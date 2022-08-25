ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News19 WLTX

South Carolina House OKs total abortion ban with exceptions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House on Tuesday approved a total ban on abortion that includes exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. The chamber initially rejected the bill that did not have the exceptions. But once Republicans saw the outcome of that vote, they quickly went through a number of complex procedures and voted to bring the bill back from the brink of failure.
South Carolina State
Henry Mcmaster
News19 WLTX

Best company to work for in South Carolina is based in New Jersey: Forbes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Forbes has released its annual list of top employers across the country - and in each state - which reveals some interesting data about South Carolina. One of the bigger surprises for South Carolina, to some, might be that the top spot on the list didn't go to a company based in South Carolina. And of the top 10, half are actually companies based elsewhere in the country.
News19 WLTX

USDA reveals new details about Sunday EBT outage

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are sharing new details about a major electronic benefits transfer (EBT) outage that impacted people in South Carolina and across the country. For roughly 4 hours on Sunday, many who rely on government-issued benefits to purchase important items such as food were unable to use their provided cards in many stores.
News19 WLTX

South Carolina's mental health director to resign Nov. 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The director of South Carolina's Department of Mental Health is giving up the post he's held for two years, officials said. Dr. Kenneth Rogers, a psychiatrist hired to run the agency in April 2020, announced last Thursday at an executive session of a meeting of the Mental Health Commission that he would be leaving the department effective Nov. 1, The State reported.
News19 WLTX

South Carolina city getting toy company headquarters expansion

GRAY COURT, S.C. — A supplier, distributor, and manufacturer of children's toys said it plans to expand its headquarters in South Carolina. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC said it's making a $16 million investment in its headquarters in Gray Court to meet increased demand for its products. The expansion will create 80 new jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said in a news release Wednesday.
News19 WLTX

New law may help small businesses make more money

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new South Carolina law could help small businesses make more money. The state Senate recently passed a law that allows homemade food products to be sold in stores and online. And in places like local farmer's markets, that's a big deal. “We probably come at...
News19 WLTX

South Carolina gets $2.8M from USDA for 9 rural climate change projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced South Carolina will receive $2.8 million in federal funds for 9 rural projects as part of a national effort to combat climate change. A total of $121 million is being dedicated to critical infrastructure in 49 states, Guam and Puerto Rico by the USDA Rural Development division.
News19 WLTX

SC man wins lottery, decides not to change something that works

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — When a North Myrtle Beach man heads back to try his hand at another lottery win, he'll be keeping what earned him his last jackpot. The man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he didn't pick the numbers for any reason other than simply liking them. And that was apparently all it took for him to win big when he picked up his Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from a Food Lion on Highway 17.
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

