Morris County, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Send A South Jersey Teacher Lasagna To Celebrate New School Year

It's almost time for the kids to head back to school here in the Garden State. That means it's time for teachers to get back into the classrooms. Summer's almost over which means their free time is just about gone until next year. You've heard of bringing good ole' teach an apple on the first day of school. What about taking it up a notch in the form of food New Jersey knows best: Italian!
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Survey Shows Just How Bad Student Loan Debt Is Here In New Jersey

The announcement was made on Wednesday, August 24, that a student loan forgiveness plan is in the works within the federal government. President Joe Biden announced that anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 will be forgiven for those who make below $125,000 per year. Since most of the country is pulling in well below that benchmark at their 9 to 5s, you can imagine most people's excitement after that announcement.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

15 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About New Jersey

New Jersey is one of the most controversial states in the entire country and an interesting one at that! Our very own state is one of those love or hate kinds of topics. You meet people from the area who absolutely love New Jersey and never want to leave. Then, there are plenty of others that just can’t stand the topic of all things New Jersey.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Pa Man Strangled Woman During North Wildwood Road Rage Incident

North Wildwood Police were called to the scene of a road rage incident that turned violent on Saturday, Aug. 20. Police posted on Facebook that they were called to the intersection of 13th and New Jersey Avenue after Christopher Krier,49, of Jamison, Pa. began driving in an aggressive manner and tailgating the car in front of him.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

