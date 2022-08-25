Read full article on original website
Area school mourning by loss of student
GALION—With a heavy heart CCN is getting information that a student at Galion City Schools passed away unexpectedly this morning. The following letter was sent out to Galion City School parents by Superintendent Jen Allerding:. Dear Galion Families,. I want to make sure that you all receive the same...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Monarchs March Past Comets, 8-0
COLUMBUS – Seven different players had a goal for visiting Marysville in the Monarchs’ 8-0 whitewash of host Central Crossing in girls varsity soccer action Monday. The Monarchs’ Leah Brown, Aimee Bowsher, Kasey Duke, JoJo Eberhart, Cam Lee, Jessica Leeflang and Kennedy Shaffer each booted a goal in the win and Central Crossing scored an own-goal in the match.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Bertha M. Low
Bertha M. Low, age 98, of Marysville and a lifetime resident of Union County, died peacefully, Saturday, August 27, 2022 at The Bluebird Retirement Community. A homemaker, she was a woman of deep faith and a member of New Dover United Methodist Church. A 1942 graduate of Broadway High School, she and her late husband, Paul, operated their family farm in Dover Township until his death in 2004. She enjoyed her grandchildren, gardening, hours of putting puzzles together, playing euchre and watching Ohio State men’s basketball. She especially loved following her sons’ and grandchildren’s athletic activities through the years. She was born May 16, 1924 in Union County, the last surviving of ten children born to the late Earl and Minnie Henry McMahon. She was also predeceased on November 10, 2004 by her husband, Paul E. Low, whom she married October 27, 1946 at Springdale Baptist Church; a son, Dennis Low; a daughter, Vicky Knox; a granddaughter, Jennifer Knox Castle; her siblings and in-laws, Thomas McMahon, Clarence McMahon, Mabel (Harland) Foreman, Edna (Ray) Mangus, Mary Dale (Harmon) Mansperger, Bessie (Oscar) Goff, Florence (Calvin) Zeig, Martha Marsh and Ardith Salyers. She is survived by her son, Calvin (Bev) Low of Marysville; her grandchildren, Keri (Dom) Salvatore, Karly (Nick) Blumenschein and Brad (Joni) Knox; six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; her brothers-in-law, Orman Salyers and Richard Sampson; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. until 12 noon, Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home where a funeral procession will form at noon and proceed to Oakdale Cemetery for a graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Still Going Strong After 130 Years
For the 130th consecutive year, the Richwood Independent Fair, one of only several independent fairs left in the State of Ohio, kicked off today with the Opening Ceremonies in the Junior Fair Area at 7:30 a.m. The first edition of the Richwood Independent Fair hit the ground running during the Grover Cleveland administration.
Delaware Gazette
Changes coming to Union County
PLAIN CITY — Intel isn’t the only company bringing manufacturing to the central Ohio area. In May, Velocys Inc. announced it had signed a 15-year lease for a $10 million, 52,000-square-foot facility to produce alternative fuel cells for jet engines and turbines off of Warner Road in Jerome Township (Union County). An American subsidiary of U.K.-based Velocys LLC, the company already employs 15 in Plain City. Assembly is currently being done in Alabama, but that will change once the new facility is up.
cwcolumbus.com
Upper Arlington family continues to fight for cure for rare genetic disease
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Landon McChesney is a 6 year-old-boy battling a rare genetic disorder. One so rare, less than 30 people in the world have it. There's no name or treatment for the disorder, but his family continues to fight for an answer. "Without the sufficient amount of...
Your Radio Place
Win Ohio Renaissance Festival Tickets HERE
The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs weekends September 3-October 30 and AVC Communications is giving you a chance to win tickets. The Ohio Renaissance Festival is located between Cincinnati and Columbus just of I-71. For more information about the festival, Click Here. Contest ends Thursday, September 1 at midnight and winners...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Receives $600K Grant For Roadway Improvements
COLUMBUS – State Representative Tracy Richardson (R-Marysville) announced the Ohio Controlling Board will release $600,000 to Union County for roadway improvements in support of the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company. The funds will be used to expand Industrial Parkway for the construction of additional turn lanes to help with entrance and...
Genoa Township Board of Trustees vote down new development
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — After a nearly four-hour-long meeting, Genoa Township trustees voted to deny a request that would allow for a new development. The Genoa Township Board of Trustees voted 2-1 to not approve a proposed plan that would have included 91 single-family units, all of them on about 55 acres of property.
92 Chicken Opens Today In Downtown Delaware
A new restaurant chain arrives in Ohio today, and it’s very first outpost is on Sandusky Street in downtown Delaware. 92 Chicken introduces Korean-style chicken to the area. The chain currently operates in a wide variety of locations across the country, from Wisconsin to Florida to California. According to...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Library Links
The library will be closed in observance of Labor Day. Tuesday, September 6 @ 6:30 p.m. School-Age readers are invited to discuss InvestiGators by John Patrick Green! This program is ideally recommended for 1st-5th graders. Preschool Storytime. Wednesday, September 7 @ 9:30 a.m. Join us for a special storytime for...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Eleanor Maxine Wilson
Eleanor Maxine Wilson, 98 of Richwood, died late Sunday evening August 21, 2022 at the Bluebird Retirement Community in Marysville. She was born in Marion County on March 14, 1924 to the late Charles M. and Celia (Knapp) Shields. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Sherman V. Wilson, they were married January 4, 1945 in Richwood and he died August 12, 1973. Maxine was also predeceased by siblings, Kathleen Cramer, Emma Cheney, Charles Shields and Thomas Shields, son-in-law, Larry Price, granddaughter, Julie Leann Wilson and grandson, Luke McClincy.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Showcasing new builds in and around Westerville
Since 1952, the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio has been bringing state-of-the-art homes to communities across central Ohio. The largest showcase of new homes in central Ohio, the BIA Parade of Homes is designed to connect homebuyers with builders and associates. This fall, more than 15 builders display their newest homes.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Bradley W. “Brad” Welsh
Bradley W. “Brad” Welsh, 60, of Richwood, died unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, August 24th, 2022, at his home. An avid athlete through the years, he enjoyed golfing and playing softball. He loved getting together with friends and cheer on the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians, and the Ohio State Buckeyes teams. An animal lover at heart, Brad’s real love was his lab, Sandy. Wherever he went, she went, even sometimes sitting with his daughter in the dugout during her softball years.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Pioneers Catch Fire, Whip Warriors in Four Sets
SPRINGFIELD – The Jonathan Alder varsity volleyball team took four sets to knock off Northwestern for its first win of the year Monday in Central Buckeye Conference crossover action Monday. After dropping the first set to the Warriors, 23-25, the Pioneers turned up the heat and swept the next...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Homelessness In Union County, Part Two: The Solution
Editor’s note: In Monday’s edition of the Union County Daily Digital, we outlined homelessness problem facing Union County. Below in Part Two, we present what Union County can and intends to do to help those in need of a place to live. Representatives from the Union County Board...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Homelessness In Union County Part One: The Problem
Homelessness has been called the America’s hidden epidemic, the shockwaves of which are being keenly felt in Union County this very day. Exact numbers for the homeless in Union County are sketchy for a number of reasons: Many homeless are transients who couch surf with family or friends until their welcome is worn out and they must move on from one county (or one city or one village) to the next; the homeless rarely announce themselves as such; homeless people generally don’t complete census forms.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
