: Ragnarok is a few short months away, but outside of a few trailers, we haven't learned too much about Kratos and Arteus's next father/son field trip. Two of the lead combat designers for the game, Mihir Sheth and Denny Yeh, have broken the silence, offering some insight on new combat abilities for the former Spartan.
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Free Games For September 2022 Leaked

Surprising absolutely no one at this point, the next PlayStation Plus free games lineup has leaked early. September 2022's PS Plus Essential lineup will include Need for Speed Heat, Toem, and Granblue Fantasy: Versus. All three of those games are worth playing, so it'll be a pretty good month overall for freebies on PlayStation. The new batch of games will be available to claim starting September 6. As a reminder, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, can claim the PlayStation Plus Essential lineup each month.
Gamespot

Diablo Immortal Season 4 Update Will Tease Game's First "Major" Update

Diablo Immortal's Season 4 update will arrive on September 1, bringing with it a new Zakarum-themed battle pass, Helliquary boss, two-limited time events, and a tease about what's next for Blizzard's free-to-play mobile ARPG. As outlined in a new blog post, one of those events, the Mists of Cyrangar, will...
Gamespot

Gamespot

Hard landing

Picturesque

Gamespot

Logitech's Gaming Handheld Leaks, Looks Like A Switch

PC gaming giant Logitech and Tencent Games are working together on a new cloud gaming device, and now supposed images of the portable machine have leaked for the first time. Images posted on social media, some of which have since been removed due to copyright claims, show a white handheld device that looks like a Nintendo Switch, both for its form factor and UI.
Dream Hacker

Gamespot

Gamespot

Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For September 2022 Revealed

Microsoft has unveiled the next batch of monthly free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. September's Games with Gold lineup includes Gods Will Fall, Double Kick Heroes, Thrillville, and Portal 2. The latter pair of games are the final backwards compatible classics that Microsoft is giving away via Games with Gold. Starting in October, the service will only include games from the Xbox One era and up.
Gamespot

The Last of Us Part I Rebuilt for PS5 - Honoring the Original

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. The Last of Us Part I Rebuilt for PS5 - Honoring the Original. Naughty Dog brings its latest tech, lessons learned, and gameplay philosophy to create the definitive edition of an already groundbreaking game.
VIDEO GAMES

