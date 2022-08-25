ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

True American
6d ago

heck these weather people can't even get close anymore !! back in the 60's and 70's they could hit it most of the time !!

fourstateshomepage.com

Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 8/30/22

Scattered storms will redevelop again later tonight. Some of this could briefly bring some heavy rain. Then we will see less humidity by Wednesday. High temperatures will still be near 90 though. There is cooler weather that’s starting to move into parts of Kansas today. But we’ve seen numerous showers...
abc7amarillo.com

Report: Electricity prices rising faster in Oklahoma than any other state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A recent report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration paints a painful picture for Oklahoma. The report reveals that Oklahoma's electricity prices are climbing at the fastest rate in the nation. From June 2021 to June 2022, electricity prices climbed from 7.3 cents per kilowatt hour to 10.87 cents per kilowatt hour across all sectors.
KFOR

More Storms and Heat this Week

We’ll see more storm chances as we head into tonight. The highest chance of storms will be across Southern Oklahoma. Overnight lows will be a mix of upper-60’s to low-70’s. Wednesday will be cloudy, hot and muggy. Highs will make it into the 90’s with north winds...
KFOR

Thousands without power in OKC metro area due to severe storms

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Thousands of people are without power in Oklahoma due to severe thunderstorms Sunday night. 8,337 Oklahoma Gas and Electric customers were dealing with outages as of 10:39 p.m. according to the OG&E outage map. There are over 1,200 power outages in Edmond and crews are currently working to repair the damages made […]
Z94

The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…

A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022

Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
News On 6

Oklahoma Manufacturing Industry Facing Supply Chain Issues

Oklahoma's manufacturing industry is still facing challenges three years into the pandemic. Leaders say manufacturing is in the growth stage right now, but say one of the biggest challenges is supply chain issues. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Tuesday after speaking with the state's Manufacturing Alliance about...
KRMG

Millions of dollars headed to Oklahoma to plug orphaned wells

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The federal government is sending millions of dollars to Oklahoma to cap orphaned oil and gas wells. Oklahoma is among the states with the most orphaned wells. Some of them pose environmental risks. Orphaned wells are abandoned, but they could be placed back into production...
Z94

Spotlighting & Night Hunting Hogs & Coyote Is Now Legal in Oklahoma

There was a bill being floated around the Oklahoma state capital earlier this year aimed at correcting a licensing discrepancy that has persisted for years. Some licenses were only valid in the current calendar year, but on November 1st, a license will be good for a full 365 days... but that's not the bigger news.
msn.com

With record $2.8 billion in Oklahoma's savings accounts, state leaders resist calls to spend

Oklahoma has a record $2.8 billion in state savings accounts, but state leaders say they intend to keep that money socked away for a rainy day. Gov. Kevin Stitt and Republican legislative leaders have no plans to dip into state savings anytime soon, even though some are calling for using a portion of the funds to cover emergency needs or help Oklahoma families amid high inflation.
