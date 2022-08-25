Student arrested for hiding cameras in I.V. bathroom has charges dismissed, larger investigation still underway

Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Suspect Arrested for Stealing Ambulance
Santa Barbara Police responded to a report of a stolen ambulance in the 1100 block of Garden Street on Saturday evening. John Palminteri reports the empty AMR ambulance was stolen from E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara while emergency personnel were responding to a medical call at a hotel. Shortly...
Lompoc Police officers notice a decrease in crime in community
LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc police officers are noticing a decrease in crime in the community. The post Lompoc Police officers notice a decrease in crime in community appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Officers ask Oxnard community to help identify fatal hit-and-run driver
The Oxnard Police Department said it opened an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run incident in the Ventura Road and Ninth Street area that left one unidentified man dead. The post Officers ask Oxnard community to help identify fatal hit-and-run driver appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lawsuit Filed Over Goleta Beach Restaurant
The ongoing quest to bring a restaurant back to Goleta Beach is now the subject of a lawsuit that claims the current developers broke their contract with a former partner, stole her ideas, and committed fraud along the way. Alicia Whitney, who founded the Sea Legs restaurant group in Huntington...
kclu.org
Police looking for driver of car in fatal hit-and-run collision on South Coast
What started as a hit-and-run investigation on the South Coast has now potentially turned into a murder case. Oxnard Police were called to the area of Ventura Road, and Ninth Street around one Monday morning by reports of someone being hit by a vehicle. They found a seriously injured man. He was taken to a hospital, but now, there’s word he died.
City council names new Santa Barbara police chief
The city council appointed Kelly Ann Gordon to fill the role of Santa Barbara Police Chief, which has not been filled since February 2021.
Child dies after being hit by car in Goleta
A child died after being struck by a vehicle in Goleta on Tuesday afternoon. It happened shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Nectarine Ave.
oxnardpd.org
News Release: Serious Injury Traffic Collision Involving Pedestrian (8/29/22)
SUBJECT: Serious Injury Traffic Collision Involving Pedestrian. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 0108 hours, Oxnard Police officers and EMS personnel were dispatched to the area of Ventura Road and Ninth Street to check the well-being of an injured person down in the roadway. Officers located the person and found him to have significant injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. The unidentified adult male was quickly transported to the Ventura County Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition. The driver that struck the pedestrian fled the scene.
Ventura County Christian School fighting district after being asked to close over building safety
Ventura County Christian School is now in a legal battle against the district after being asked to shut down due to safety issues with the school's building.
celebsbar.com
Man busted after sneaking nearly 2,000 animals including baby crocodiles through airport
Animals hidden in his clothes through an airport has pleaded guilty to federal charges. The Californian man, from the coastal city of Oxnard, illegally imported the creatures mainly from Mexico, with the animals believed to have a market value of more than $739,000 (£633,000).
Fatal motorcycle accident on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara closes lane
A fatal car accident involving a motorcycle on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara shut down the left lane on Wednesday morning. The post Fatal motorcycle accident on northbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara closes lane appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Customers raise money after generator stolen from Santa Maria food truck
The owner of Beth's Tamales and Tacos says the generator for her food truck was stolen last Thursday night, temporarily halting their operations.
Dignity Health expands human trafficking Medical Safe Haven program to Santa Maria
Dignity Health announced the expansion of its Medical Safe Haven (MSH) program to the Family Medicine Center at Marian Regional Medical Center on Tuesday. The post Dignity Health expands human trafficking Medical Safe Haven program to Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Sick sea lions are being reported through Santa Barbara and Ventura counties
Domoic acid toxicosis isn’t anything new to the Central Coast. The first case of domoic acid in California sea lions was first discovered by The Marine Mammal Center back in 1998.
High bacteria levels prompt water warning for popular SoCal beach spots
L.A. County health officials are asking residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the Santa Monica Pier, Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey and other popular spots.
Roughly 2,000 customers left without power for hours in Santa Ynez Valley
Around 140 PG&E customers in the Santa Ynez Valley have been left without power for at least nearly four hours on Tuesday afternoon. The post Roughly 2,000 customers left without power for hours in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Gun Show draws a crowd at Ventura County Fairgrounds
VENTURA, Calif.-A controversial gun show did not draw a protest on its opening day. There were no protesters or big signs publicizing the show at the entrance to Ventura County fairgrounds. There have been protests in the past. The Crossroads Ventura Cali Gun Show hosted by Crossroads of the West included lots of security and The post Gun Show draws a crowd at Ventura County Fairgrounds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Education Office Bestows Top Honors on Six County Teachers Who Exemplify Excellence in Education
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara County – The Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) has announced the selection of three Distinguished Mentors and three Distinguished New Educators who will be honored at the ninth annual A Salute to Teachers gala in November hosted by SBCEO and founding co-sponsor, Cox Communications, with support from other generous sponsors.
kclu.org
Some Central, South Coast communities tightening water use restrictions as drought impacts hit home
With the impacts of the drought continuing to grow on the Central and South Coasts, many communities are ramping up water use restrictions. In the City of Thousand Oaks, the city’s limitations on the use of spray sprinklers could go from 15, to ten minutes a day starting on Thursday. The City Council will vote on it Tuesday.
One injured in semi-truck rollover crash off Highway 154
Santa Barbara County Fire said the west bound lane of Highway 154 remains closed. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
