Hackettstown, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Man accused of stealing Pride flags in Hunterdon County

FRENCHTOWN BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man is facing several charges for allegedly stealing Pride flags and then disposing of them into the Delaware River, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Justin T. Settembrino, 30, of Frenchtown Borough was charged on August 29...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Hackettstown, NJ
Hackettstown, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Woodbridge Victim Killed In Overnight Rahway Hit-Run: Police

A Woodbridge Township resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Rahway, authorities said. The unidentified individual was found at the intersection of St. George’s and W. Inman avenues around 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, Rahway Police Sgt. Michael Daikalo said. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Man struck, killed by NJ Transit train in Union County is ID’d

Authorities have identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train in Plainfield last week as a 28-year-old man. Wilber Anibal Hernandez Rivas, of Plainfield, was hit near the Grant Avenue bridge in Plainfield shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, officials said . The Raritan Valley Line train...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
advertisernewssouth.com

Car fire takes out multiple vehicles

The Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department recently released the photos and details of a car fire that took out multiple vehicles in an employee parking lot in the Crystal Springs resort area off Wild Turkey Way in Hamburg. The call came in at around 4:42 p.m. The first responding unit...
HAMBURG, NJ
wrnjradio.com

No injuries after tractor-trailer fire on I-80 in Warren County

KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A tractor-trailer caught fire Monday morning on Interstate 80 in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. A trailer being hauled became fully engulfed at around 6:29 a.m. on Interstate 80 East at milepost 2 in Knowlton Township, Goez...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 31, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hackettstown woman loses more than $1,200 in Facebook rental scam

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A 32-year-old Hackettstown woman is out more than $1,200 after falling victim to a Facebook rental scam. According to police, on August 29, the victim saw a listing for a home for rent in Hackettstown on Facebook and then contacted the listed person. The...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Child Struck By Vehicle On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A child was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The accident was reported before 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 on Main Street in Keansburg, initial reports said. The child suffered an arm injury, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
KEANSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Detectives investigating death of young child, official says

Authorities on Tuesday were investigating the death of a young child in Franklin Township, a Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman confirmed. The circumstances surrounding the death were not immediately made public, like where the death occurred. Detectives with the prosecutor’s office, Franklin police and officials from the state Regional...
FRANKLIN, NJ

