Stafford, CT

Three-Vehicle Crash Kills 82-Year-Old From Stafford: Police

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago

An 82-year-old woman from Stafford was killed in a recent car accident, officials reported.

On August 24, just before noon, Ivy Watkins-Harris swerved across the double yellow line and swiped the side of Ford truck at  518 Shelton Shop Road, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Watkins-Harris' vehicle then hit a car  head-on, that was going the opposite direction from her, police said.

Law enforcement's investigation revealed that Waktins-Harris was having a medical emergency during the incident, authorities said.

Another driver sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police reported.

The two children involved in the incident were properly belted and unharmed, officials said.

Daily Voice

WTNH

