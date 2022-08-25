Read full article on original website
Get ready, because Red Table Talk is set to make a return next month with brand new episodes. The show, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, alongside daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, will return to Facebook Watch on Wednesday, September 7—and that's not all. The show will be kicking off its premiere with former iCarly star Jennette McCurdy as the first guest at the table, according to a press release shared with Parade.
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards was a big night for more than just this year's winners, nominees, performers, and hosts–but some of the most iconic players from MTV's The Challenge!. We caught up with All Stars 2 Challengers Tina Barta, Yes Duffy, MJ Garrett, and Rachel Robinson–four of...
It's official–Megan Thee Stallion is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut!. The 27-year-old Grammy winner will continue to polish her legacy in the entertainment industry with a secured part in Marvel's newest Disney+ TV series: She-Hulk. Megan's involvement in the series was confirmed in a recent profile on the...
The Pearson family car has a new set of owners. After serving Jack and Rebecca for many years (and many trips) on the emotional family drama, This Is Us, actor Chris Sullivan revealed that the 1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer was purchased by HGTV Home Town stars Ben and Erin Napier.
It looks like ABC is killing off any chance of Jeff Garlin returning to The Goldbergs by—spoiler alert—literally killing his character, Murray Goldberg. After an investigation was launched into allegations of Garlin acting inappropriately towards people on the set of the popular sitcom, Garlin left The Goldbergs midway through Season 9, as reported by Variety.
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
As a first-time parent of a college student, there’s always the sinking feeling that something is going to go wrong. America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum admits she gets that feeling every so often when her daughter, Leni, is not with her as the younger Klum attends college in New York City.
After more than three years of dating, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have made it official and tied the knot. The Total Divas alum posted on Instagram, “We said I DO,” can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event series, Nikki Bella Says I Do, premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo.”
Fans couldn't enough of Jimmy Fallon at the MTV Video Music Awards. The talk show host was seen sporting a Hawaiian shirt at the awards show while rocking a scruffy beard and mustache. Though it's not his usual look, everyone really seemed to dig it as the Tonight Show host began trending on Twitter almost immediately.
Kevin Bacon loves serenading his goats, and this time he's throwing Beyoncé into the mix. The actor started singing to his goats during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he's keeping the tradition going after he posted another #GoatSongs video on his Instagram. Bacon can be seen serenading...
Ariel Winter was one of the lucky guests who attended Sarah Hyland's wedding to Wells Adams, an event that included a little Modern Family cast reunion. Now that the celebrations have ended, Winter got a bit nostalgic for days passed, sharing a then vs. now video of the Modern Family cast during filming for the hit series and at the momentous wedding.
Lizzo made an impressive entrance at the MTV Video Music Awards this year, taking over the black carpet with a stunning Jean Paul Gaultier Couture dress. But, of course, the singer also had a little fun with it all, joking on social media about the size of the dress. Lizzo...
Jeopardy! hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have big shoes to fill—and they made it clear that it's not always easy to do so!. Following the untimely death of the legendary Alex Trebek in 2020, the two have been sharing hosting duties for the long-running game show. Executive Producer Michael Davies announced in a statement last month that they will be stepping into the split-duty roles permanently for the show's 39th season come September 2022.
Fire will reign for another season. HBO’s House of the Dragon has been renewed for a second season. The news was announced less than a week after the Game of Thrones prequel, created by Ryan Condal and George R. R. Martin, debuted. The premiere on Aug. 21, 2022 drew 9.986 million viewers, making it the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history, per HBO.
Despite the persistence of the heat, hot girl summer is waning and sad girl fall is raring to take its place. The girlies are ready for pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and cooler temperatures, but nobody is more ready for it than Reese Witherspoon. The Morning Show actress took to Instagram...
The cast of Outlander gets two new members for its seventh season as Rachel and Denzell Hunter join in key roles. Izzy Meikle-Small will play Rachel and Joey Phillips will be Dr. Denzell Hunter, who become integral in the lives of the Frasers as the Revolutionary War gets underway. “We’re...
Nick Cannon was a proud dad ahead of his son's first day of school!. Cannon celebrated a huge milestone as his 5-year-old son took on second grade. In an Instagram post, The Masked Singer host shared a photo of Golden posing before the big day on Aug. 29. Golden can...
Sydney Sweeney is responding to the controversy surrounding her mother's 60th birthday party. On Saturday, the actress shared photos of her mom Lisa's "hoedown" surprise birthday party that caused a commotion on social media after fans assumed that she was making a political statement. "No better way to celebrate my...
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard sealed their summer with a kiss– or, quite a few, so it seems!. The 42-year-old actress and her 47-year-old husband have been busy getting back to nature and touring the country in an RV during their family's annual summer road trip. But despite setting out on an adventure celebrating the great outdoors, the celebrity couple has been pretty plugged into social media; and both have shared a decent amount of photos throughout the trip.
Night four of America’s Got Talent’s Live Shows was a surprise as several of the acts received criticism from the judges, especially when Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara thought that their Live Show performances hadn’t risen to a level above their audition. “You...
