lcnme.com
Damariscotta History: Mr. Royal Robertson and Zetta Black Hall and Their Son Philip Royal Hall
Royal Robertson Hall came from Massachusetts to Damariscotta as a young man to operate and run Royal Hall’s livery stable and carriage rentals, which was a huge, two and a half story wooden building located where the Elm Street Plaza is now. At age 27, Mr. Royal Hall met...
lcnme.com
Jean Marie (Casper) Parlin
Jean Marie (Casper) Parlin, 59, of Jefferson, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at her home. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Aug. 12, 1963, the daughter of Mary Casper. Jean eventually moved to Maine and attended Erskine Academy where she met her high school sweetheart Richard Parlin, and they married on Aug. 7, 1982 and had two children.
lcnme.com
Fisherman Pulls a Shark from the Sheepscot River
Lincoln County’s shark summer continued Thursday, Aug. 25 when a fisherman on a charter boat pulled an unusual specimen out of the Sheepscot River in Wiscasset. Newcastle charter boat Captain Dean Krah said he has fished Maine waters for decades and even he wasn’t sure what his client had caught.
lcnme.com
Gloria Irene Russell Bailey
Gloria passed away Aug. 18, 2022 and went to be with her heavenly father, Jesus Christ. She was born May 7, 1940 to Charles and Mildred Russell and was one of six children. She grew up in Whitefield. She went to the Whitefield school and graduated from Erskine Academy. She married Charles Bailey on Feb. 18, 1961. He was in the service and she traveled with him as he served. When they came home, she began working. She worked at Wiscasset Fuel and Central Maine Power Co., and she was a caregiver to the elderly. She loved that job and did it for as long as she was able to work. Gloria was a caring person and it made her very happy whenever she could help someone.
lcnme.com
Dresden Vote on Revaluation Ends in Tie, New Meeting To Be Scheduled
A special town meeting vote to set aside $200,000 for a revaluation of properties in Dresden ended in a 28-28 tie, causing the question to fail, on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Since a few voters left after casting their secret ballot and before the tally was completed, another vote could not be taken, according to moderator Jeff Pierce. Another special town meeting will be scheduled in the future to consider the same question.
lcnme.com
IT’S TIME
A sure-to-be exciting election season has once again crept up on us. We understand that there are differences of opinion on the season’s starting point. For candidates and political parties, work has been ongoing for months. For those who may be disillusioned by governmental goings-on, election season starts and ends when they cast their ballot.
lcnme.com
LincolnHealth Sees Lowest COVID-19 Positivity Rate Since Mid-June
The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests at LincolnHealth for the past week is 8.72%, the lowest it has been since the week of June 13-19, according to hospital spokesperson John Martins. For the week of Aug. 22-28, LincolnHealth performed 195 tests with 17 positive cases. Community transmission, which is defined...
