Earthquake Hits Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Schedule Changes, Discounts, and More From NJT This Labor Day WeekendMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
September is Library Card Sign-up Month!Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Adopt Today During National Dog Day! Pets for Adoption in Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown, NJ 5-Day Weather Forecast: Tues, Aug 30 - Sat, Sep 3Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of stealing Pride flags in Hunterdon County
FRENCHTOWN BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man is facing several charges for allegedly stealing Pride flags and then disposing of them into the Delaware River, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Justin T. Settembrino, 30, of Frenchtown Borough was charged on August 29...
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown Police Department receives money from Hackettstown Rotary Foundation to purchase Automatic External Defibrillators
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – The Hackettstown Rotary Foundation Tuesday donated money to the Hackettstown Police Department to purchase two Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machines. For more information on the Hackettstown Rotary Foundation, click here.
wrnjradio.com
Authorities investigate death of 2-year-old girl left unattended in vehicle in Somerset County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who was left unattended in vehicle in Somerset County Tuesday, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On August 30, at around 2:21 p.m., police responded to a call via Fire radio of...
Some Details Released In Death Of 2-Year-Old Pulled From Hot Car In NJ
Authorities have disclosed some details surrounding the death of a 2-year-old girl pulled from a hot car Tuesday, Aug. 30. An off-duty firefighter and neighbor was performing CPR on the toddler when authorities arrived at the scene on Summerall Road in Franklin Township around 2:20 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
wrnjradio.com
1 injured after crash, car hitting tree on I-78 in Hunterdon County
UNION TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – One person was injured in a crash on Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County on Tuesday morning, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was reported at 10:34 a.m. on Interstate 78 East at milepost 15.6 in Union Township, Goez...
WILD CHASE: Masked Carjackers Ram Police Cruiser, Civilian Vehicles On Route 46
Three carjackers were captured following a wild chase in which they rammed a Wayne police cruiser and several civilian vehicles on Route 46, authorities said. It began shortly after Montville police issued an alert for two vehicles, one of which had just been taken by thieves in ski masks, shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
wrnjradio.com
Man steals more than $600 worth of razors from Morris County CVS; $1,000 reward offered for information leading to his arrest
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man who allegedly stole more than $600 worth of razors from the CVS in Denville Township, authorities said. On Saturday, August 20...
Police: 2 people injured in hit-and-run crash at Edison car show
Two people are recovering from injuries they sustained when they were struck by an out-of-control driver who then left the scene of a car show in Edison.
Woodbridge Victim Killed In Overnight Rahway Hit-Run: Police
A Woodbridge Township resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Rahway, authorities said. The unidentified individual was found at the intersection of St. George’s and W. Inman avenues around 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, Rahway Police Sgt. Michael Daikalo said. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man struck, killed by NJ Transit train in Union County is ID’d
Authorities have identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train in Plainfield last week as a 28-year-old man. Wilber Anibal Hernandez Rivas, of Plainfield, was hit near the Grant Avenue bridge in Plainfield shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, officials said . The Raritan Valley Line train...
advertisernewssouth.com
Car fire takes out multiple vehicles
The Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department recently released the photos and details of a car fire that took out multiple vehicles in an employee parking lot in the Crystal Springs resort area off Wild Turkey Way in Hamburg. The call came in at around 4:42 p.m. The first responding unit...
‘Walkout’ Thieves Continue To Victimize Area Bank Customers, Fort Lee Police Nab Four
Plainclothed Fort Lee detectives captured a group of “walk out” thieves who’d been following bank customers and distracting them long enough to steal their money and other valuables, authorities said. Law enforcement agencies throughout the region have been kept busy by the thieves, who blend in with...
wrnjradio.com
No injuries after tractor-trailer fire on I-80 in Warren County
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A tractor-trailer caught fire Monday morning on Interstate 80 in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. A trailer being hauled became fully engulfed at around 6:29 a.m. on Interstate 80 East at milepost 2 in Knowlton Township, Goez...
Phillipsburg Intersection Closed As Tractor-Trailer Knocks Down Traffic Light
A busy Phillipsburg intersection was shut down after a tractor-trailer knocked down a traffic light, authorities said. The light was knocked down at the intersection of South Main and Center on the morning of Monday, Aug. 29, according to a post on the town’s Facebook page. Motorists were asked...
wrnjradio.com
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 31, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
News 12
Prosecutor: Child dies after being left inside locked car in Franklin Township
A child found unattended inside a locked car died Tuesday afternoon in Franklin Township, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. The child was found inside the car parked in a driveway on Summerall Road just before 3:30 p.m. It was not clear how long the child was left inside of the car.
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown woman loses more than $1,200 in Facebook rental scam
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A 32-year-old Hackettstown woman is out more than $1,200 after falling victim to a Facebook rental scam. According to police, on August 29, the victim saw a listing for a home for rent in Hackettstown on Facebook and then contacted the listed person. The...
Child Struck By Vehicle On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A child was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The accident was reported before 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 on Main Street in Keansburg, initial reports said. The child suffered an arm injury, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
Detectives investigating death of young child, official says
Authorities on Tuesday were investigating the death of a young child in Franklin Township, a Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman confirmed. The circumstances surrounding the death were not immediately made public, like where the death occurred. Detectives with the prosecutor’s office, Franklin police and officials from the state Regional...
wrnjradio.com
2 drivers seriously injured after Ford F-350 strikes car on shoulder of I-78 in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two drivers were seriously injured Sunday morning after a Ford F-350 crashed into a car that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The crash was reported at 12:51 a.m....
