ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Three shooting incidents in Lancaster being investigated, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Three shooting incidents recently took place in Lancaster, thankfully all ending with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. The first incident took place on August 29, around 3:15 p.m.. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S Ann St. for...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Amber Alert canceled, teen found safe, PSP says

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | The PA State Police say that 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry has been located and is safe. An Amber Alert was sent out looking for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry, missing from Reading, Pa. Pennsylvania State Police say, Kalia-Henry was last seen at 2 a.m. on August...
READING, PA
local21news.com

Columbia man sentenced for role in drug delivery resulting in death

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A Columbia man was sentenced to 11-25 years in prison Monday after being convicted of drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine, and criminal use of a communication facility. Jeffrey Shackelford, 48 of the 500 block of Goldfinch...
COLUMBIA, PA
local21news.com

Three arrested for armed robbery in York County

NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened August 27 in York County. According to Northern York County Regional Police, officers were performing stationary patrol in the 1400 block of Seven Valleys Rd. in North Codorus Township. Police saw two men walk into a local Rutter's at 1:20 a.m. then soon after run out. York County 911 dispatched units to the Rutter’s Farm Store, reporting that the clerks were robbed at gunpoint.
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Middletown, PA
Middletown, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Dauphin County, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Crime & Safety
local21news.com

Police incident puts school in precautionary lockdown, now cleared

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A police incident on Interstate 81 caused a precautionary lock down at Central Dauphin School District on August 30, but Pennsylvania State Police have cleared the school to open back up. PSP says there was no direct threat to the school during the incident. The...
DAUPHIN, PA
local21news.com

'Active police incident' in Franklin County, officials say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Chambersburg Police Department along with the Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene of an "active police incident" in Chambersburg. Officials say it's happening in the unit block of North 4th Street. So far, there is no official word on what the exact...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Suspect threatens bystander with a gun after yelling at girlfriend, police say

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — An individual was threatened by a man at Frans Inn in Franklin County after the individual had witnessed the man arguing with his girlfriend. Chambersburg Police Department (CPD) say that the suspect, 26-year-old Joshua Baker, had been arguing with his girlfriend inside the establishment when a bystander had witnessed him doing so.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Harrisburg restaurateur sentenced to 111 months for drug trafficking

On August 29, 2022, Nyree Letterlough, who also goes by "Gram" or "Grammie," was sentenced to 111 months in prison by a District Court Judge for trafficking cocaine, and weapons offenses. According to a United States Attorney, in November 2021, Letterlough was convicted by a jury for drug trafficking, possessing...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Indecent Assault#Police#Violent Crime
local21news.com

Lebanon County DA rules state trooper shooting was justified

Lebanon, Lebanon County — After a nearly 10-month investigation, a fatal State Police involved shooting in Lebanon County has been ruled to be justified. But, the trooper and the Lebanon County District Attorney are under intense scrutiny following the incident. "Our biggest concern is that there is equal justice...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man slapped outside of Sheetz in Franklin County, police say

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — A man was assaulted outside of a Sheetz in Franklin County around 9:30PM on August 25. The Chambersburg Police Department say that the victim told police that he was standing outside of the Sheetz on 1 Monticello Court when a man came up to him and slapped him in the face.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Waynesboro man sentenced on methamphetamine and firearms charges, officials say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Johnathan Fisher, age 40, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 29, 2022, to a term of 151 months imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for methamphetamine trafficking and weapons offenses.
WAYNESBORO, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
local21news.com

Two new drug treatment centers open in Central PA

Springettsbury Township, York County — Two new drug treatment centers are throwing open the doors in Central Pennsylvania. “The closer we are to the patients, the better off the treatment outcomes will be,” said Brian Nash from Crossroads. Crossroads, a national drug treatment provider, is opening up facilities...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

$1 million Scratch-Off sold at Lancaster retailer

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A $1 million-winning Millionaire Bucks Scratch-Off was sold by a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Lancaster County, according to PA lottery. The retailer who sold the ticket, Turkey Hill on West State St., Quarryville. Turkey Hill also received a $5,000 for the sale of the ticket.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

$3M winning scratch off lottery ticket sold in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Cumberland County sold a $3 million-winning $3 Million Diamonds and Gold Scratch-Off. Giant at 950 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $3 Million Diamonds and Gold is a $30 game that...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy