COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House on Tuesday approved a total ban on abortion that includes exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. The chamber initially rejected the bill that did not have the exceptions. But once Republicans saw the outcome of that vote, they quickly went through a number of complex procedures and voted to bring the bill back from the brink of failure.
