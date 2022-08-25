Read full article on original website
WVNews
Clarksburg Visitor's Bureau information office opens in Goff Building in downtown Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — City and state officials joined building owner Chris Lane and Clarksburg Visitors Bureau Executive Director Tina Yoke for a ribbon cutting at a new location for visitors and residents alike to get more information on the area. Visitors to the new Clarksburg Visitors Center...
WVNews
100 new jobs coming to Morgantown, West Virginia, after Hope Gas sale
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Hearthstone Utilities officially acquired Hope Gas from Dominion Energy on Wednesday. CEO of Hope Gas Morgan O’Brien said the $690 million investment is significant and brings with it opportunities for growth with a focus on West Virginia.
WVNews
LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Rowlesburg, Belington, and Salem
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Preston, Barbour, and Harrison counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
WVNews
Bridge replacement projecs in Lewis & Mason counties among West Virginia Division of Highways bid awards
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Projects have been awarded to replace the Fourth Street Arch Bridge in Lewis County and the Freemansburg Arch Bridge in Lewis County, renovate sidewalk in Shinnston, replace a bridge in Mason County, construct ADA-compliant ramps in Marion and Monongalia counties, and do paving between Cheat Lake and Coopers Rock.
WVNews
WVU Innovation Corporation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Innovation Corporation announced today (Aug…
WVNews
West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival Golf Classic held Wednesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival Golf Classic was held Wednesday at the Bridgeport Country Club. After heavy rain the day before, golfers were able to enjoy pleasant weather and a relatively dry course for the 39th annual tournament.
WVNews
Appalachian Regional Commission Co-Chair announces $73.5 million ARISE initiative at inaugural Tech Yeah conference
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin has announced the Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies, a $73.5 million grant initiative that aims to strengthen the region while bringing its 13 states — including West Virginia — closer together. Manchin announced the...
WVNews
McCutchan Annual Car Show to benefit EFHS Foundation, sports complex project
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On Saturday, McCutchan’s Heating and Cooling will hold its second annual car show at East Fairmont High School, the proceeds of which go toward supporting the high school’s foundation and a proposed new sports complex on campus. McCutchan’s Heating and Cooling owner...
WVNews
Donna Jean Hitt
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Donna Jean Hitt, 82, of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in a local nursing home. She was born in Baltimore, MD, on March 22, 1940, a daughter of the late Scott and Dorothy Davis Tanner of Sycamore Road, Clarksburg.
WVNews
William 'Bill' Sampson
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — William “Bill” Sampson, 86, of Shinnston, WV received his wings on August 28, 2022. He passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 7, 1936 to the late James Andrew Sampson and Sarah Grey in Brenizer, PA.
WVNews
LC Golf in Full Swing
Lewis County golf continues to march toward the postseason with a pair of matches over the past week, with the first at Fairmont Field Club and the second at Tygart Lake. On Aug. 22, the Minutemen took on Fairmont Senior, North Marion, Lincoln, and Robert C. Byrd at Fairmont Field Club. Lewis County finished third among the five teams, ahead of Lincoln and RCB. (RCB did not field the required four players to compete as a team.)
WVNews
For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key
West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
WVNews
The Backyard Brawl is almost here
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – First it was years, then months, weeks and days. Now the countdown to the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl, dormant since 2011, is mere hours away.
WVNews
Maids Volleyball downs Elkins, falls to P-B
Maids volleyball got its sectional title defense underway last week, splitting a tri-match with a win over Elkins and a loss to Phillip Barbour. The loss came despite a strong opening game in the best-of-three-game contest against the Colts. The Maids took the first game over Elkins, 25-21, only to...
