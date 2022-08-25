Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLititz, PA
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
Goodie Bags, Live Music, And Old Treasures: Vintage Revival Market is One of a Kind [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Three shooting incidents in Lancaster being investigated, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Three shooting incidents recently took place in Lancaster, thankfully all ending with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. The first incident took place on August 29, around 3:15 p.m.. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S Ann St. for...
Amber Alert canceled, teen found safe, PSP says
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | The PA State Police say that 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry has been located and is safe. An Amber Alert was sent out looking for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry, missing from Reading, Pa. Pennsylvania State Police say, Kalia-Henry was last seen at 2 a.m. on August...
Columbia man sentenced for role in drug delivery resulting in death
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A Columbia man was sentenced to 11-25 years in prison Monday after being convicted of drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine, and criminal use of a communication facility. Jeffrey Shackelford, 48 of the 500 block of Goldfinch...
Three arrested for armed robbery in York County
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened August 27 in York County. According to Northern York County Regional Police, officers were performing stationary patrol in the 1400 block of Seven Valleys Rd. in North Codorus Township. Police saw two men walk into a local Rutter's at 1:20 a.m. then soon after run out. York County 911 dispatched units to the Rutter’s Farm Store, reporting that the clerks were robbed at gunpoint.
Police incident puts school in precautionary lockdown, now cleared
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A police incident on Interstate 81 caused a precautionary lock down at Central Dauphin School District on August 30, but Pennsylvania State Police have cleared the school to open back up. PSP says there was no direct threat to the school during the incident. The...
'Active police incident' in Franklin County, officials say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Chambersburg Police Department along with the Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene of an "active police incident" in Chambersburg. Officials say it's happening in the unit block of North 4th Street. So far, there is no official word on what the exact...
Suspect threatens bystander with a gun after yelling at girlfriend, police say
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — An individual was threatened by a man at Frans Inn in Franklin County after the individual had witnessed the man arguing with his girlfriend. Chambersburg Police Department (CPD) say that the suspect, 26-year-old Joshua Baker, had been arguing with his girlfriend inside the establishment when a bystander had witnessed him doing so.
Harrisburg restaurateur sentenced to 111 months for drug trafficking
On August 29, 2022, Nyree Letterlough, who also goes by "Gram" or "Grammie," was sentenced to 111 months in prison by a District Court Judge for trafficking cocaine, and weapons offenses. According to a United States Attorney, in November 2021, Letterlough was convicted by a jury for drug trafficking, possessing...
Lebanon County DA rules state trooper shooting was justified
Lebanon, Lebanon County — After a nearly 10-month investigation, a fatal State Police involved shooting in Lebanon County has been ruled to be justified. But, the trooper and the Lebanon County District Attorney are under intense scrutiny following the incident. "Our biggest concern is that there is equal justice...
Man slapped outside of Sheetz in Franklin County, police say
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — A man was assaulted outside of a Sheetz in Franklin County around 9:30PM on August 25. The Chambersburg Police Department say that the victim told police that he was standing outside of the Sheetz on 1 Monticello Court when a man came up to him and slapped him in the face.
19-year-old York County man will spend 12-25 years behind bars for role in robbery/murder
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A York County man pled guilty to murder of the third degree and criminal conspiracy to robbery on Monday afternoon in connection with the death of 41-year-old Whispering Wind Bear Spirit in May of 2021. Officials say 19-year-old Nicholas Strada was sentenced to 12-25...
Waynesboro man sentenced on methamphetamine and firearms charges, officials say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Johnathan Fisher, age 40, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 29, 2022, to a term of 151 months imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for methamphetamine trafficking and weapons offenses.
$600 worth of counterfeit bills used at Best Buy, police seek identity of suspects
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Lower Paxton Township police are investigating a counterfeiting incident that took place at Best Buy in the 5000 block of Jonestown Road. Authorities say on July 23 around 5:00 PM a black female in a red shirt passed $600.00 worth of counterfeit bills to complete a purchase and then left the store.
Safer Communities Act proposal getting applause from local crime intervention programs
Crime intervention program coordinators are applauding President Biden’s proposal for the Safer Communities Act. They say a big investment in youth is needed, so there can be more graduations and fewer funerals. “We can break that cycle of violence at the youth level, we’ll be able to experience those...
One dead in building collapse at Martin's Potato Rolls in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | Pennsylvania State Police says there was one fatality as a result of the building collapse, a 30-year-old Steven G. Graby, of Washington Boro. Graby was employed by Structure Steel Erectors Division of High Industries. State police say the body wasn't found until...
Two new drug treatment centers open in Central PA
Springettsbury Township, York County — Two new drug treatment centers are throwing open the doors in Central Pennsylvania. “The closer we are to the patients, the better off the treatment outcomes will be,” said Brian Nash from Crossroads. Crossroads, a national drug treatment provider, is opening up facilities...
International Overdose Awareness Day marked with event at Capitol
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day and a group of parents who lost a child teamed up with lawmakers and awareness groups at an event at the Capitol. Several people were on hand to show support for their lost loved one. Many told their...
$1 million Scratch-Off sold at Lancaster retailer
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A $1 million-winning Millionaire Bucks Scratch-Off was sold by a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Lancaster County, according to PA lottery. The retailer who sold the ticket, Turkey Hill on West State St., Quarryville. Turkey Hill also received a $5,000 for the sale of the ticket.
$3M winning scratch off lottery ticket sold in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Cumberland County sold a $3 million-winning $3 Million Diamonds and Gold Scratch-Off. Giant at 950 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $3 Million Diamonds and Gold is a $30 game that...
LLWS player hospitalized with head injury finally heads back to Utah after 2 weeks
DANVILLE, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — Easton Oliverson - the Little League Baseball player who was sent to the hospital after sustaining a head injury that put him in a "near death" situation - is headed back to his home in Salt Lake City today. Two weeks ago, officials told...
