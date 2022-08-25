ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Wednesday in Polk County. In Lakeland, he's expected to speak on the prices of prescriptions. Tuesday afternoon, he presented $1.9 million to Suwannee County. DeSantis says the money is purposed to go toward the expansion of water distribution...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

What's Florida's swing state, political status in 2022?

Florida, USA — The scramble to determine the fate of a U.S. Senate seat, the governor's mansion, and Florida's status as a political battleground all hang in the balance leading up to the November general election. It might not be the kind of election Florida voters are used to...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
WESH

Launch Day: Artemis 1 launch set to lift off from Florida

Many have been excited about the Artemis 1 launch day Monday. The launch is expected to come early Monday morning and liftoff from Launch Pad 39-B. Hundreds of thousands of people are visiting Brevard County in hopes of catching a great view. Anywhere from 100,000 to 500,000 people are expected...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#The First Baptist Church#Wlwt
WESH

Doctors say COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, new vaccines coming

Life in the pandemic has changed since March of 2020. Doctors say there are still precautions to take even during times of lower hospitalizations. The COVID-19 virus has changed over the past two years and vaccines are also changing. “There is a new vaccine that should be out shortly. And...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy