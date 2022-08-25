ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Cattle, droughts & high prices at the grocery store

By Roushell Hamilton, Jr.
 6 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — By now…You’ve heard all about how the ongoing drought in the area is affecting beef prices at the grocery store, but there’s another aspect driving those high prices, shrinking cattle inventory.

“One of the things that’s important for consumers and producers to recognize is where we are in the current cattle cycle,” said Jason Smith, Assistant Professor and Extension Beef Cattle Specialist at Texas A&M Agrilife Extension. “We’re on the downward slope of the cattle cycle.”

It’s a supply and demand problem, that means high prices for the near future.

“As we reduce inventory, potentially marketing cattle from pasture-based operations, what that translates to is less calves, and potentially a lighter supply of beef,” Smith explained.

According to the USDA , the U.S. beef cattle herd was a little more than 30 million head in January, down two percent compared to 2021. The estimated Texas cattle inventory was five point one million, a three percent reduction from 2020.

The biggest reason for shrinking cattle inventory, ranchers are marketing their cattle earlier than usual because of the cost of maintaining them at the ranch.

Higher costs, forcing some tough decisions.

“Producers have to start making choices of is it worth it to continue to feed the cattle on these high prices?,” said Kelly Giles, co-owner of Giles Angus Ranch. “Do I need to cut back? Is this the most efficient cattle that I’ve got?”

So why is this happening?

No rain, no forage, which means, “they become even more expensive, so that adds an additional challenge onto our ranchers,” Smith explained.

Without forage, that means they have to buy feed, or the cattle must be marketed to break even.

“Sold for salvage value. That’s mostly old cows, bulls,” Giles said.

One year of drought, setting us up for years of higher prices.

“The calf crop we raised last year, is the beef we’re eating this year. Everything’s a delayed effect. We’re going to decrease beef production by by about 5% going into 2023. It’ll continue to decrease on into ’24 and ’25,” Giles added.

The steaks will remain high, at least for the near future.

Amarillo roadways to benefit from billion-dollar transportation program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently announced an $85 billion transportation plan that will include an allocation of $1.46 billion to the Amarillo area. TxDOT detailed that the 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) is set up to improve transportation safety, area traffic congestion […]
Xcel energy offers tips to avoid scams

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy said it has received several reports of its customers in Texas and New Mexico having received attempts at scams over the phone and wanted to offer ways that its customers can protect themselves. According to Xcel, scammers attempt to tell customers that their account is past due and their […]
Gov. Abbott, TxDOT announce $85 billion Transportation Plan

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) – advancing a record $85 billion, ten-year statewide roadway construction plan. This news was announced Tuesday afternoon, where the Office of the Governor says the 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of […]
WT’s Small Business Center named ‘Center of the Year’

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that its Small Business Development Center was named the “Center of the Year” by the Northwest Texas Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Region earlier this month. Officials detailed that the center was recognized for its “focus on assisting small businesses across the Texas Panhandle […]
III Corps Commanding General retiring

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) — The III Corps Commanding General Lieutenant General Robert White is soon retiring, after three years as Corps Commanding General and almost 40 years in the US army. “Corps command has been scope and scale, bigger and better than any command before,” he said. White spent many months overseas, as […]
