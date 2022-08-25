Read full article on original website
Related
KMPH.com
Ship strike probably killed whale off California coast
SAUSALITO, Calif. (AP) — A humpback whale that washed ashore in the San Francisco Bay Area over the weekend probably was killed by a collision with a ship, researchers said. A necropsy determined that the female adult whale had “injuries consistent with a ship strike,” including extensive bruising to the chest area along with a fractured vertebra, and her skull was dislocated from her spinal column, according to a statement from The Marine Mammal Center.
KMPH.com
Assemblyman Patterson blames "the ruling party" for expected rolling blackouts
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Assemblyman Jim Patterson released a statement Wednesday about possible rolling blackouts over the Labor Day weekend. The blackouts are being predicted due to a heatwave that has settled on the Golden State. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has been warning that the power grid...
KMPH.com
AB 257-Fast Food Accountability Act moves to Governor's desk
It's now up to Governor Newsom to sign or veto Assembly bill 257 which would give fast food workers more power and protections. On Monday California lawmakers passed the Fast Food Accountability Act. It would create a new ten-member fast food council with powers to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions in California.
KMPH.com
California ISO extends Flex Alert until Thursday from 4-9 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Operators of California’s power grid expect to issue calls for voluntary conservation of electricity during a prolonged heat wave building over the West and they warned that there could be energy shortages if conditions worsen. Excessive-heat warnings expanded to all of Southern California and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
Valley families prepare to conserve energy ahead of this week's extreme heat wave
CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. — Triple digit heat above 100 degrees is expected to last through the Labor Day holiday weekend and beyond prompting the National Weather Service in Hanford to issue a valley-wide excessive heat warning. The latest heat wave likely to strain California's energy grid with extreme heat set to begin Wednesday. Families prepare for possible voluntary Flex alerts.
KMPH.com
Narcan now required at California colleges and universities
Students at state colleges will now have greater access to medication that could reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The Campus Opioid Safety Act was created by State Senator Melissa Hurtado and signed by Governor Newsom on Monday. This requires schools to distribute Narcan in campus orientation materials and...
KMPH.com
Cal/OHSA reminds employers to protect outdoor workers ahead of dangerous temperatures
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Valley temperatures are expected to soar across the San Joaquin Valley as an excessive heat watch remains in place beginning Wednesday. Forecasters warning of dangerous temperatures expected to exceed 110 degrees. The state's most recent heat wave prompted the Division of Occupational Safety and Health of California to protect outdoor workers from heat-related illnesses.
KMPH.com
Warning: Vaping devices disguised as school supplies
Popular vaping devices are now going undercover as everyday school supplies. UNDO is a California Department of Public Health program; its focus is to hold accountable tobacco companies that are targeting kids and young teens. Tobacco companies are using attractive flavorings and according to UNDO in 2021 26.1% of high...
Comments / 0