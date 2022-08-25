Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Florida DoorDash delivery driver steals package off porch, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A DoorDash delivery driver in Florida was arrested for reportedly stealing an Amazon package off a customer's porch, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the package theft happened Sunday, Aug. 21, shortly after 7 p.m. in the Legacy Park neighborhood of unincorporated Davenport....
South Carolina man wanted in deadly DUI crash arrested at Florida motel, deputies say
PALM COAST, Fla. - A man who was wanted for his alleged role in a DUI crash that killed two people last year in South Carolina was found at a Florida motel Monday evening, deputies said. Randall Thomas Howard, 46, of South Carolina, was arrested at the Econo Lodge motel...
Florida parent claims students waiting more than an hour for bus
Orange County parents are frustrated with delays. One parent says her children are waiting more than an hour for the school bus to take them home.
Florida alligator handler has arm partially amputated following second attack in 9 years
VENUS, Fla. - An alligator handler in Florida had one of his arms partially amputated after being attacked by a gator – and it's the second time he's almost lost a limb in nine years!. Florida Gator Gardens, which is located about 125 miles southeast of Tampa, recently posted...
Florida family hopes to thank couple who found soldier's decades-old personal items
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The DeLand Naval Air Station Museum helped reunite personal items – almost 80 years old – belonging to a soldier after someone found them at a garage sale. Scott Storz is a volunteer at the museum. He said about a month ago a couple...
Central Florida man accused of shooting, killing woman at Barefoot Bay home
BAREFOOT BAY, Fla. - A Central Florida man was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing a woman he shared a home with, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. An investigation began Tuesday, Aug. 23, when deputies responded to the couple's home at 1 a.m. for a person shot. When law enforcement arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Ashley Perala, 35, of Barefoot Bay, dead inside the home.
Charlie Crist resigns from Congress to focus on race for Florida governor against Ron DeSantis
Charlie Crist announced that is he is resigning from his position as U.S. Representative for Florida’s 13th Congressional District to focus on his race to become the state's next governor. His resignation will be in effect at the close of business day on Wednesday. Staff for the Office of...
Florida alligator roaming Wendy's parking lot wrestled by deputies, captured
SPRING HILL, Fla - A Florida alligator was "taken into custody" Wednesday for roaming a Wendy's parking lot. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the fast food chain's Commercial Way location after the gator was spotted "loitering" in Spring Hill. Photos shared on social media appear...
Florida sets medical marijuana dosage, supply limits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida health officials have released a highly anticipated rule setting THC dosage amounts and supply limits on products doctors can order for medical-marijuana patients. The emergency rule sets a 70-day total supply limit of 24,500 mg of THC for non-smokable marijuana and establishes dosage caps for different...
California issue flex alert amid 'excessive heat'
California residents are urged to cut their electricity use on Wednesday evening as soaring temperatures led power regulators to issue a flex alert. The alert will be in effect statewide from 4-9 p.m. on August 31, California ISO, the state grid regulator, announced. During a flex alert, consumers are asked...
How to save 40 cents a gallon at Circle K gas stations on Sept. 1
PHOENIX - Heads up, drivers: Thousands of Circle K locations across the country are offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Sept. 1, ahead of Labor Day weekend. Circle K Fuel Day is set to take place at over 3,600 locations nationwide, including in Arizona. The deal is...
Watch: Bull runs into rodeo crowd after escaping from pen at Florida State Fairgrounds
TAMPA, Fla. - A crowd at a rodeo at the Florida State Fairgrounds got a lot closer to the action than they bargained for this weekend. Christopher Thornton, who was attending his very first rodeo, said a bull had just been moved into a chute when it broke through the side and leaped toward the audience in the stands.
Florida Lottery: Winning $175,000 ticket sold in Orlando set to expire Saturday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Check your tickets! According to the Florida Lottery, someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $175,000 and have yet to claim it. Officials said the FANTASY 5 ticket was sold at a Publix grocery store located at 14185 Lake Nona Boulevard in Orlando. Those who purchased tickets...
New DIY splatter paint studio opens in Central Florida
Channel your inner Jackson Pollock with a new D-I-Y splatter paint studio in Central Florida. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin takes you to “Pinspiration,” where canvases and other arts & crafts projects await you when you simply walk in and begin to create.
Weather Forecast: August 29, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida could see another round of storms moving into the area Monday evening. A similar pattern will set up each day this week with rain chances at 60 percent or greater.
