Illinois to start Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito at QB

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ed6Em_0hVCcgBn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PMjXl_0hVCcgBn00

Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito won the quarterback competition at Illinois and will start Saturday when the Illini host Wyoming.

Coach Bret Bielema previously said he planned to keep that information secret, but the program released the starter’s identity Thursday on social media.

DeVito, a senior, had been competing with fellow New Jersey native Artur Sitkowski for the job.

At Syracuse, DeVito was 337-of-572 passing (58.9 percent) for 3,866 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 26 games over four seasons.

Sitkowski, a fifth-year junior, is in his second season with the Illini after transferring from Rutgers. In 2021, he appeared in five games, completing 50 percent of his passes (74 of 148) and threw for six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Illinois was 5-7 in 2021, Bielema’s first season at Illinois. Wyoming went 7-6 last season and won the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

