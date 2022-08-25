Read full article on original website
'Blue Bloods': First Look Photos of the Season 13 Premiere
While most shows are returning for their new seasons in September, Blue Bloods fans have to wait until the first Friday of October for the continuing adventures of the Reagan family. Thankfully, CBS has made that wait a little easier to take thanks to a set of new photos from the Season 13 premiere. There are a few spoilers in the pictures, so be warned!
'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Takes 'Reboot' Turn After Major Character's Death
As The Goldbergs enters a rare 10th season for a sitcom in September, the hit ABC will experience a soft "reboot," picking up after the death of Jeff Garlin's Murray. Garlin left the series in December 2021 following an investigation into his on-set behavior, and producers used a combination of CGI, stand-ins, and outtakes to include Murray in the second half of Season 9. By the time Season 10 begins though, Murray is dead.
'The Goldbergs' Reportedly Make a Decision on Jeff Garlin's Original Character
The Goldbergs producers have reportedly made a decision on Jeff Garlin's original character, following the actor's previous exit from the series. According to Entertainment Weekly, Garlin's Murray Goldberg — the family patriarch — will be killed off at the beginning of the new season. The news was revealed by showrunner Alex Barnow in a new interview with the outlet.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Charlbi Dean, Model and The CW Actress, Dead at 32
Charlbi Dean, a South African model and actress on the cusp of stardom thanks to her role in the 2022 Palme d'Or winner Triangle of Sadness, died Monday. She was 32. Dean also starred as the assassin Syonide on The CW's DC Comics series Black Lightning. Dean died in New...
Britney Spears Reveals She Turned Down Meghan Markle-Style Interview With Oprah Winfrey
If you thought Meghan Markle exposing the fraught system of the royal family and her time in Buckingham Palace was riveting, imagine Britney Spears spilling all the tea with the media queen, Oprah. Apparently, Spears had the chance to do a Markle-style interview with Lady O and shut it down. The "Baby One More Tine" singer released a bombshell 22-minute audio clip on YouTube Sunday about the "abuse" she experienced as a result of her 13-year conservatorship.
Beloved Morning Show Host Mark Jacobs Has Died
Beloved Florida morning radio show host Mark Jacobs has died. Jacobs, who hosted the Cat Pak Morning Show and Pensacola's NewsRadio 92.3, passed away on Monday, Aug. 22 "peacefully with his family at his bedside" after several months of battling pancreatitis, Cat Country 98.7 confirmed. According to the radio station, Jacobs suffered a pancreatitis attack in May and was "working to recover and return when things took a turn."
'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall
Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
'House Party' Reboot Not Canceled, Heading to Theaters Instead of HBO Max
New Line Cinema's House Party was initially set to air on HBO Max. Deadline now reports that the LeBron James-Maverick Carter-produced reboot will instead open in theaters on Dec. 9 this year. The screenplay was penned by Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover (writers of the hit FX series Atlanta) and stars Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore, Karen Obilom, and DC Young Fly. It comes more than 30 years after the original film was released, the new film (and possible franchise). It's expected to be a cultural phenomenon for a new generation.
'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books
Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Speaks out After Controversial Photos Surface From Mom's Birthday Party
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney responded to the backlash from photos she shared of her mother's birthday party on Saturday. The pictures showed an unidentified family member wearing a "Blue Lives Matter" T-shirt and people were seen wearing parody versions of the "Make America Great Again" hat. On Twitter, Sweeney didn't say her family's political affiliation, and only asked fans to "stop making assumptions."
Simone Biles' Sister Adria Reveals the Olympian's Reaction to Her 'Claim to Fame' Game (Exclusive)
It didn't take long for Adria Biles to get clocked as Simone Biles' sister after entering the Claim to Fame house, but "Louise" managed to channel her family's winning spirit and stick it out until Monday's episode of the ABC reality show. After being eliminated seventh in Claim to Fame, which pits celebrity family members against one another in a competition to discover one another's true identity, Adria opened up to PopCulture.com about her time in the house and what her sister Simone's reaction was to her reality TV debut.
Netflix Plans Special Nostalgic Features to Celebrate 25th Anniversary
Monday, Aug. 29 is the 25th anniversary of Netflix's incorporation as a company. Today it faces direct competition from some of the biggest and oldest brands in the entertainment industry, but it has its own history to celebrate – including its status as the first major streaming service. Netflix has marked the occasion with a retrospective video and a few other blasts from the past.
Richard Roat, Actor on 'Seinfeld' and Tons of Other Shows, Dead at 89
Longtime character actor Richard Roat died earlier this month. He was 89. Roat racked up over 130 credits in a career that spanned half a century. The actor appeared in some of the most beloved television shows in history, including Seinfeld, Friends, Cheers, Dallas, Happy Days, Murphy Brown, and Hawaii Five-0.
Apple TV+ Renews Comedy Series for Season 4
Apple TV+ just renewed Trying for another season. The British family comedy is just wrapping up its third season now, with the finale scheduled to air on Friday, Sept. 2. Fans can enjoy that send-off knowing that Season 4 is in the works as well. Trying stars Esther Smith and...
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 29)
This week will be a massive one for Netflix. As August comes to a close and September begins, the streaming giant is freshening up its library with a new slate of content, and Netflix subscribers are about to get treated to a massive rollout of 58 new titles. Of the new additions this week, 23 are Netflix original series, films, and specials.
'The Vampire Diaries' Finds New Streaming Home Amid Netflix Exit
The Vampire Diaries is about to get a new streaming home! As the hit Nina Dobrev-starring The CW supernatural teen drama approaches its upcoming Netflix exit date, with a warning on its listing reading, "Last day to watch on Netflix: September 3," fans can breathe a sigh of relief, because all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries are set to call HBO Max home beginning in September.
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
Netflix's No. 1 Show in the World Is Getting Ripped Apart by Fans and Critics
Netflix has released hit after hit, but even its top-performing titles aren't safe from critics and viewers. After dethroning The Sandman as the No. 1 title on the platform and cementing its place at the top of the streaming charts, Netflix's new Michelle Monaghan-starring mystery limited series Echoes isn't earning much fanfare from critics and subscribers, who are ripping the show apart.
