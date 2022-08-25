ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Aug. 31

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Aug. 30, Rock Road, CCSO. A 17-year-old girl’s debit card was allegedly...
GILLETTE, WY
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/30/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Tuesday, Aug. 30:. At 2:13 a.m. to Highway 450 for a reported fire. Firefighters located two flatbed transport trailers with miscellaneous debris burning. Firefighters extinguished the fire and contained it from spreading through the storage yard. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Man threatens teenage daughter, man with handgun

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Aggravated assault charges could be pending for a man who pointed a gun at his teenage daughter’s head and another man, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Tuesday. The suspect, identified as a 42-year-old man, was allegedly tipped off by a neighbor who told...
GILLETTE, WY
Gillette police: Driver charged with aggravated assault after pointing gun at other vehicle’s occupants

GILLETTE, Wyo. — An 18-year-old man was charged with four counts of aggravated assault after police said he pointed a gun at people in a vehicle on Douglas Highway Aug. 26. A man driving a silver Honda with Georgia license plates pointed a rifle at people in a blue Chevrolet that a 41-year-old man was driving north on Douglas Highway, Gillette Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said Monday. Two 48-year-old women and a 4-year-old boy were also in the Chevrolet. Police found the silver Honda unattended on 12th Street. They found the man with a 23-year-old man in an apartment building.
GILLETTE, WY
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Aug. 30

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Aug. 29

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fraud, Aug. 27, Echeta Road, CCSO. Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said that a 71-year-old...
GILLETTE, WY
Primetime owners ask for help to solve burglary, hoping bikes will be returned

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Greers are asking the public to help figure out who burglarized Primetime @ The Bicycle Shop Aug. 28. Store staff showed security footage in a Facebook post. In the video, the unidentified suspects first entered the garage at 4:45 a.m. Aug. 28 and stole three bikes. The store’s alarm didn’t get triggered until the individuals returned at about 5:20 a.m. and stole another bike, said Ashley Greer, who co-owns the store with her husband, James.
GILLETTE, WY
Change of Plea Hearing Held for Man Charged With Multiple Felonies

A change of plea hearing was recently held in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for a man charged with multiple felonies. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the state, 31-year-old Joshua Reamer-Koehl pleaded guilty to the charges of...
SHERIDAN, WY
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 29

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Monte Vista Lane closure in Gillette extends through Oct. 14

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Monte Vista Lane from Cimarron Drive through the cul-de-sac will be closed through Oct. 14, a City of Gillette form said Aug. 29. Contractor DRM and engineer KLJ are completing full width street reconstruction and utility work. Traffic signs will be posted. Cimarron Drive is near...
GILLETTE, WY
‘Deadman’s Curve’ Takes Another Victim In Fiery Crash; WYDOT Launches Safety Campaign

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a section of mountain highway just west of Buffalo in the Bighorns known locally as “Deadman’s Curve” that is aptly named, especially for out-of-state “flatland” drivers unaware or unbelieving of the dangers. Even with multiple safety measures in place, it continues to claim lives as authorities seek better accident prevention on the steep grade.
WYOMING STATE
Changes made regarding Mayor Kaumo’s August 31 hearing

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The initial hearing scheduled for Wednesday this week, in the matter of the State of Wyoming Vs Timothy Kaumo has been vacated and replaced with a settlement conference occurring on September 20 at 9 a.m. A settlement conference is typically between the prosecuting and defending attorneys to lay out the next steps in the court proceedings before a judge, who in this case is Judge Michael Greer of Uinta County.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Bureau of Land Management to host 5 wild horse adoptions in September

GILLETTE, Wyo. — There will be five wild horse and burro adoption events in September, starting with a Saturday, Sept. 3, adoption at the Wind River Wild Horse Ranch, according to the Bureau of Land Management. A Friday, Sept. 2, planned adoption event at the Wheatland Off Range Corral...
GILLETTE, WY
Road Closure scheduled for I-90 Bridge Repair in Buffalo

A damaged bridge at the Interstate 90-Highway 16 interchange in Buffalo is scheduled for repairs this week and a road closure is se to happen on Thursday, September 1, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In a release from WYDOT, they reported the bridge was damaged in July of...
BUFFALO, WY
Week-long warm up continues; weak cold front to temper Friday high

GILLETTE, Wyo. — With strong high pressure firmly in place over the region, the week-long warm-up to the Labor Day holiday weekend will continue. Skies will remain clear and sunny today as the high gets near 90 degrees. A southwest breeze 5 to 8 mph should transition to come from the northeast after noon. Gusts could reach 16 mph. Tonight’s low should fall to around 62 degrees under clear skies.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Obituary: Christian Dean Knigge

Christian Dean Knigge: October 21, 1965 – August 21, 2022. Christian Dean Knigge, Gillette resident, 56, died on Aug 21, 2022 at his home from suicide. Dean was the first born of Buzz and Kay (Nielsen) Knigge on October 21, 1965 in Jackson Hole, WY. Dean grew up in...
GILLETTE, WY

