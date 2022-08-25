Read full article on original website
True American
6d ago
heck these weather people can't even get close anymore !! back in the 60's and 70's they could hit it most of the time !!
KFOR
Tracking our next chance for rain in Oklahoma Thursday into Friday.
Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals with our next system Thursday into Friday. Heaviest rainfall southern OK with possibly over 1″ near the Red River. Much less up through northern OK. Central OK is on the northern edge of the rain. All depends on the track.
fourstateshomepage.com
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 8/30/22
Scattered storms will redevelop again later tonight. Some of this could briefly bring some heavy rain. Then we will see less humidity by Wednesday. High temperatures will still be near 90 though. There is cooler weather that’s starting to move into parts of Kansas today. But we’ve seen numerous showers...
abc7amarillo.com
Report: Electricity prices rising faster in Oklahoma than any other state
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A recent report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration paints a painful picture for Oklahoma. The report reveals that Oklahoma's electricity prices are climbing at the fastest rate in the nation. From June 2021 to June 2022, electricity prices climbed from 7.3 cents per kilowatt hour to 10.87 cents per kilowatt hour across all sectors.
5newsonline.com
Stormy evening across Arkansas and Oklahoma | Forecast August 29
A front is pushing south across, sparking storms from the Great Lakes to the southern Plains. Downpours are hitting some in Arkansas and Oklahoma this evening.
KFOR
More Storms and Heat this Week
We’ll see more storm chances as we head into tonight. The highest chance of storms will be across Southern Oklahoma. Overnight lows will be a mix of upper-60’s to low-70’s. Wednesday will be cloudy, hot and muggy. Highs will make it into the 90’s with north winds...
Oklahoma car title paper shortage continues
The Oklahoma Tax Commission reports that unexpected supply chain delays continue to hold up shipments of title paper, with many Oklahomans having to wait to eight to 12 weeks to get their car title.
Thousands without power in OKC metro area due to severe storms
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Thousands of people are without power in Oklahoma due to severe thunderstorms Sunday night. 8,337 Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers were dealing with outages as of 10:39 p.m. according to the OG&E outage map. There are over 1,200 power outages in Edmond and crews are currently working to repair the damages made […]
Microbursts strike Green Country. How they form and why they can strike so quickly
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country has experienced a number of microbursts over the past couple of days. This is a common phenomenon in our summer storms when high winds occur as a storm collapses due to weak upper-level winds. A microburst is a type of downburst wind that only affects a small area of over several miles.
The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…
A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022
Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
blackchronicle.com
Report ranks Oklahoma second-to-last in the U.S. for COVID-19 response
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new report ranks Oklahoma second-to-last among other states and the District of Columbia for its response to COVID-19. Now, one of the state’s top doctors is taking a look at what went wrong – and what we can try to do right in the future.
News On 6
Oklahoma Manufacturing Industry Facing Supply Chain Issues
Oklahoma's manufacturing industry is still facing challenges three years into the pandemic. Leaders say manufacturing is in the growth stage right now, but say one of the biggest challenges is supply chain issues. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Tuesday after speaking with the state's Manufacturing Alliance about...
Millions of dollars headed to Oklahoma to plug orphaned wells
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The federal government is sending millions of dollars to Oklahoma to cap orphaned oil and gas wells. Oklahoma is among the states with the most orphaned wells. Some of them pose environmental risks. Orphaned wells are abandoned, but they could be placed back into production...
Spotlighting & Night Hunting Hogs & Coyote Is Now Legal in Oklahoma
There was a bill being floated around the Oklahoma state capital earlier this year aimed at correcting a licensing discrepancy that has persisted for years. Some licenses were only valid in the current calendar year, but on November 1st, a license will be good for a full 365 days... but that's not the bigger news.
kosu.org
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt holds $1000-per-plate fundraiser while anti-turnpike protestors demonstrate outside
About twenty protestors from the anti-turnpike organization Pike Off OTA carried signs, spoke through a bullhorn and held crime scene tape outside of the fundraiser held at the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors. Pike Off OTA — whose Facebook boasts over 8,000 members — was formed after the announcement of...
COVID-19 forces one Oklahoma school to go to virtual learning
Just 6 days into the new school year and already some students in an Oklahoma school district are moving to virtual learning.
Oklahoma Starting OT Named in Minor Legal Dispute
A report Wednesday morning said Wanya Morris was involved in a dispute with a Norman apartment complex, but Brent Venables said he "expects" everyone to be available.
msn.com
With record $2.8 billion in Oklahoma's savings accounts, state leaders resist calls to spend
Oklahoma has a record $2.8 billion in state savings accounts, but state leaders say they intend to keep that money socked away for a rainy day. Gov. Kevin Stitt and Republican legislative leaders have no plans to dip into state savings anytime soon, even though some are calling for using a portion of the funds to cover emergency needs or help Oklahoma families amid high inflation.
SNAP Schedule: Access Oklahoma Card Food Benefits for September 2022
SNAP provides benefits to help supplement the food budget of low-income households. In Oklahoma, SNAP is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) and benefits are sent out...
