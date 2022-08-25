Read full article on original website
FWC working to trap bear spotted in Seminole County with head stuck in plastic container
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — When bears and other animals get into trash, it's more than a nuisance. It's a legitimate threat to their lives. George Cheney spotted a bear when he heard a noise next door at his Seminole County home. "Looked to see what was going on out...
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces the state of Florida's lawsuit against FDA
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Wednesday in Polk County, where he announced that the state of Florida has filed a lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration. In Lakeland, he spoke on the prices of prescriptions, and the attempt to make it more...
WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Polk County
LAKELAND, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Wednesday in Polk County. In Lakeland, he's expected to speak on the prices of prescriptions. Tuesday afternoon, he presented $1.9 million to Suwannee County. DeSantis says the money is purposed to go toward the expansion of water distribution...
What's Florida's swing state, political status in 2022?
Florida, USA — The scramble to determine the fate of a U.S. Senate seat, the governor's mansion, and Florida's status as a political battleground all hang in the balance leading up to the November general election. It might not be the kind of election Florida voters are used to...
Soggy pattern to continue Wednesday!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast.
Energy bill assistance program available for qualified households
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Many people need a little help just to get by each day as inflation tightens the budgets of Americans everywhere. One government program is crucial for helping thousands of Floridians keep the lights on, but you may not have heard of it. "You don't know...
High temperatures forecast to reach up to mid-90s, afternoon rain expected
Fla. — This afternoon, it's going to be hot and humid. High temperatures will be reaching the low to mid-90s. As the afternoon comes, scattered rain is forecast for Wednesday around 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Widespread storms are expected toward the evening. Later in the evening, closer...
Launch Day: Artemis 1 launch set to lift off from Florida
Many have been excited about the Artemis 1 launch day Monday. The launch is expected to come early Monday morning and liftoff from Launch Pad 39-B. Hundreds of thousands of people are visiting Brevard County in hopes of catching a great view. Anywhere from 100,000 to 500,000 people are expected...
Doctors say COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, new vaccines coming
Life in the pandemic has changed since March of 2020. Doctors say there are still precautions to take even during times of lower hospitalizations. The COVID-19 virus has changed over the past two years and vaccines are also changing. “There is a new vaccine that should be out shortly. And...
Florida woman sentenced to life for 1-year-old son's malnutrition death
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A vegan woman convicted of murder in the malnutrition death of her young son has been sentenced to life in prison. Sheila O’Leary was sentenced Monday in Lee County, Florida. She was convicted in June of first-degree murder and five other counts in the...
