'Red Table Talk' Announces Premiere Date with 'iCarly' Star as First Guest

Get ready, because Red Table Talk is set to make a return next month with brand new episodes. The show, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, alongside daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, will return to Facebook Watch on Wednesday, September 7—and that's not all. The show will be kicking off its premiere with former iCarly star Jennette McCurdy as the first guest at the table, according to a press release shared with Parade.
Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Role on Marvel Series

It's official–Megan Thee Stallion is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut!. The 27-year-old Grammy winner will continue to polish her legacy in the entertainment industry with a secured part in Marvel's newest Disney+ TV series: She-Hulk. Megan's involvement in the series was confirmed in a recent profile on the...
How 'The Goldbergs' Plans to Write Off Jeff Garlin's Character for Season 10

It looks like ABC is killing off any chance of Jeff Garlin returning to The Goldbergs by—spoiler alert—literally killing his character, Murray Goldberg. After an investigation was launched into allegations of Garlin acting inappropriately towards people on the set of the popular sitcom, Garlin left The Goldbergs midway through Season 9, as reported by Variety.
DWTS' Alums Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Finally Tied the Knot

After more than three years of dating, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have made it official and tied the knot. The Total Divas alum posted on Instagram, “We said I DO,” can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event series, Nikki Bella Says I Do, premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo.”
Jimmy Fallon Was Trending at the MTV VMAs for a Hilarious Reason

Fans couldn't enough of Jimmy Fallon at the MTV Video Music Awards. The talk show host was seen sporting a Hawaiian shirt at the awards show while rocking a scruffy beard and mustache. Though it's not his usual look, everyone really seemed to dig it as the Tonight Show host began trending on Twitter almost immediately.
Lizzo Jokes About Her Extreme 2022 MTV VMAs Look

Lizzo made an impressive entrance at the MTV Video Music Awards this year, taking over the black carpet with a stunning Jean Paul Gaultier Couture dress. But, of course, the singer also had a little fun with it all, joking on social media about the size of the dress. Lizzo...
Mayim Bialik Explains What Leads To 'Embarrassing' Moments Hosting 'Jeopardy!'

Jeopardy! hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have big shoes to fill—and they made it clear that it's not always easy to do so!. Following the untimely death of the legendary Alex Trebek in 2020, the two have been sharing hosting duties for the long-running game show. Executive Producer Michael Davies announced in a statement last month that they will be stepping into the split-duty roles permanently for the show's 39th season come September 2022.
'House of the Dragon' Renewed for Season 2: Here's What We Know So Far

Fire will reign for another season. HBO’s House of the Dragon has been renewed for a second season. The news was announced less than a week after the Game of Thrones prequel, created by Ryan Condal and George R. R. Martin, debuted. The premiere on Aug. 21, 2022 drew 9.986 million viewers, making it the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history, per HBO.
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Pack on the PDA During Nature Vacation Photos

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard sealed their summer with a kiss– or, quite a few, so it seems!. The 42-year-old actress and her 47-year-old husband have been busy getting back to nature and touring the country in an RV during their family's annual summer road trip. But despite setting out on an adventure celebrating the great outdoors, the celebrity couple has been pretty plugged into social media; and both have shared a decent amount of photos throughout the trip.
