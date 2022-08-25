Read full article on original website
Police investigatin gunfire incident in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident Tuesday night. Police responded near Telegraph Road and Wisconsin Avenue around 11:30 p.m., police said. Shell casings were found on scene. According to police, no injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Car hits pole near Genesis West in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident near Genesis West Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 1400 block of West Lombard Street around 2:50 a.m. where a car hit a power pole, partially severing the bottom of the pole. According to police, no one was on...
Rock Island police investigating gunfire incident in Thurgood Marshall parking lot
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are investigating a gunfire incident at the Thurgood Marshall school parking lot Tuesday. According to police, an officer near the 1100 block of 8th Street around 12:27 p.m. reported hearing shots. Police said a silver SUV was seen leaving the parking lot...
Police: Suspect had stolen motorcycle at Bettendorf gas station
A 54-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after Bettendorf Police say he had a stolen motorcycle late Monday at a gas station. Todd Danner faces a Class D felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, Bettendorf Police saw a black 2007 Suzuki...
1 in custody after crashing stolen car into power pole in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is in custody after an early morning crash in Davenport. According to police, emergency crews responded to 13th and Marquette Streets at 3:49 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash with a person running from the vehicle. Police say when officers arrived on the...
Marquette St. closed at 13th St. after car hits telephone pole
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police currently have N. Marquette St. blocked off at 13th St. to investigate a car accident. According to a TV6 crew on the scene, a car hit a telephone pole on N. Marquette St, completely severing the bottom of the pole, and suspending it in the air by the wires.
Police presence in Rock Island Tuesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple squad cars responded to the 600 block of 11th Avenue Tuesday afternoon. A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing multiple police officers canvassing the scene. A section of 11th Avenue was blocked for about 30 minutes. This is a developing story. TV6 will...
Police identify man in fatal single-car crash on I-280 in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police have identified the man in the fatal single-car crash on Interstate 280 in Davenport on Aug. 21. Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded around 1:18 a.m., to reports of a single-vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5. Initial...
Section of 11th Avenue blocked, Rock Island police on scene
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of 11th Avenue in Rock Island is blocked while police are on scene after an incident. According to a TV6 crew on the scene. 11th Avenue is blocked off from 7th Street to 9th Street. Police are on the scene at this time.
Indiana man killed in I-88 crash Monday after semi hits tree near Sterling
STERLING, Ill. — An Indiana man was pronounced dead after his semitruck hit a tree and jack-knifed on Interstate 88 near Sterling Monday evening, according to Illinois State Police. At about 7:22 p.m. on Aug. 29, officers were alerted to a traffic crash near milepost 41 on I-88 near...
Marquette Street back open after car hits power pole early Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police have reopened North Marquette Street at 13th Street after an early morning car accident Tuesday. According to a TV6 crew on the scene, a car hit a telephone pole on North Marquette Street, completely severing the bottom of the pole, and suspending it in the air by the wires.
Aledo police chief arrested, indicted on battery charge Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Aledo police chief and city administrator Christopher Sullivan was arrested and indicted Monday after being accused of battery while conducting an arrest, according to Illinois State Police. Sullivan, 62, is charged and indicted with Battery, Class A Misdemeanor, and 2 counts of Offical Misconduct, Class 3...
Three Arrested For Causing Significant Damage At Moline High School
Three people have been arrested in connection with the burglary that took place at Moline High School. Of the three individuals, two were adult males and the other was a juvenile female. The three suspects allegedly caused significant damage to Moline High School after breaking into the facility early Monday morning.
Police: Teen bicyclist hit by car in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A 15-year-old bicyclist was hurt after being hit by a car in Bettendorf. It happened Sunday evening. According to Bettendorf police, two bicyclists were traveling east on 53rd St. and were going across Devils Glen Rd. when a car waiting to turn at the intersection during a green light hit one of the bicyclists in the crosswalk.
Police: Man arrested in connection with a 2019 stabbing
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Friday in connection to a 2019 case, where police say he stabbed a woman. Juan Jose Jinez, 22, is charged with willful injury - causing bodily injury, a Class D felony; going armed with intent, a Class D felony; and participating in a riot, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Police investigating vandalism at Moline High School
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police and fire departments are investigating what is believed to be vandalism at Moline High School. Police say they responded to the school just before 1 a.m. Monday. A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing multiple squad cars, a fire truck, and firefighters. This...
Troopers identify man killed after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol identified the man killed after a vehicle chase ended with a crash in Davenport Friday. According to Iowa State Patrol, troopers were chasing a man, identified as Jeremy S Baumer, of Maryville, Iowa; driving a motorcycle eastbound on West River Drive after he drove at high speeds of over 100 mph.
Police: Woman took cell phone, threatened person with scissors
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was arrested Sunday after police say she took a person’s cell phone, then threatened them with scissors. Debra Kay Miller, 55, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. Punishable by 25 years in prison. According to an arrest affidavit:. Davenport police...
Sergeant retires after almost 21 years
A Davenport sergeant is hanging up his hat after serving the community just shy of 21 years. Narcotics Sergeant Scott Lansing retired from the force on August 9. Sergeant Lansing grew up in Dyersville. Once he got older, he moved to Davenport, joined the police department and moved up the ranks. However, his life changed while he was on duty on June 1, 2020.
Iowa City Police Department increases presence at schools after two unknown men approached Iowa City High students
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa City Police Department is increasing its presence in and around Iowa City High School after two men reportedly approached multiple students on Friday. A student was reportedly approached by two unknown individuals described as white males on Lucas St. when...
