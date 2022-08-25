ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, WV

Bridge replacement projecs in Lewis & Mason counties among West Virginia Division of Highways bid awards

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Projects have been awarded to replace the Fourth Street Arch Bridge in Lewis County and the Freemansburg Arch Bridge in Lewis County, renovate sidewalk in Shinnston, replace a bridge in Mason County, construct ADA-compliant ramps in Marion and Monongalia counties, and do paving between Cheat Lake and Coopers Rock.
Donna Jean Hitt

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Donna Jean Hitt, 82, of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in a local nursing home. She was born in Baltimore, MD, on March 22, 1940, a daughter of the late Scott and Dorothy Davis Tanner of Sycamore Road, Clarksburg.
William 'Bill' Sampson

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — William “Bill” Sampson, 86, of Shinnston, WV received his wings on August 28, 2022. He passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 7, 1936 to the late James Andrew Sampson and Sarah Grey in Brenizer, PA.
LC Golf in Full Swing

Lewis County golf continues to march toward the postseason with a pair of matches over the past week, with the first at Fairmont Field Club and the second at Tygart Lake. On Aug. 22, the Minutemen took on Fairmont Senior, North Marion, Lincoln, and Robert C. Byrd at Fairmont Field Club. Lewis County finished third among the five teams, ahead of Lincoln and RCB. (RCB did not field the required four players to compete as a team.)
For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key

West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
The Backyard Brawl is almost here

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – First it was years, then months, weeks and days. Now the countdown to the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl, dormant since 2011, is mere hours away.
Maids Volleyball downs Elkins, falls to P-B

Maids volleyball got its sectional title defense underway last week, splitting a tri-match with a win over Elkins and a loss to Phillip Barbour. The loss came despite a strong opening game in the best-of-three-game contest against the Colts. The Maids took the first game over Elkins, 25-21, only to...
