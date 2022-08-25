ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Student arrested for hiding cameras in I.V. bathroom has charges dismissed, larger investigation still underway

By Mark Alfred
Daily Nexus
 6 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Suspect Arrested for Stealing Ambulance

Santa Barbara Police responded to a report of a stolen ambulance in the 1100 block of Garden Street on Saturday evening. John Palminteri reports the empty AMR ambulance was stolen from E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara while emergency personnel were responding to a medical call at a hotel. Shortly...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Lawsuit Filed Over Goleta Beach Restaurant

The ongoing quest to bring a restaurant back to Goleta Beach is now the subject of a lawsuit that claims the current developers broke their contract with a former partner, stole her ideas, and committed fraud along the way. Alicia Whitney, who founded the Sea Legs restaurant group in Huntington...
GOLETA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Isla Vista, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Isla Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
kclu.org

Police looking for driver of car in fatal hit-and-run collision on South Coast

What started as a hit-and-run investigation on the South Coast has now potentially turned into a murder case. Oxnard Police were called to the area of Ventura Road, and Ninth Street around one Monday morning by reports of someone being hit by a vehicle. They found a seriously injured man. He was taken to a hospital, but now, there’s word he died.
OXNARD, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release: Serious Injury Traffic Collision Involving Pedestrian (8/29/22)

SUBJECT: Serious Injury Traffic Collision Involving Pedestrian. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 0108 hours, Oxnard Police officers and EMS personnel were dispatched to the area of Ventura Road and Ninth Street to check the well-being of an injured person down in the roadway. Officers located the person and found him to have significant injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. The unidentified adult male was quickly transported to the Ventura County Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition. The driver that struck the pedestrian fled the scene.
OXNARD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isla Vista Foot Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 3-12

Gun Show draws a crowd at Ventura County Fairgrounds

VENTURA, Calif.-A controversial gun show did not draw a protest on its opening day. There were no protesters or big signs publicizing the show at the entrance to Ventura County fairgrounds. There have been protests in the past. The Crossroads Ventura Cali Gun Show hosted by Crossroads of the West included lots of security and The post Gun Show draws a crowd at Ventura County Fairgrounds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Education Office Bestows Top Honors on Six County Teachers Who Exemplify Excellence in Education

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara County – The Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) has announced the selection of three Distinguished Mentors and three Distinguished New Educators who will be honored at the ninth annual A Salute to Teachers gala in November hosted by SBCEO and founding co-sponsor, Cox Communications, with support from other generous sponsors.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy