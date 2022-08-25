Read full article on original website
12-Year-Old Still Missing in Olean
Olean Police say that a 12-year-old is still missing after more than a week. Dakota Smith reportedly packed a bag and left home against his parents’ wishes a week ago after an argument and has not been seen since. His parents say he has a history of this kind of behavior but has never been away this long.
Wellsville Police Charge Man for Failing to Appear on Petit Larceny Charge
WELLSVILLE, NY – Wellsville Police, acting on a Bench Warrant issued by the Wellsville Village...
Another Arrest in Fraudulent Check Scheme
Another Bradford man has been arrested in connection with a fraudulent check cashing scheme. City Police executed a warrant on Friday and arrested 39-year-old Theodore Kimball. Kimball is charged with several charges related to possessing and cashing fraudulent checks in and around the Bradford area. Kimball was arraigned and released...
Bradford Woman Accused of Stabbing her Mother
A Bradford woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her mother. According to Bradford Township Police, officers were dispatched for a 911 call Sunday Evening and found the victim, who said she had been stabbed in the stomach by her daughter, 47-year-old Jennifer Paulik. The victim was flown to UPMC...
Double shooting on Hewitt sends men to ECMC
Officials say it happened on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue.
Town of Tonawanda Police investigate double homicide
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Sunday night on Parker Boulevard near Kenmore Avenue. Police were called to an apartment at 703 Parker Boulevard just before 10pm. When officers arrived, they found three people shot. A male and female...
Depew woman arrested for DWI
On August 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Lynn M. Jelonek., 55, of Depew, NY for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers conducting a sobriety road check in the village of Alden arrested Jelonek. During the interview Jelonek was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Jelonek had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. She was transported to SP Clarence for processing. A chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Jelonek was released with appearance tickets for the village of Alden court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
Oaks Convicted in 2018 Fatal Crash in Duke Center
A Bradford man has been convicted of vehicular homicide and other charges in connection with a fatal 2018 crash in Duke Center. A jury in McKean County Court found 35-year-old Daniel W. Oaks II guilty on Wednesday of Homicide by Vehicle, Involuntary Manslaughter, and three counts of Aggravated Assault by Vehicle.
Bradford Man Arrested on Drug Charges
A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail on drug charges. City of Bradford Police were called to assist Pennsylvania State Parole Agents at an apartment on Pine Street where they encountered 37-year-old Jonathan W. Colts. An investigation allegedly found Colts to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Jamestown Man Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer During Disturbance Call
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer while causing a disturbance at a local store last week. Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the Family Dollar store in Brooklyn Square for a disorderly person call.
Bradford Man Charged in Fake Check Scheme
A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail on a check-cashing scheme. On August 5th, Foster Township Police arrested Justin Hillard for cashing fraudulent checks at the Northwest Bank branch on East Main Street. Hillard reportedly told Police that he knew the checks were fake, and that he was cashing them for another man who would give him a cut.
Large barge washes ashore south of Dunkirk
The Coast Guard said it is in communication with the owner of the barge who is developing a plan to remove it.
Cuba man arrested for assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, contempt
On August 28th, 2022, at approximately 4:30p.m., Cuba Police arrested Thomas J. Kazanjian, 68 of Cuba. Kazanjian was arrested on charges of criminal contempt of a court order 2nd (2 counts, Misdemeanors), resisting arrest (Misdemeanor), assault 2nd (assault against a police officer, 2 counts – Felony) Kazanjian was processed and placed in front of a Friendship Town Justice and sent to the Allegany County Jail on $5,000.00 bail. Two Cuba Police Department officers were treated and released at the scene.
Stabbing victim flown to hospital, female in custody after alleged stabbing in Wellsville Sunday (warning, graphic video)
A male is being flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in critical condition after being stabbed on Maple Avenue in the village of Wellsville today around noon. Two females were taken into custody, one for allegedly stabbing the male, and one resisted being detained and was taken by Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance to Jones Memorial Hospital under police custody.
Body confirmed to be missing Penfield man
32-year-old Nicholas Biermann went missing Monday morning in Penfield.
Buffalo man arrested after firing shots at Cheektowaga house party
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A man in Cheektowaga was arrested overnight after a fight at a house party. Police there say around 200 people were gathered on Redwood Drive when neighbors called in a disturbance. As the party started breaking up, police say multiple people started fighting. Cheektowaga Police say...
Large Barge Runs Ashore Overnight On Lake Erie In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A large barge ran ashore overnight in the Town of Dunkirk. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the craft detached from its tow on Lake Erie around midnight Wednesday before floating to the beach along Van Buren Point. Due to current choppy water...
Glider crashes into trees in Chautauqua County, occupants treated at scene
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two men were treated for injuries after a glider crashed in Chautauqua County, New York. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an airplane accident at about 1:31 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 on North Erie Street in the town of Chautauqua, New York. When the Sheriff’s Office arrived, they […]
