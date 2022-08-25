Three-Vehicle Crash Kills 82-Year-Old From Stafford: Police

An 82-year-old woman from Stafford was killed in a recent car accident, officials reported.

On August 24, just before noon, Ivy Watkins-Harris swerved across the double yellow line and swiped the side of Ford truck at 518 Shelton Shop Road, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Watkins-Harris' vehicle then hit a car head-on, that was going the opposite direction from her, police said.

Law enforcement's investigation revealed that Waktins-Harris was having a medical emergency during the incident, authorities said.

Another driver sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police reported.

The two children involved in the incident were properly belted and unharmed, officials said.