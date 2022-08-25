Two former Clemson defenders have been waived following the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday. Safety Nolan Turner and linebacker James Skalski were both waived following their first NFL camp and preseason. Turner, who spent six seasons with the Tigers (2016-21), signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent this past spring. In his time at Clemson, the Alabama native and 2020 All-American recorded 259 tackles, 20 pass breakups, seven interceptions for 78 yards, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles. James Skalski also spent six seasons with the Tigers and signed on with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free...

