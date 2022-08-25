Gloria passed away Aug. 18, 2022 and went to be with her heavenly father, Jesus Christ. She was born May 7, 1940 to Charles and Mildred Russell and was one of six children. She grew up in Whitefield. She went to the Whitefield school and graduated from Erskine Academy. She married Charles Bailey on Feb. 18, 1961. He was in the service and she traveled with him as he served. When they came home, she began working. She worked at Wiscasset Fuel and Central Maine Power Co., and she was a caregiver to the elderly. She loved that job and did it for as long as she was able to work. Gloria was a caring person and it made her very happy whenever she could help someone.

WHITEFIELD, ME ・ 11 HOURS AGO