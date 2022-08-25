ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arapahoe County, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Society
County
Arapahoe County, CO
Aurora, CO
Society
Aurora, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
Arapahoe County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida man accused of shooting, killing woman at Barefoot Bay home

BAREFOOT BAY, Fla. - A Central Florida man was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing a woman he shared a home with, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. An investigation began Tuesday, Aug. 23, when deputies responded to the couple's home at 1 a.m. for a person shot. When law enforcement arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Ashley Perala, 35, of Barefoot Bay, dead inside the home.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Mcclain
fox35orlando.com

Florida sets medical marijuana dosage, supply limits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida health officials have released a highly anticipated rule setting THC dosage amounts and supply limits on products doctors can order for medical-marijuana patients. The emergency rule sets a 70-day total supply limit of 24,500 mg of THC for non-smokable marijuana and establishes dosage caps for different...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

California issue flex alert amid 'excessive heat'

California residents are urged to cut their electricity use on Wednesday evening as soaring temperatures led power regulators to issue a flex alert. The alert will be in effect statewide from 4-9 p.m. on August 31, California ISO, the state grid regulator, announced. During a flex alert, consumers are asked...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox35orlando.com

How to save 40 cents a gallon at Circle K gas stations on Sept. 1

PHOENIX - Heads up, drivers: Thousands of Circle K locations across the country are offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Sept. 1, ahead of Labor Day weekend. Circle K Fuel Day is set to take place at over 3,600 locations nationwide, including in Arizona. The deal is...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Investigation#Social Worker
fox35orlando.com

New DIY splatter paint studio opens in Central Florida

Channel your inner Jackson Pollock with a new D-I-Y splatter paint studio in Central Florida. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin takes you to “Pinspiration,” where canvases and other arts & crafts projects await you when you simply walk in and begin to create.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: August 29, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida could see another round of storms moving into the area Monday evening. A similar pattern will set up each day this week with rain chances at 60 percent or greater.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy